Gauging CEF Deleveraging Moves

We take a look at a number of signals and metrics that CEF investors can track in order to gauge this likelihood.

The last few weeks have seen historic dislocations across income markets with severe knock-on impacts on the closed-end fund space. An obvious question at this stage for investors with a medium-term bullish view is whether CEFs are the right investment vehicles for capturing the maximum upside in a potential recovery in asset prices. Our view here is - it depends. If CEFs are forced to go through a deleveraging phase, then end investors face three potential risks.

First, forced selling at distressed prices below marks or fair-values can lead to permanent capital loss. Secondly, after the deleveraging is over, CEFs may effectively become unleveraged funds chock-full of less liquid and lower quality assets with a high management fee. And thirdly, funds going through deleveraging may have lower upside capture in the event of recovery as their overall market exposure will be less after deleveraging.

This means that everything depends on the both the likelihood of CEF deleveraging as well as the state of the markets in the coming weeks. In this article we take a look at various signals or metrics that CEF investors can track in order to gauge the likelihood of CEFs having to go through this painful process.

Regulatory Or Portfolio Leverage

All else equal, it is preferrable for a fund to source its leverage via portfolio leverage instruments rather than regulatory leverage instruments. This is because regulatory leverage instruments place certain conditions on the fund, the most important of these being whether or not the fund is allowed to pay out distributions. Because no fund wants to suspend distributions, funds may try to deleverage to comply with the asset coverage ratio in order to make a distribution.

What are regulatory leverage instruments? Basically anything that counts as preferred stock or debt. Debt, in the 1940 Act world, includes credit facilities, loans and senior notes. Portfolio or non-regulatory leverage instruments are repos, tender option bonds - used by municipal funds and TBA MBS - a kind of MBS forward used by mortgage funds. There is a technical point here where temporary lines of credit don't have to count as debt but they can only be used for facilitating redemptions or buy / sell transactions where the cash receipts have not yet settled. They cannot be used for investments.

It should be said, however, that portfolio leverage instruments are not exactly a "get out of jail free card". This is because these instruments can place their own conditions on the fund. For instance, repos are bilateral contracts that may require the fund to maintain a certain "haircut" and post additional collateral to the leverage provider. And tender option bond floater holders can exercise their put options and tender back to the trust, effectively, deleveraging the municipal funds which we saw happen during the financial crisis.

Finally, it's important to keep in mind that leverage facilities can put conditions on the fund in excess of the 1940 Act. For example, a credit facility can require the fund to main the asset coverage test at all times rather than just on distribution payments.

Watch Public Releases or SEC Filings

Some funds are helpful in identifying what they are doing either through press releases and/or SEC filings, when required. In the case below, the press release contains a bit more information than the bare bones filing.

BSL March 20, 2020 –The Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JSD) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem a portion of the fund’s outstanding Series A Taxable Fund Preferred Shares. The Taxable Fund Preferred Share redemption price will be the $1,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund expects to finance the Taxable Fund Preferred Share redemption with the sale of portfolio securities and with cash on hand and the redemptions are contingent upon the completion of all aspects of such portfolio sales by the Fund, which may not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemptions will be delivered to Taxable Fund Preferred Share shareholders at a later date through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

Source: Nuveen

We estimate the JSD asset coverage levels to be quite close to the regulatory limits so this isn't entirely surprising.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Nuveen

Distribution announcements are another source of information for what the fund is doing. For example,

The Board of Directors of the Fund has made the decision to delay payment of the $0.075 per share distribution originally scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2020. The payment date of this distribution, which was declared on December 18, 2019, has been revised to April 30, 2020. The Fund’s Board of Directors elected to make this change in an effort to enhance the Fund’s flexibility with respect to the timing and amount that it reduces leverage levels over the next month.

Source: KMF

Another way that fund can deleverage without selling assets and unwinding leverage agreements is to raise cash though rights offerings or at-the-market offerings though these can be dilutive to NAV. These moves will be communicated via SEC filings.

Watch Fund Website

Some funds disclose asset coverage figures on their websites. Nuveen funds, for example, do it on a monthly basis. They also helpfully break down portfolio vs. regulatory leverage alongside the actual borrowing amounts.

A couple of preferreds funds from Flaherty & Crumrine do it on a daily basis, with a 1-day delay. Below is a snapshot of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) leverage position. The fund sources its leverage via a credit facility. These numbers don't have the weight of regulatory filings so they can occasionally be wrong - FFC until yesterday had their common shares off by a factor of 10 on their website which resulted in asset coverage being over 1000%. After our pestering, the correction brought the coverage down to 232%.

Source: Flaherty Funds

Watch Patterns in NAVs

This one is somewhat harder for income investors without the requisite analytical tools but not impossible. The deleveraging process itself, at least conceptually, should not lead to any sharp movements in the NAV because the net assets should remain the same. The simplest possible CEF balance sheet in the snapshot below captures what happens during a deleveraging.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

There are two ways, however, that the NAV itself can drop during the deleveraging period. First, if the fund sells assets at a substantial discount to "mid", or in other words, at a wide bid/offer spread. The second way the NAV can drop is through any prepayment penalties of the leverage instruments although this should be quite small.

A better way to track potential deleveraging in the absence of actual fund communication is through a change in NAV beta to the sector benchmark. For example, below we plot the trends in NAV of the MLP CEF sector against the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ). This isn't quite apples to apples as the CEF sector holds RIC funds that also allocate to the broader midstream space, however, it's good enough for the purpose of this example. Since we know that the MLP CEFs have deleveraged substantially over the past week we should see a change in the NAV beta to the benchmark. Indeed this is what we find as the CEF sector has bounced back much less quickly than it dropped. Judging by the previous trading pattern, the CEF sector should be 50% above current levels - a figure which coincides nicely with a potential loss of 50% of the sector' assets implies a full deleveraging of 33% to zero. This kind of analysis can be done on a single-fund basis as well.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Conclusion

The last few weeks have seen huge dislocations across income markets with the knock-on effects on leveraged funds like CEFs. Whether or not CEFs remain attractive investments going forward depend in part on whether or not they will be forced to go through a deleveraging phase. Investors have a number of ways to track the likelihood or status of deleveraging of their holdings through fund asset coverage communication, their reliance on regulatory leverage instruments and a change in NAV beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.