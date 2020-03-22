WTI Weekly: Major Key Supports Fail Early Week As Selloff Continued To 20.53s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

The primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 33.88s as resistance. This expectation did play out as a sell response developed in Sunday’s trade, driving price lower to 27.66s, near early March’s key support into Tuesday’s close. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown. Aggressive price discovery lower continued through 2016’s major support, 26s, to 20.53s. Large buying interest emerged there amidst buy excess late in Wednesday’s trade, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued into Friday’s auction to 28.49s where selling interest drove price lower to 22.39s ahead of Friday’s close, settling 22.63s.

15–20 March 2020

This week’s auction saw an aggressive sell response at last week’s resistance, 33.88s, upon Sunday’s Globex re-open, as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 28.09s where buy excess developed into Monday’s NY open. Buying interest emerged, 28.63s/28.83s, as balance developed, 28.09s-30.30s, around key support, 30s, into early Tuesday’s trade. Rotation lower resumed as a sell-side breakdown at the balance low developed amidst selling interest, 28.01s/27.51s, into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as aggressive price discovery lower ensued through both early March’s key support, 27.53s, and 2016’s major support, 26s, in Wednesday’s trade. Price discovery lower continued through the EIA release (+1.9 million vs. +3.2 million expected), achieving the weekly stopping point low, 20.53s. Large buying interest emerged there as a structural buy excess developed, 20.53s-21.77s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed, 21.77s-24.45s, in Thursday’s trade as April-May contract liquidity roll completed. Buying interest emerged, 24.39s, at/near the balance high in Thursday’s auction as news emerged of the US government’s intent to make substantial crude purchases for the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Aggressive price discovery higher developed to 28.28s where sell excess developed, 28.28s-26.45s, following Thursday’s NY close. A pullback early in Friday’s trade developed to 25.35s before rotation higher to 28.49s, testing key resistance. A sell response developed there, driving price lower to 22.39s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 22.63s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower, provided 33.88s held as resistance. This probability path did play out as aggressive price discovery lower continued beyond major structural support, 26s, and the maximum weekly statistical support expectancy, 23.42s, before halting at 20.53s. This week’s rotation (1322 ticks) traded beyond the weekly 2nd standard deviation range expectancy (831 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week’s range amplitude (1,322 ticks) likely represents a momentum low. This data point, coupled with the structural buying and buy excess at/near 20.50s, implies a stopping point low is now in development. 2016’s major support failed in Wednesday’s auction. Price discovery lower developed toward amidst the April-May contract liquidity roll. It is worth noting that a “Put Wall” persisted at the 20 strike. The market did see large selling there amidst buying interest before the post NY close rally to 23s developed. It is likely the failure of the market at 30/25 resulted in dealer futures selling toward the 20 strike as delta and gamma hedging occurred.

Source: CME/QuikStrike

The primary expectation into next week is that the bulk of risk associated with Coronavirus/Russia-Saudi price war is priced in. Focus into next week centers on response to major support, 20.53s-21.45s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support area will target key supply clusters overhead, 28.42s-30.73s/32s-34.18s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at key support will target key demand cluster below, 21.30s-17.15s/13.75s-10.60s. While the near-term bias remains sell-side barring failure of 28.49s as resistance, the severity of the recent down move and location of the market at major support continues to warrant caution. The broader contextual question is: has a new, structural support area developed near 20.50s near twenty-year lows?

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+123k contracts), an increase from last week as MM short posture decreased substantially (-79k contracts). MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, this week’s extreme range (1,322 ticks) likely represents a momentum flush. This occurred as price traded to twenty-year lows and the near-term option “put wall” at the 20 strike. Due to the continued aggressive price movement and dramatic increase in volatility premiums across markets, this week’s COT will likely not tell the whole story and the response in the coming weeks at this major support will be very significant in the longer term.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

