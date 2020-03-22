A Follow Up On Our Coronavirus Hedges

You know this is far from over when Iceland has 473 cases!

As of this morning, there are 22 countries with more than 1,000 infections - 287,239 in all with 11,921 deaths and 89,899 people recovered.

We set up our first virus hedge for SA when there were 1,000 infections in China.

Sadly, we are still in a crisis.

Back on January 23rd, I wrote: "How We Are Hedging China's Coronavirus Crisis" in which I warned:

"There is still way too much market complacency here... "So why are we cashing out our Futures Shorts? Well this market tends to be very bouncy so we're just playing the odds and we also have index shorts (SQQQ). We will be looking at adding more of those if the market opens weak. The Futures are just a good way of giving us overnight protection ahead of something like this weekend's announcement that there are thousands of people infected right at the beginning of Chinese New Year - that could be good for a huge overnight drop."

SQQQ is only up 50% since January 23rd, but we played option spreads which helped us keep ahead of things. In that article, the options hedge spread we added for China went as follows:

Buy 20 FXP June $50 calls for $7 ($14,000)

Sell 20 FXP June $65 calls for $2.50 ($5,000)

Sell 5 FXP June $50 puts for $4.30 ($2,150)

Sell 5 CHL Sept $45 puts for $4 ($2,000)

That's net $4,850 on the $30,000 spread so there's $25,150 of upside protection if China's Ultra-Short (FXP) gets to $65 into June expirations. If China recovers and we get completely burned, we're promising to buy 500 shares of FXP for long-term protection at $50 (20% off) and 500 shares of China Mobile (CHL) at net $41 (10% off). I don't see why the flu would have a long-term impact on China Mobile and Chinese stocks are very stretched and people are pretending the Government will bail out the banks but it's doubtful that will go smoothly, so I like the idea of having some FXP in our Short-Term Portfolio for the long term.

As you can see from the charts, FXP is deeply in the money while CHL has fallen hard and the current prices are $28/18 ($20,000) for the June $50/65 bull call spread, $2 ($1,000) for the June $50 puts and $12 ($6,000) for the CHL Sept $45 puts for a total of net $11,000 and that's up $6,150 (126%) from our net $4,850 entry.

Obviously, there's a lot of premium left in the short FXP June $65 calls as FXP is at $77.20 yet the calls are $18 - indicating $83 is expected. Our long $50 calls on the other hand, have already lost all their premium but $28 is $13 more than we could make on the spread, since our gains are cut off at $65.

Or are they?

While it is risky, we do think China will begin recovering here and that means FXP will begin to calm down so we could take the 20 FXP long calls off the table for $56,000 and leave the naked short June $65 calls.

We can wait for the short June puts to expire worthless and we can wait for CHL to bounce back because, as I said above, we certainly don't mind owning China Mobile, with their 925M subscribers at net $41 - even if they are $34 at the moment.

$56,000 is a nice amount of cash to be able to throw around in a market that's having this kind of sale but it would be nice to have some insurance against FXP going higher still. Fortunately, we can use some of the $56,000 to buy a hedge to cover the short June $65 puts that also gives us an additional hedge on China:

Buy 20 FXP Sept $60 calls for $24 ($48,000)

Sell 20 FXP Sept $85 calls for $16 ($32,000)

That's using $12,000 and requires no additional margin and gives us another $50,000 of upside protection that kicks in earlier than the short calls and we STILL get to put $48,000 in our pocket - so it's a great adjustment.

We published our 2nd Virus Hedge for our SA readers on Feb 28th, where I said:

"We'll see if this rumor of more Fed bailouts will do the trick but I doubt anyone is going to go into the weekend long in HOPES (not a valid investing strategy) that the Fed now has the power to wipe out viruses and fix Global Supply Chain issues. "We have a new hedge that can return 445% on cash by September if China gets worse."

Our new hedging ideas were:

I still love China Mobile (CHL) as a long-term hold but now there are a lot of U.S. companies on sale as well but we'll stick with CHL for now and set up a new FXP hedge as follows: Buy 30 FXP June $55 calls for $9 ($27,000)

Sell 30 FXP June $65 calls for $5.25 ($15,750)

Sell 5 FXP June $55 puts for $3.50 ($1,750)

Sell 10 CHL Sept $42.50 puts for $4 ($4,000) We got a better price on CHL so we're selling more and our net entry on this $30,000 spread is $5,500 and the spread is $15,000 in the money to start so not too bad with a potential gain of $24,500 (445%). The risk is being assigned 1,000 shares of CHL at $42.50 ($42,500) and those are already down $2,500 but we can roll them along and CHL is probably not going to disappear with their 900M customers any time soon. Our other primary hedges are the long Nasdaq Ultra Shorts (SQQQ), and we also shorted Tesla (TSLA) and Chipotle (CMG) as well as our Trade of the Year, which was a long on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and that, of course, is working out fantastically for our Seeking Alpha readers.

Other than GOLD, they all worked out quite nicely, don't you think? This is what hedging is all about, making sure you have in your portfolio at least some stocks or options that will perform well in a down market. Since we are Fundamental Investors, we like to target companies that are particularly vulnerable rather than just picking an index - you can make fantastic multiples that way that really protect your portfolio from damage during sell-offs like this one.

As with our first FXP spread, the June $55/65 spread is only $25/18 or $7 ($21,000) and the June $55 puts are $3.25 ($1,625) and the CHL puts are $10 ($5,000) and that's net $14,375 and that's up $8,875 but, if it's in the same portfolio, I'd simply cash out the $55/65 spread for $21,000 and let the short puts ride as that would now be $77,000 off the table from hedges in a $100,000 portfolio - leaving us well-prepared to ride out a sell-off that would cause both sets of FXP short puts to expire worthless AND gives us more than enough money to buy CHL if assigned to us with plenty to spare to adjust our longs with. For example, our Money Talk Portfolio is down 32.4% and we can use that cash to adjust those positions:

That's what hedging is all about - generating CASH (!!!) for you to put to work in a crisis.

Clearly from the risk we've taken on the short FXP June $65 calls, we do believe we're done using China as a hedge but, for an additional hedge, we still think the Nasdaq can fall much further and, since the virus is now in the US (19,931 cases and we're still not even testing!), we should be looking at the Nasdaq Ultra-Short (SQQQ) as another overall portfolio hedge.

As you can see, the S&P 500 has dipped significantly below the 2018 support line while the Nasdaq is still above it, which makes it what we call the "lagging index" and could give us a significant move to the downside if it decides to catch up to its peers.

SQQQ is at $29.32 and a 20% drop in the Nasdaq would push this 3x Ultra-Short ETF up 60% to $46.92 so that becomes our target and SQQQ gives us a choice of June or September contracts but the September contracts top out at $40, so we'll be tricky and take the following:

Buy 20 SQQQ Sept $25 calls at $12.50 ($25,000)

Sell 20 SQQQ June $45 calls at $7.50 ($15,000)

Sell 5 IBM 2022 $75 puts for $13.50 ($6,750)

Sell 10 IMAX Sept $10 puts for $4.50 ($4,500)

That's a net $1,250 CREDIT on the $40,000 spread that is almost $10,000 in the money to start and will make $41,250 (3,300%) if it all goes perfectly (usually it does not, but it's fun when it does!). We already like IBM (IBM) and IMAX (IMAX), so happy to promise to buy them in two years if they get cheaper and, of course, it's very unlikely they go down if the Nasdaq goes up so a good hedge and if they go down and the Nasdaq goes down, we have $41,250 to put towards the purchase of those stocks.

That's what we call a win-win situation but it's a WIN-WIN-WIN if we are able to do what we did with FXP and cash out the hedge and THEN the short puts expire worthless - that would be perfect!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL, FXP, GOLD, IBM, IMAX, SQQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise neutral mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas). Positions mentioned here have been previously discussed at http://www.Philstockworld.com - a Membership site teaching winning stock, options & futures trading, portfolio management skills and income-producing strategies to investors like you.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.