The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 3/16-3/20

It was another brutal week in the markets.

Let's start with the performance tables for the main ETFs I track: The Treasury market moved modestly higher while the total bond market ETFs were off modestly. All the equity ETFs were off sharply; the only difference was the degree of the decline. Looking at the charts, it's possible to argue that some are trying to form a bottom as several charts cluster around recent lows. But that's only been occurring for a week against a very uncertain macro backdrop, meaning it's still possible that a large shock sends the indexes lower.

Both total bond market ETFs (on the left) along with the IEF (middle) are trying to cluster around prices. Preferreds are moving lower as are Treasuries. The ETFs that comprise the income portfolios were also lower. As I noted above, the total bond market ETFs were only off modestly. But the other ETFs dropped sharply as investors sought to convert all their holdings to cash. All the income-producing ETFs are still moving mostly lower.

Next, let's look at the two sets of core portfolios: Data from stockcharts.com; author's calculations. Green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

The US portfolios continue to "outperform" other portfolios, although that should be taken with a large grain of salt. Notice that the 50/50 SPY/TLT portfolio continues to hold up fairly well, all things considered. The underperformance in the international bond markets continues to hurt the international portfolios. The 25x4 is also holding up modestly well, all things considered.

Here's a chart of the data: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

This week's performance numbers are similar to last week's. As I noted above, the only "good" news is that the US portfolio's move lower is mitigated by the strong performance from the TLT over the last year.

Next, let's take a look at the income portfolios: Data from Stockcharts.com; same as above. The table has the same key as above. Income 1 is the more conservative of the two.

This is a rather disadvantageous week for this series as stock and bond markets have been falling out of bed over the last two weeks. Still, the diversification in Portfolio 1 that comes from the BND and BNDX ETFs are helping to mitigate the losses somewhat.

Here's a chart of the data: All are lower over time frames.

Finally, today I'm going to add a section on sector ETFs since, once the sell-off is over, we'll start to look at possible rallies in these groups.

Let's start with a table of last week's performance data for major sector ETFs: Unsurprisingly, all were lower. There isn't a clear pattern to the drops; defensive sectors are inter-mixed with aggressive sectors. There is potentially some good news in the sector charts: some are trying to bottom. These are very early in their formation, so we shouldn't read too much into them. But it's potentially very promising. Defensive sectors were looking good until yesterday, as several ETFs printed large down bars.

Again, we're just adding these to watch their performance. We're not talking any positions yet.

That's it for this week. Let's hope we stabilize over the next few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.