Impact Of The House Proposal To Suspend Dividends/Buybacks

Yet again, big brother is sticking its nose where it ought not be. Telling corporations what they can or can't do with their money is criminal.

Federal Government over-reach is becoming all too commonplace these days. I am not here to muse about politics, but people in high places are taking unprecedented steps into the economy and into the finances of businesses that ought to be left alone in a free market. The Democrat led House of Representatives unveiled a proposed legislative plan to help the country bear up under the economic problems corona virus has led to. One aspect of that plan is to forbid dividend payments or share buybacks while the crisis continues. My intent with today's article is to dissect the impact that provision will have on several specific businesses, which will similarly affect others in like situations.

The Provision

Here it is:

Temporary Ban on Stock Buybacks and Dividends. This provision would impose a temporary ban on corporate stock repurchase activities and paying dividends until the impacts of the coronavirus on the American financial system have ended...

What? How can that be legal? How can the government come in and tell companies what they can or can't do with their money? I can't overemphasize how wrong this is, how it is a power grab of tremendous proportions.

Think of it. The Board of Directors approves share buybacks and dividend payments. The Board is intended to represent shareholders and be the intermediary between the owners and the managers. By implication, the shareholders, or rightful owners of the company, are the ones that approve those dividends. In other words, the democrats just proposed to come in and tell you what you can or can't do with the money generated by assets you own. On principle, I hope this provision absolutely does not get implemented.

But practically speaking, if this was implemented, it would hurt some businesses and help others. Let take a few examples so you can see what I mean.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

I have written about Tyson plenty in the past. I have made no attempt to hide how I feel about how poorly TSN's management has stewarded capital. Among my chief critiques are that it took out way too much debt to pay for foolish acquisitions. Instead of focusing on paying down that debt, it made frivolous decisions to buy back stock and pay an ever growing dividend. This will virtually force it to incur more debt to pay off debt. And here is where the provision listed above, if implemented, would be a huge blessing for the company.

On February 6th, TSN declared a $0.42 quarterly dividend payable June 15 for holders of record June 1. If that dividend were not to be paid, TSN would save $150,000,000. That would be a timely windfall, as it has $350,000,000 of debt coming due also in June. And another $400,000,000 coming due in August. And another $279,000,000 due in September. The important thing to note is that TSN is trying to maintain $1 billion in liquidity. But in the absence of refinancing debt, it will have to use up all its available liquidity and some cash to pay off those debts. In that scenario and in the absence of not having to pay the dividend, Tyson would end 2020 with only $399 million in liquidity. If it doesn't have to pay the dividend, it will have $549 million in liquidity at year end. Still far from its target, but way better than only $399 million for an entity of its size. In other words, the more dividend payments Tyson can be required to not pay, the better. It is going to have a cash crunch no matter what, especially given the concerns it expressed at CAGNY last month about a slowdown in exports due to corona virus, exports it was counting on happening in the context of African Swine Flu in the region and the increased demand for external sources of protein. The company had in fact positioned its supply and even made certain acquisitions to take advantage of the protein issues in the region. But now that demand isn't materializing as things are shut down from corona virus. It spent money to make money that now won't be made. I say again, Tyson hopes that it doesn't have to pay a dividend. It needs that cash desperately.

I am sure there are plenty other examples of companies that feel obligated to pay a dividend don't have the guts to allocate capital properly and cut the dividend and will therefore be very grateful that under this provision, they might not have to. And can blame it all on the government. That is my point blank opinion.

Omega Flex (OFLX)

Omega Flex has long been on my watch-list. Problem is, the market has placed a premium on the stock, and it has ever traded above my estimate of intrinsic value. Apparently, it has been trading above management's estimate of intrinsic value too. It has been sitting on a sizeable share buyback authorization for years, having not retired any shares since 2014. It has essentially given itself a blank check for repurchases:

On April 4, 2014, the Board authorized an extension of its stock repurchase program without expiration, up to a maximum amount of $1,000,000. The original program established in December 2007 authorized the purchase of up to $5,000,000 of its common stock. The purchases may be made from time-to-time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, depending on market and business conditions. The Board retained the right to cancel, extend, or expand the share buyback program, at any time and from time-to-time. - From the 10-K

Now suddenly the market has catastrophized, pushed Omega Flex down significantly in spite of sound fundamentals, and Congress comes along and proposes to make it impossible for it to return cash to shareholders via buybacks at cheap prices. The valuation is actually lower than a first glance at its ratios would appear. It had legal expenses that took $0.46 off EPS.

The company is currently vigorously defending itself against a class action lawsuit that has no teeth. It has failed in lower courts, and it will fail again even though the plaintiff has tried to change the wording of the charges. It all has to do with whether or not Omega Flex should be liable for selling a product that can cause electrical arching and subsequent fires in event of a lightning strike. No one knew that the product could cause fires until it happened, at which point Omega Flex immediately put some R&D to work and changed the product to address the issue. In essence, the plaintiff is chasing Omega Flex for damages caused by an act of nature. Were it not for the legal expense, EPS would have been $2.17 instead of $1.71.

That would put its current P/E at 29 instead of 37. That's a big difference, especially since its five-year average P/E is 35. Buying back stock when the current earnings ratio is lower than the five-year average is a good idea. When it is above that historical average, not so much. Omega Flex is at levels where deploying money for share buybacks would be a brilliant long-term move. It has $16,000,000 in cash and zero debt. It can easily afford it and now would be an ideal moment. But Congress is trying to stop that.

I know there are many other companies that are in a similar situation where they have plenty of cash, low or no debt, and a super low stock price. Some examples that come to mind are Kimball International (KBAL), Altabank (PUB), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Trex (TREX), Robert Half (RHI), Activision (ATVI), and many others. Savvy management and directors on the board would surely consider putting that cash to work by essentially using valuing investing methodologies on their own company shares. To have the government interfere with the discretionary use of cash should not be permitted. It is frightening that such a thing has even been proposed.

Conclusion

This proposal from the house is dangerous both in principle and in practice. It sets a scary precedent for legislative over-reach into people's lives and livelihood, and ties the hands of wise managers and boards who can seize this opportunity to put cash to work. While this proposal would help some companies that haven't demonstrated discipline and need someone to tell them to not spend money, that only extends the problem as those same companies get to delay the hard consequences of the choices they made when things were fine and the economy was strong. This is a watered down, slightly disguised version of corporate rescue. Some companies in some industries legitimately deserve and need federal help, and by extending governmental assistance, the government also can reasonably restrict how that assistance is used. However, making some blanket proposal that forbids everyone, even those who don't receive federal moneys, from doing certain things that could actually be good for passive owners is criminal. It should be rejected on its face. We cannot let the government tell corporations what they can or cannot do with their cash. After all, as shareholders, it's your cash. My cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.