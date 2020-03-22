What I'm Buying Instead Of Walmart And Why

For investors with longer time horizons and able to stomach volatility, investing in these growth stocks now will pay off handsomely later.

The rewards far outweigh the risks of investing in either Axon or Teledoc for the long term as both have long growth runways and recession-resistant products or services.

Walmart has just gotten recent upgrades and positive outlooks as it weathers the downturn, but I believe there are better long-term investments.

Introduction

With the markets lower in anticipation of a global recession amidst the Coronavirus, some stocks have held up better than others. Walmart (WMT) is one of those stocks, which, as of this writing, has a share price of $119, just 7% below its 52-week high of $12.08. While the stock has been upgraded recently and is one of the more obvious recession-resistant equities, it won’t see a dollar of my money. With this downturn, there are much better opportunities for long-term investors with higher risk tolerances and longer time horizons to place their cash.

Walmart is Holding Up Just Fine

While the S&P is down nearly 25% YTD, Walmart is up almost 1%, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as Walmart typically fares better than many stocks during market downturns, and a similar story existed during the financial crisis.

While the stock is weathering this downturn exceptionally well, the full benefit would not have been realized by investors who held the stock before February 18th when the market started to drop, as Walmart trailed the S&P’s gains by over 80%.

Shaving the holding period down to five years, things look better as the S&P sharply moves downward and returns dip below Walmart’s.

Walmart is a respectable holding for investors, especially a more conservative one. However, what about a portfolio of an investor who has a longer time horizon or a higher risk tolerance? That is where Walmart becomes a less favorable option and where growth stocks become more attractive. I believe at the current moment, growth stocks offer better investments for those with longer time horizons and some appetite for taking on some risk than Walmart.

Option #1 - Axon Enterprises

Axon (AAXN) is the dominant provider of non-lethal weapons, bodycams, fleet management tools, and evidence storage solutions to law enforcement agencies in the United States.

The statistics above undoubtedly cement Axon’s devices as the definitive market leader. This plays into Axon’s growth model, which utilizes their devices to start a relationship and then use their other services, such as evidence management systems, to create a sticky relationship with high switching costs. Axon has successfully begun transitioning its primary source of revenue from hardware to higher-margin software and services based on a recurring revenue model. Axon has a clear vision of its success being driven by software and services that create high switching costs and is looking to develop new and sticky solutions to serve its customers, such as dispatch and report writing.

As you’d expect, the P/E is quite high and, as of this writing, sits at 44.2x earnings and a price to sales at 5.87 which perhaps becomes a bit more bearable when noting that revenue has a CAGR over the past ten years of 19.84% with annual growth over 26% from 2018 to 2019 and 22.19% from 2017 to 2018. With the most recent years having the highest levels of growth, it shows that Axon’s best years are still ahead of it. On a final note, Axon does have some recession-resistant characteristics as its primary customers are government agencies who view Axon’s products as a necessity. So when tough times come, Axon’s products are likely some of the last on the chopping block as they keep their users safe as well as the public.

Option #2 - Teledoc

Teledoc (TDOC) may seem like a no-brainer while we’re staring down a Coronavirus crisis with shares up nearly 17% the past month, but before the current situation, telemedicine was often an afterthought for many.

While there was some awareness of virtual care, there was never a definitive need for it until now. I believe that telehealth would have caught on and become the norm eventually, but the Coronavirus has just shaved about five to ten years off the curve with the company reporting that virtual visits were up 50% the week before March 13th.

Teledoc is a leader in its space and has over 50,000 clinicians around the globe and available in 40 languages. Since its IPO in 2015, Teledoc has rapidly expanded to grow its provider base, global presence, and service offerings.

Healthcare is another recession-resistant sector as people will still seek care when they fall ill, whether they have the means to pay or not. We are facing a recession, and as mentioned above, the company just saw a 50% spike in visits. Given the company’s forecast below, I would not be surprised to see 2020 visits exceed the 5.7 million mark.

Traditionally valuing Teledoc on P/E isn’t possible as EPS is still negative, which may be bothersome to some right off the bat, but they are on the path to profitability with EPS moving in the right direction. Price to TTM sales is in nosebleed territory, however, and sits just shy of 18.

These valuation metrics become a bit more bearable when looking at the remaining total addressable market, of which the international market is virtually untapped.

With a long runway for growth, current events that are driving demand for the service, and healthcare being a necessary service with recession-resistant characteristics, Teledoc’s valuation is mostly justified and long-term investors will be rewarded for holding for decades.

Conclusion - The Risk/Reward Dynamic and Investors’ Decisions

While Walmart has held up remarkably well during this harsh downturn, Teledoc has done even better. While Axon has taken a hit, it derives revenues from government entities that are not likely to eliminate or significantly cut their spending on law enforcement should budgets be brought under scrutiny. The valuations for both Axon and Teledoc are undoubtedly high, and Teledoc isn’t even profitable (yet). However, if investors can stomach a little volatility and have a long time horizon, they will be handsomely rewarded for holding either stock. Walmart is fine, but Axon and Teledoc are better options, in my opinion, and are where I have put my money. In parting, I will leave a “tale of the tape” below comparing all three stocks vs. the S&P over the past five years in which TDOC and AAXN beat out the S&P as well as WMT.

