Daily Insider Ratings Round Up + Daily Ratings Report For 3/20/20

Choosing exactly WHEN to pull the trigger in this unprecedented crisis is obviously the tough call.

As usual, insiders have been early buying their pummeled stocks, but the activity argues against the world coming to an end.

With the volume of "Significantly Bullish" insider signals at historically high levels, we want to offer our "Round-Up" readers a more complete picture of how insiders are behaving.

We're augmenting our usual tables of "top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/20/20", with our full Daily Ratings Report for the same day.

After you scan our usual "Top 10" tables below, have a look at the full Insider Daily Ratings Report for 3/20/20 presented in the following PDF:

As the Daily Ratings Report shows, there were 117 stocks that had open-market insider purchases filed at the SEC on March 20--with 78 of those stocks generating insider signals that were at least "Leaning Bullish". We've seen even more robust insider buying volumes than that during most sessions over the past two weeks as well.

As usual, insiders have been early buying their pummeled stocks. But the historic level of "Significantly Bullish" signals company executives are sending argues against the world coming to an end. And while we all have to make our own decision about when we feel comfortable enough to actually pull the trigger and trickle money back into this debacle of a market, investors should at least be putting their action list together to be prepared for the inevitable rebound.

Just when that rebound occurs is--of course--not knowable. Frankly, I continue to wonder whether indices can rebound in earnest until the trend in reported coronavirus deaths levels off. And, right now, we seem many weeks away from that eventuality. The bottoming process of a market correction also often includes an initial rebound attempt that fails--insidiously draining the funds and bullish wills of abused investors even further.

To be sure, there seems to be plenty of potential for eating your heart out by bottom fishing too early right now.

But I also can’t help but notice that some individual stocks are starting to really protest their indiscriminate sell offs. A notable number of the significantly insider bought stocks on my own watch list spiked by 30%, 40%, and even 50% last Thursday when the S&P 500 was up less than 1%!? Sure, those big gainers gave up ground again on Friday, but such price action indicates much more than just dead-cat bounces.

There is clear demand for certain individual stocks after this wholesale carnage, when the indiscriminate selling lets up for even a brief session. And if history repeats (or even just rhymes), using insiders to find both short-term trades and the longer-term positions to rebuild your devastated portfolio should prove particularly useful.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are seasonally high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

Dell Technologies (DELL);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Asbury Automotive (ABG), and;

Xpo Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Unitedhealth (UNH);

Rmg Acquisition (RMG);

Peloton Interactive (PTON);

OKTA (OKTA);

Fleetcor Tech (FLT);

Endurance Intl (EIGI), and;

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Sunpower (SPWR);

Nexpoint Residential Trust (NXRT), and;

Kellogg (K).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Dell Michael S CEO,DIR,BO Dell Technologies DELL B $26,253,714 2 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $23,614,278 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,075,189 4 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B,JB* $6,213,824 5 Abrams Capital BO Asbury Automotive ABG B $5,273,620 6 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $3,054,240 7 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $2,923,896 8 Dondero James D PR,DIR,BO Nexpoint Residential Trust NXRT B $2,739,057 9 Total S A DIR,BO Sunpower SPWR B $2,425,462 10 Summer Road BO Ocular Therapeutix OCUL B $1,783,424

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hadley Harbor Master Investors BO Peloton Interactive PTON S $47,376,580 2 Spruce House Partnership BO Xpo Logistics XPO S $29,597,058 3 Okumus Fund Mgt BO Endurance Intl EIGI JS*,S $7,494,193 4 Krantz David J PR Fleetcor Tech FLT S $6,633,650 5 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $5,809,170 6 Dondero James D PR,DIR,BO Nexpoint Residential Trust NXRT S $5,609,739 7 Horowitz Benjamin A DIR OKTA OKTA AS $4,222,799 8 Hutton Jeffrey W VP,SO Cabot Oil & Gas COG S $3,664,000 9 Glazer Capital BO Rmg Acquisition RMG JS* $2,865,000 10 Burke Richard T DIR Unitedhealth UNH S $2,182,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

