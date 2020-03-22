Freshpet: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a volatile start to the year for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), with the index down more than 39% year-to-date following the COVID-19 scare. Few names have been able to sidestep this sharp correction, and Freshpet (FRPT) certainly hasn't been one of them, with the stock down 50% from its highs as of last Wednesday's lows. The good news for the bulls, however, is that this correction has no real damage to the stock's long-term chart, with multi-year support coming in at the $38.00 level. This 50% hair-cut has also done a lot to help valuation, with the previous double-digit revenue multiple trimmed to more reasonable levels. As long as the bulls can defend the $38.00 level on a monthly close, they will remain in control of the bigger picture. However, I don't see any reason to rush in and chase the stock above $52.00, as I see a strong possibility of a retest of the lows near $38.00-$44.00 before this correction is over.

Just over two months ago, I wrote my first article on Freshpet, discussing that it was not a wise time to be chasing the stock. While the company has near unrivaled growth in the pet-food industry with 25% plus sales growth, the valuation was getting way ahead of itself at nearly 10x sales with a share price of over $64.00. Since then, Freshpet has been halved from its February highs and is down nearly 20% since the January article. The good news is that the long-term uptrend line is intact, despite a violent correction. The bad news is that while the valuation has improved, it's still not cheap with the probabilities of a recession increasing given the COVID-19 fears. Let's dig into the company's growth metrics first before heading over to the valuation.

Freshpet released its Q4 2019 results in late February, reporting $65.8 million in revenues for the quarter, or 27% year-over-year growth. This marked yet another quarter of record revenues for the company, in line with the average revenue growth rate the past year of 27%. The company continues to see strong penetration in the pet food market, growing from 2.04 million households in FY-2018 to 2.54 million households in FY-2019, the strongest year of growth to date. Meanwhile, core dog penetration also remains strong, coming in at 30% year-over-year, from 1.51 million households to 1.97 million households. The most impressive part about this statistic is the fact that this 30% growth rate is lapping a year of 32% growth, for a two-year stack of 64%.

While some investors may be skeptical that the company can continue growing at this speedy pace, it's worth noting that the company's current market share makes up less than 5% of the total market, with only 3 million households of 60 million penetrated to date. Therefore, it is conceivable to imagine the company nabbing another 3.5 million households in the next four years, or just over 10% of the market, given its higher marketing spend and continued adoption by stores.

As we can see below, the company added another 2,000 stores last year alone, finishing FY-2019 at 21,570 stores. It's worth noting that this was the strongest year of growth for store count since FY-2016, despite having to grow from a much larger store base. Freshpet's team believes it can increase its market share to 8 million households by FY-2025, but I have used the 6.5 million figure to be on the conservative side. Even at 6.5 million households, however, the company would have no problem generating $600 million in revenue per year, up from $246 million in FY-2019. Let's take a look at how this growth has translated to the company's bottom-line thus far:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Freshpet continues its net losses per share, coming in just shy of positive annual EPS last year at (-) $0.04. For FY-2020, the company is expecting its first year of positive yearly EPS, with earnings estimates currently sitting at $0.27. If we look ahead to FY-2021, this growth is expected to continue at a rapid pace, with FY-2021 estimates pegged at $0.56 currently. This would represent triple-digit earnings growth if the company can meet these estimates, and one of the most impressive growth rates among small-cap stocks currently. Therefore, if the company can deliver on forecasts and its 5-year growth plan, a move back above the old highs at $81.00 in the next 18 months is not out of the question.

It's worth addressing the elephant in the room, which is the COVID-19 scare. Thus far, Freshpet has been deemed exempt from the business closure order by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, meaning that its supply chain will not be affected for now. The other worry for investors may be that Freshpet will fall off the menu with increased risks of a recession on the horizon. However, if we look at Freshpet's price point vs. other pet foods, the $1.61/pound for the 6-pound tube is not unreasonable when compared to competitors, given that General Mills' (GIS) Blue Buffalo is priced at $2.15 and $4.01 per pound according to the below February 15th pricing at select stores. Based on this, I don't see any reason to expect a huge contraction in sales if we were to head into a mini-recession, though we could see certainly see a minor drop-off depending on how strapped the average consumer is, and how the government approaches this in terms of stimulus and fiscal policy.

Moving over to valuation, we can see that Freshpet was trading at nearly 10x sales as we entered 2020, a massive headwind for the stock going into the year. Fortunately, the valuation has since cooled down to 7.7x sales, a slightly more reasonable valuation for the company, though still not cheap by any means. It's worth noting that General Mills paid roughly 6x sales for Blue Buffalo Pet Products when it acquired the company in 2018, and this would be a more attractive valuation for Freshpet from both a potential M&A and a comparable standpoint. As the charts below show, we would need another 20% correction to see a drop closer to 6.0x sales, given that the current market cap is $2.0 billion, vs. $240 million in sales the past 12 months. This does not mean that we must drop to 6.0x sales before the stock bottoms out; this merely means that this is an area where I consider valuation to become a tailwind. This would translate to a share price of $36.00 or lower, which also happens to line up with long-term support from a technical standpoint.

If we take a look at the monthly chart below, we can see that the bulls are playing defense where they need to for the time being. The stock's 5-year uptrend line going back to its IPO comes in at the $39.00 level, and the stock found immediate support near here during the limit-down day for the market (SPY) last week. Therefore, while this correction has completely derailed Freshpet's intermediate-term uptrend, the multi-year uptrend in the share price remains intact for now. However, if the bulls want to stay in control of the bigger picture, they will absolutely need to defend the $38.00 level on a monthly close. If this support level is broken, the next strong support level doesn't come in until near the $29.00 area.

While Freshpet's revenue multiple has dropped by over 30% since this correction, the company's valuation is still not all that cheap at 7.7x sales. A more fair value for the company would be closer to 6x sales, and what General Mills paid for Blue Buffalo in 2018, one of Freshpet's competitors. Based on this, chasing the stock above $52.00 does not seem like a great idea, even if we could see a little more upside short term. It rarely pays to chase stocks with the S&P 500 (SPY) in a bear market, and I see a strong possibility that we re-test the $38.00-$44.00 level before this correction is over. Freshpet has tremendous sales growth and ambitious long-term plans, but I believe a better entry will present itself for those that are patient. The key for the bulls going forward will be defending the $38.00 level at all costs on a monthly close to keep the big picture uptrend intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.