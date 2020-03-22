Synchrony Financial's Earnings To Suffer From COVID-19, Walmart Sale

Earnings of Synchrony Financial (SYF) are expected to decline this year due to net interest margin compression following the Walmart sale. The sale has created excess liquidity which will take some time to get deployed in other loans. As a result, the liquidity will lead to a lower margin this year compared to 2019. Further pressure on earnings is expected to come from an increase in provisions charge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some relief for the bottom-line is expected to come from new partnerships with Verizon and Venmo. The December 2020 target price suggests significant upside from SYF’s current market price, which makes the stock a good investment for a holding period that is greater than nine months. However, there are considerable threats in the near-term that have elevated the riskiness of the stock. Due to these risks, SYF’s market price will likely remain depressed in the near-term. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SYF.

Rise in Unemployment Bodes Ill for Provisions Charge

According to news reports, weekly jobless claims spiked by 33% in the second week of March as the first sign of the COVID-19 pandemic became visible on the job market. Going forward, unemployment is likely to worsen as the pandemic has substantially slowed down many industries, including travel, recreation, and restaurant business. The expected increase in unemployment is likely to deteriorate credit quality, leading to higher provisions charge for loan losses. Consequently, I’m expecting provisions charge to increase to $4.8 billion in 2020 from $4.2 billion in 2019. Provisions charge this year is expected to be 5.6% of net loans, as opposed to 5.1% of loans last year.

Net Interest Income to Suffer from Walmart’s Sale

The sale of Walmart's portfolio in October of last year has created excess liquidity on SYF’s books. This liquidity is expected to remain high in the first half of 2020 as its deployment in new loans will take some time. SYF’s net interest margin will remain under pressure till the excess liquidity remains high. Consequently, I’m expecting the average margin in 2020 to be 69bps below the average for 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and net interest margin.

Some relief for net interest income is expected to come from the new programs that will be launched this year. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, SYF is planning to launch a new credit card in partnership with Verizon in the first half of 2020. As Verizon has 119 million phone connections, the new credit card is expected to boost loan growth. Moreover, SYF is partnering with PayPal’s (NASDAQ: PYPL) subsidiary Venmo to introduce a co-branded consumer credit card, which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2020. The management expects these initiatives to lead to loan growth of about 5% to 7% this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic can cause delays in the launching of these new programs. As a result, I’m expecting loans to grow at a rate of 5.1% this year, which is at the lower end of management’s guided range. The following table presents my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Earnings Likely to Plummet this Year

Further pressure on earnings is expected to come from higher retailer share arrangement percentage, RSA, this year compared to 2019. RSA will rise this year because Walmart had a lower RSA than the average for all partners; therefore, the removal of Walmart’s portfolio late last year will lead to a higher average RSA in 2020. Additional pressure on earnings is likely to come from higher non-interest expenses on the back of investments in technology.

Based on the outlook for net interest income, provisions charge, RSA, and non-interest expenses, I’m expecting SYF’s net income to decrease by 36.5% year over year in 2020. On a per-share basis, I’m expecting SYF’s earnings to decline by 32.7% to $3.74. Below are my estimates for key income statement items.

I’m expecting the quarterly dividend to be maintained at the current level of $0.22 per share throughout 2020, which suggests a payout ratio of 23%. As this ratio is at a manageable level, I believe the threat of a dividend cut is negligible. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 6% for the year.

Due to the presence of certain risk factors, SYF’s actual earnings could materially differ from my estimates. First, prolonging of the COVID-19 pandemic beyond the next five months can lead to greater than expected provisions charge. Moreover, lasting of the pandemic for an extended period can result in lower than anticipated loan growth. Apart from the risks stemming from COVID-19, other risks are fairly muted at this point.

Adopting a Neutral Rating

I'm using the average price to book value multiple, P/B, to value SYF. As shown in the table titled 'Financial Position' above, my estimated book value per share for the end of 2020 is $24.24. This estimate incorporates the earnings and dividend expectations mentioned above, as well as the day-one CECL impact estimate provided by the management. Multiplying the forecast book value per share with the average 2019 P/B multiple of 1.49 gives a target price of $36.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a 147.4% upside from SYF's March 19 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of SYF's target price to the P/B ratio.

The target price implies a substantial potential for capital appreciation considering a holding period of more than nine months. However, risks are considerably high in the near-term of four to five months due to COVID-19. Due to the threats and uncertainty arising from the pandemic, SYF’s market price is likely to remain depressed in the near-term. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

