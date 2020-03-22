Now that the bulls have been slaughtered, the bears are coming out of hibernation in droves. I’m not prepared to commit to a bullish outlook, although I have been buying equities in recent days, but I know the bearish consensus will ultimately arrive at an outlook that is far worse that what eventually materializes. It will do so to the same extreme that the bullish consensus told us a month ago that the expansion could go on forever.

I’m well documented warning about slowing economic growth, excessive valuations, dangerous debt levels and an inevitable reversion to the mean for artificially inflated financial asset prices. During that time, I was in the minority, but now these are consensus concerns. My favorite television pundits who had no problem recommending stocks that sold at ten times sales a month ago are proclaiming cash is king. Wall Street firms that were increasing their price targets for the S&P 500 at the beginning of this year, based on looser monetary policy, are calling for contractions in GDP of as much as 24% and an unemployment rate of 9%. The pendulum has swung more rapidly from greed to fear than any other time I can remember in my thirty-year career. I know reality lies somewhere in between.

Today’s fear reminds me of the darkest days of the financial crisis, and it has been justified! When following the coronavirus each day before this pandemic spread across our country, the public update you see below from Dr. Fauci is the one that had me start thinking about the worst-case scenario. It shows millions infected, as many as one million dead, and a crushing blow to our healthcare system that would be overrun by those needing medical attention. This is the kind of scenario that could lead to a depression. There would be no bottom in financial asset prices as bankruptcies would soar, credit markets would collapse, and our economy would take years to recover. This is the scenario that experts thought would play out if we did nothing. What was just as concerning at that time was the horrifically slow response from the federal government, downplaying the severity of this crisis with a message of hope and optimism, neither of which addressed the pandemic. That is slowly starting to change.

Four states have taken the lead in shutting down all economic activity, which is what needs to be done to stop the spread of this virus. I have no doubt this shutdown will soon be nationwide, whether the federal government takes the lead to do so or not, because every state will be pressured to follow. The more aggressive we are in our response and the faster it comes, the more encouraged I will become.

Companies are stopping non-essential operations, drawing on credit lines, halting share buybacks and suspending dividend payments. This is prudent action, and it will continue in coming weeks. These announcements are leading to further share price declines, but I see them as efforts which will greatly reduce costs, mitigating the temporary adverse impact of lost revenues.

Gradually, the public is getting the message. My daughters, who are both students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, are now home for the rest of the year. I’ve been impressed with how seriously they are taking this crisis and how quickly they admonish their peers who are not. It is vitally important that the youngest generation take personal responsibility for their actions and follow the protocols to prevent the spread of the infection. This is my greatest concern at the moment.

My bottom line is that I no longer believe the worst-case scenario will occur, because we are gradually taking the steps necessary to overcome this crisis.

My Investment Playbook

We know things are going to get worse before they get better. An unprecedented contraction in economic activity is underway, and it will result in a recession over at least the next six months. Corporate earnings will plunge. Companies will go bankrupt. People will lose their jobs. Yet the most important thing to remember from an investment standpoint is that everyone knows this now! This is the consensus view, and it is why the S&P 500 has cascaded 30% in record time. I am certain we have yet to see the lows in the bear market, but now is when you better start working on a game plan for recovery. The stock market will bottom before the recession ends. It will bottom when the lagging economic indicators, like employment, continue to worsen.

I entered this collapse defensively positioned with more than 40% of my model equity portfolio in cash, so I am opportunistically looking to deploy capital, but the timing and rate of deployment is critical. I expect this bear market to end at some point this summer, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have eye-popping bear-market rallies along the way.

The bear market during the Great Recession saw the S&P 500 decline 50% over a 16-month period. The Federal Reserve and federal government were both slow to respond to the financial crisis, bailing out one firm after another and taking other modest measures to stem the tide. That tide turned into a tsunami when Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008, but it took a month for Congress to pass bank-bailout legislation. It wasn’t until February 2009 that an economic stimulus package finally passed, which instilled confidence in the market. That was followed by the Fed’s launch of its initial quantitative easing program in March. The stock market soared. The Great Recession did not end until June 2009.

In comparison, this crisis is not like a portfolio of leveraged sub-prime mortgage debt held off the balance of a systemically important financial institution. We are getting live updates on it throughout the day. Governments and companies are taking radical actions now. The Federal Reserve has already utilized every tool in its toolbox to address the availability of credit. The last piece of the puzzle is an economic stimulus plan that will stem the slide in sentiment and deflationary spiral in financial asset prices. That is expected to come in days and exceed $1 trillion. It may not feel like it when the Dow is plunging 1000 points a day, but this response is more rapid than any we have ever seen.

This does not mean we have achieved the lows in the major market indices for this bear market, and it certainly doesn’t mean that we will see new all-time highs for a very long time. To the contrary, we have just taken a very large first step in a deleveraging process that may have years to go. It took years for the housing market to recover and banks to recapitalize after the Great Recession. This will be no different. We must purge the excesses from this expansion through recession, and those excesses are predominately in financial markets.

Still, I believe that a realistic downside target for the S&P 500 is 2000, which is also the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, for those that follow technical analysis. Computers have a lot do with not just our liquidity, or the lack of it today, but the shorter-term levels between which market indices move. You are starting to see strategist make predictions of 1700 for the S&P 500, which is largely because that coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. I arrived at 2000 because it is that average of the trough multiples we saw on trailing peak earnings during the last two recessions. That multiple is 12.9 times my estimate of $155 in earnings for 2020. If I dropped my earning estimate to $125, I would arrive at 1612. If your earnings estimate is lower, then it makes sense to lower your target for the bottom of this bear market.

An investors' downside target should dictate the rate at which they deploy capital. My target of 2000 is 13% below Friday’s close, but I will still be prepared for lower levels by maintaining some cash. I’ve also taken steps to profit from a bear-market rally, as I expect to see in coming days, from the passage of a stimulus bill. Do not forget that there is a powder keg of monetary stimulus already in the financial system, unlike there was on the way down in 2008. A fiscal stimulus package may be what ignites it.

Regardless, the rate of decline will slow and the daily swings of 4% or more in the major market indices will be fewer, as volatility subsides. This may have already started as the Volatility Index was well off its highs from earlier last week.

Our broken market structure will continue to present investment opportunities as certain stocks, bonds and commodities, which trade in baskets, dislocate from their respective fundamentals. Identifying these dislocations and scaling into them slowly as markets continue to sell off is the best long-term investment strategy. No one will pick the bottom. If I think the S&P 500 will decline to 2000, I can’t sit here and wait for that to happen, then pull a trigger and move back to a fully invested position. I am adding risk gradually as markets fall at a rate that will still give me dry powder at my target of 2000.

That said, if we realize a bear-market rally of 10%, I will cull my stock portfolio of positions that are lower quality and upgrade my holdings overall, thereby reducing exposure to risk again. This back and forth process should be done repeatedly in preparation for when the next bull market begins.

Here are the tenants of my playbook:

Build a watch list of names you would like to own.

Dramatically discount the EPS estimates and account for dividend suspension

Determine entry points that you would be willing to pay below the market

Significantly reduce your typical positions size so you can average in 4-6 times.

Build positions as the broad market averages decline

Sell weaker holdings on bear-market rallies and upgrade your portfolio

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.