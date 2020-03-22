Bond Market Week In Review For 3/16-3/20

Investment thesis: The bond market is very unstable right now. Take no new positions. Cash is king during this turmoil.

This has been one of the consequential weeks in the bond market in quite some time. Consider the following actions from the Federal Reserve:

On Sunday, the Fed cut rates a full percentage point (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States. Global financial conditions have also been significantly affected. ... Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

The Fed made this announcement on Sunday hoping that it would calm the equity markets. It, in fact, had the exact opposite effect. Markets interpreted the move as more a panicked, Hail Mary pass. I'm assuming that the Fed is hearing a large amount of very negative anecdotal commentary from their central-bank brethren across the globe. As a result, the Fed cut rates drastically. Only Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed voted against the action. She wanted to cut rates 50 basis points in order to leave additional ammunition.

To shore up the commercial paper market, the Fed activated a commercial paper facility (emphasis added):

The commercial paper market has been under considerable strain in recent days as businesses and households face greater uncertainty in light of the coronavirus outbreak. By eliminating much of the risk that eligible issuers will not be able to repay investors by rolling over their maturing commercial paper obligations, this facility should encourage investors to once again engage in term lending in the commercial paper market. An improved commercial paper market will enhance the ability of businesses to maintain employment and investment as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak. The Treasury will provide $10 billion of credit protection to the Federal Reserve in connection with the CPFF from the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF). The Federal Reserve will then provide financing to the SPV under the CPFF. Its loans will be secured by all of the assets of the SPV.

Banks are normally large purchasers of commercial paper. However, they've been shoring up their cash balances, anticipating increased redemptions. At the same time, businesses have increased their commercial paper issuance to increase their cash reserves. The Fed is stepping in to provide the necessary liquidity.

The Fed also announced a primary dealer facility:

To support the credit needs of American households and businesses, the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that it will establish a Primary Dealer Credit Facility, or PDCF. The facility will allow primary dealers to support smooth market functioning and facilitate the availability of credit to businesses and households. The PDCF will offer overnight and term funding with maturities up to 90 days and will be available on March 20, 2020. It will be in place for at least six months and may be extended as conditions warrant. Credit extended to primary dealers under this facility may be collateralized by a broad range of investment grade debt securities, including commercial paper and municipal bonds, and a broad range of equity securities. The interest rate charged will be the primary credit rate, or

Remember - the Fed is supposed to act as the lender of last resort in times of economic stress. This is such a time, which means the Fed is simply doing its job.

There has been a tremendous amount of stress in the credit markets. Please see my latest Technically Speaking for the relevant data.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: Treasuries were up modestly on the week. As I noted above, the Fed stepped into the market to stabilize trading, which obviously helped.

Treasuries are still correcting - that is, they're moving lower from peaks. But it's a disciplined move lower, which indicates that traders are taking some profits and adding liquidity to their portfolios. Other bond markets, save for munis (which were the beneficiaries of a Fed program this week) were off in big ways. The charts for the remaining bond ETFs are all still moving lower.

Looking forward, it's extremely difficult to offer any meaningful advice or guidance. Treasuries did catch a bid earlier this year due to their safe-haven status. But the money market has locked-up over the last few weeks, forcing the Fed to stop in with emergency measures. Investors are raising tons of cash out of an abundance of caution. About the only thing I can say is that this is one of the most volatile times I've ever seen. And if projections are any guide it will last at least another month.

I wish I had better news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.