Liquidity And Leverage Comparisons For Cruise Lines Amid COVID-19 Chaos

It is going to be a very rough year for cruise lines, and they might not be as fortunate in receiving government aid as the airlines.

Carnival has by far the lowest level of financial leverage at 1.78x, giving it the capacity to issue the most debt to ride out the pandemic before having to dilute shareholders through issuing equity.

Cruise line companies were one of the first hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and their share prices have continued to fall as the weeks go by and cruise operations get cancelled globally. This has left the share prices of major cruise companies down up to 85% in the last three months with TTM P/Es now in the range of 2-3x! With cruise lines being less prone to government assistance than other industries, it is important to understand how long the liquidity of these companies might be able to last before they have to issue new bonds at unfavorable interest rates or dilute shareholders through issuing equity. This article will go over the operating expenses, financial leverage and liquidity of some of the major global cruise companies such as Carnival Corp (CCL), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL).

Data by YCharts

Thoughts on Government Assistance

Cruise lines might not be as fortunate as the airlines in receiving government assistance in my opinion as cruise services lie far lower down on the essential service scale. Despite the amount of jobs tied to the cruise industry globally, cruise services are luxury travel aimed at the middle and upper classes. GDP benefits are often felt outside the travelers' home country with tourism being deducted from domestic GDP and added to the GDP of the country of visitation, for example, countries lining the Mediterranean or Caribbean. I have never heard of anyone taking a domestic cruise for business purposes or the ships being used for cargo transport. As such, it would be a hard sell to a developed country's taxpayers to bail out a cruise company amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, cruise lines such as Carnival are trying to stay relevant by offering to governments that their idle ships could be used for temporary hospitals while docked in port. Not only could such offers help sway public opinion on government aid, but also as part of the offer, interested parties will be asked to "cover only the essential costs of the ship's operations while in port". As such, using cruise ships as temporary hospitals could help fund the overhead operating expenses (OPEX) associated with running a cruise company and help extend the liquidity of cruise companies.

Operating Expenses and Leverage

Looking at OPEX in the middle of the income statement is a great way to tell which companies are the leanest. Unlike cost of goods sold which are variable with sales, OPEX is a rather fixed overhead that must be spent regardless of the level of sales. Within an industry, competitors should benchmark themselves to each other, so hopefully we are comparing the same line items included in OPEX at each company. As can be seen in the graph below, every company in the peer group is fairly close with Carnival having the lowest OPEX as a percent of sales at 22.3% in fiscal year (FY) 2019, but Norwegian having the lowest average OPEX over the past decade at 22.4%. Notably, the cruise lines have OPEX spending that is higher relative to airlines which ranged from 8.0% at Delta (NYSE:DAL) to 18.3% at United (NASDAQ:UAL) when I did a similar analysis.

Source data from Morningstar

In dollar terms, Carnival has the highest OPEX needs at a whopping $4.6B in FY 2019 followed Royal Caribbean at $2.8B, and Norwegian at $1.6B. Comparing the size of each company through revenue, we can gauge if the size and scale of the company have anything to do with its OPEX needs. As can be seen in the chart below, this does not seem to be the case as Carnival is much larger in terms of sales but had basically the same OPEX spend in percentage terms of peers. Hopefully, as a larger company, Carnival also has the extra liquidity to go with these higher expenses.

Source data from Morningstar

Cash Burn and Financial Leverage

Looking at the latest balance sheet from the FY 2019 financial reports, we can get a sense of just how quickly the cash and credit facilities will run out at each company before they need to tap the markets for more debt or equity. Carnival recently announced on March 13 that the company has provided notice to its lenders that it will draw its full $3B credit facility. Royal Caribbean on March 10 announced an increase to its revolving credit facility of $550M to complement its $1.5B cash and credit facilities available at year-end. Norwegian had a $875M revolving loan facility in place as of year-end on which no funds were drawn, but has yet to announce any further funding or draw on the revolver.

In this liquidity analysis, Carnival is slightly ahead of the peer group at 6.0 months of liquidity on hand. This is due to Carnival's high estimated liquidity position of $3.5B more than offsetting its highest total OPEX. This is followed by Norwegian at 5.8 months, and then Royal Caribbean at 5.4 months.

Source data from Morningstar, company press releases, and 2019 financials

This short-term liquidity in the form of cash and credit could of course potentially be accompanied by the companies issuing additional debt if needed, albeit at unfavorable interest rates given the current situation. To get a sense of which company is best positioned to issue additional debt, let's take a look at the financial leverage of each company at the end of FY 2019. As can be seen in the chart below, Carnival's equity is by far the least financially levered at 1.78x compared to Royal Caribbean at 2.49x and Norwegian at 2.56x. This shows Carnival has the most capacity to issue more debt to ride out COVID-19.

Source data from Morningstar

Takeaway

It is going to be a very rough year for cruise companies, and their ability to survive or not dilute shareholders will depend on how quickly they can scale down costs. The group of cruise companies look to be similarly operationally leveraged in terms of OPEX spending as a percent of sales and each has around 5-6 months of liquidity. However, Carnival's lower financial leverage make it look as though the company might be best positioned to sail through the pandemic a little stronger. Tread carefully contrarian value investors!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CCL with an average cost base of $18.10.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my article.