Altria's Dividend Hits 9%; COVID-19 Doesn't Stop Addictions

The company should continue its dividend and should continue its share repurchases. That means a double-digit shareholder yield, assuming no growth.

Altria has an impressive portfolio of assets, and in a downturn, cash flow should continue. The dividend has hit 9%.

Altria (NYSE:MO) has a market capitalization of more than $70 billion, and a dividend approaching 9%, as one of the largest publicly traded tobacco companies. The company has a strong history of rewarding investors, however, that hasn't stopped it from being punished by the COVID-19 market crash just the same. However, COVID-19 doesn't stop addictions, and as we'll see throughout this article, the company has significant potential to generate shareholder rewards.

Commonwealth Center For Advanced Manufacturing

Recent Performance

Altria financially has continued to perform well despite the tobacco space decreasing 0.9% annually over the past five years.

Diluted EPS - Investor Presentation

Altria has continued to perform well despite shrinking tobacco markets. That's from the company buying back shares and consistently increasing prices and finding operational efficiencies. The company has grown its diluted EPS per share by a massive 10.4% annually from 2014 to 2019 from $2.57 per share to $4.22 per share. The company's current share price gives it a P/E ratio of <9.

That assumes all growth stops. Demand isn't going to disappear for an addictive chemical.

Segment and Margin Growth - Investor Presentation

A substantial portion of the company's growth is from improving margin combined with increasing prices. However, there's something worth paying attention to here. Historically, the company has been increasing its margins at roughly 2% annually while simultaneously increasing prices at roughly 4% above the rate of inflation. That's impressive, but it can't continue forever.

At some point, likely in the next decade or two, the company will no longer be able to grow at this rate. However, with a 9% dividend, does it really matter?

10-Year Plan

The company does plan to convert its strong results into its 10-year plan.

Youth Smoking Rates - Investor Presentation

The first part of the company's 10-year plan is to significantly decrease incidence rates of youth smoking. The above image shows the % of those people in high school or before who are smoking. That has dropped dramatically from the late-1990s to the late-2010s. The rate has dropped by almost 90% and will continue declining in the future. That decline in rates is important because it helps Altria to continue to operate as a company.

In fact, as a part of this, Altria is actually promoting the legal age of smoking being increased to 21. This would be significant because, like the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement that established Altria's market share, this would help remove oversight from the company. That would allow the company to grow going forward and minimize uncertainty.

JUUL E-Vapor Share - Investor Presentation

The second most significant part of Altria's portfolio is its focus on new forms of tobacco consumption. This is significant because alcohol, for example, is also addictive but is consumed much more widely than tobacco. One of the perceived reasons is because occasionally consuming alcohol isn't seen as having any significant health risks.

E-vapor is safer than cigarettes, and at the same time, thanks to the reusable nature, the company can charge the same per "cigarette" and earn higher margins. That's significant for the company's long-term potential because higher margins not only support its profits, but also e-vapor might make tobacco increasingly acceptable.

Shareholder Rewards

Altria's long history has led to significant shareholder rewards, shareholder rewards that could continue.

Shareholder Rewards - Investor Presentation

Over the past five years, Altria has managed to return a massive $32 billion to shareholders. A significant $25 billion of this came from paid dividends while an additional $7 billion came through repaid shares. Assuming the company continues share repurchases at this rate, along with its current dividends, that would point to 11% annual rewards.

At the same time, the company has a long history of increasing dividends. It has increased dividends by roughly 65% over the past five years. The company has increased dividends at 10.1% annually in line with EPS growth, and I expect that increase to continue going forward. That has the potential to generate strong shareholder rewards for investors already earning 11%.

That means that going forward, the company will continue to generate significant shareholder rewards, and even if those rewards don't grow, its current returns make it a quality investment. However, the company has a strong history of growing these rewards and that growth makes it an even better reason to invest in Altria.

Recession Performance

At the same time, despite investor fears at this time, Altria has historically performed well in a recession. From 2007 to 2008, the company grew net revenues by 1.5% year over year. From 2008 to 2009, the company's UST acquisition increased revenue almost 20%. From 2009 to 2010, a more stable year, the company's revenue increased by 3.4% year over year.

The company continued to perform well in a recession, taking the chance to make opportunistic acquisitions. It's not surprising that revenue held up during the acquisition; the company sells an addictive substance, most that people spend whatever money possible on. That should help to highlight the company's recession financial strength.

Business Diversity

One other thing worth discussing is Altria's business diversity.

Portfolio of Assets - Investor Presentation

Outside of Altria's core combustible tobacco portfolio, which alone is composed of a number of impressive tobacco assets, the company has significant noncombustible and complementary assets. Noncombustible assets determine the future of the company and are a big part of the company's 10-year plan, which we already discussed above.

Past that, the company has three investments. It has Ste Michelle Wine Estates, a top 10 domestic wine producer that provides hundreds of millions in annual cash flow. At the same time, the company has a massive 10% stake in AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), the largest beer producer in the world. AB InBev has been similarly punished by the recession, but that stake is worth $6 billion and provides >$400 million in annual dividends.

That's significant for an almost $70 billion company. Lastly is the Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), the company's recent marijuana investment. Marijuana has already been legalized by a number of states and seems to be growing towards federal legalization.

US Marijuana Use Research - Grand View Research

The US marijuana market is expected to grow dramatically, basically doubling over the next seven years or so. If Altria can get a significant stake in the industry, using its similar alcohol and tobacco expertise, that could be an opportunity for the company to grow its dividend significantly. That significant growth in dividends can provide the company with an opportunity to grow shareholder rewards and replace a declining tobacco business.

Risks

At the same time, Altria has some risks worth paying attention to. The company's most significant risk is the overall dislike of people who smoke tobacco. To put it simply, tobacco is deadly and addictive, and it provides users no benefit. Most people understand that. Some choose to feel the benefits it provides, in terms of enjoyment, outweighs all of that.

Despite this, Altria consistently faces the risk of increased regulation and tax burden from a substance frowned upon by society. Increased regulation or tax burden can place the company in an increasingly difficult position, and due to that, it might see its earnings or revenues drop. No one has an issue with the politician who taxes cigarettes, and that's something worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Altria, as investors have panicked about COVID-19, has seen its stock price drop significantly. The company's dividend has hit 9%. However, despite this, COVID-19 doesn't stop addictions and people continue to have the same interests. Those interests will lead to continued smoking and income for Altria investors. That will support continued dividends and share repurchases.

Altria also has a diversified portfolio with significant growth opportunity. The company has used its financial power and expertise to make a strong step into the e-vapor business and it will likely be able to continue that into the marijuana business. Marijuana seems increasingly likely to achieve federal regulation, which will provide another source of growth. Overall, the company has strong financial strength and potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.