The Blind Side: The Benefits Of True Diversification

“The first check you write is for the mortgage, but the second is for the insurance. The left tackle's job is to protect the quarterback from what he can't see coming. To protect his blind side.”

--Leigh Ann Touhy, The Blind Side, 2009

Be prepared. The first check that investors write when allocating their portfolio is the objective of total return, but the second is for protecting against downside risk. While total returns get all of the fanfare and attention, the job of managing risk is to protect the portfolio from what investors can’t see coming. To protect the blind side.

Portfolio non-diversification. Many investors have the perception that they are truly diversified. The way most are first introduced to investing through an employer retirement savings account reinforces this perception. The menu of selections in a 401k plan typically include at least four or five U.S. stock funds (stock index, large cap growth, large cap value, small cap growth, small cap value, maybe more), one or two international stock funds, and a core bond fund. In general, many investors perceive they are broadly diversified and have downside risk protection through being invested across this range of stock funds along with a boring bond fund added into the mix for good measure. We have been conditioned to think this way.

While this “diversification” is certainly rewarding when the stock market is rising, it can be punishing when stocks start falling. This is particularly true when a portfolio is hit by a blind side event. Consider the performance of such a “diversified” mix of stock funds just one month ago on February 19 when the stock market peaked.

Not only have all of these various U.S. and international stock categories declined sharply over the past month, they have done so almost in unison. This is because stocks are highly correlated no matter what the size, style, or geography. Sure, you get some differences over time like how growth has dramatically outperformed value and U.S. has outperformed international over the last many years. But when stocks start to fall, they often fall in tandem. And this is particularly true when they get hit in the blind side.

What about the core bond allocation? It typically consists of intermediate-term Treasuries, investment grade corporate bonds, and mortgage backed securities. And it does provide a diversification benefit. Unfortunately, the return generated from a typical core bond strategy, even at a sizeable percentage of the portfolio such as 40% to 50%, is insufficient from a risk control perspective to offset the magnitude of the negative returns from stocks once the downside momentum sets in. And when the typical core bond portfolio is down in its own right as it has been since February 19 through today, it makes even less of a difference from a downside risk control perspective.

True portfolio diversification. What is often overlooked when it comes to investing is that stocks, despite getting virtually all of the financial media attention, are just one of a variety of uncorrelated asset classes to which investors can readily allocate their portfolios. When I say uncorrelated, it means that the returns of any of these different asset classes are largely unaffected by whether stocks are going up or down at any given point in time. And all with the exception of one have the ability to generate meaningful returns in their own right.

So what are these differentiated asset classes beyond stocks?

To illustrate, I will revisit the asset allocation shared in a recent Seeking Alpha article from January 9 where I shared the Model Portfolio allocation from my Global Macro Research Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha. It should be noted that this portfolio does not include all of the various differentiated asset classes, as some do not made sense from a risk and return perspective to allocate at the present time.

35% U.S. stocks

8% Preferred stocks (investment grade, non-callable)

7% Precious metals

6% Currency hedge

10% Long-Term U.S. Treasuries

6% U.S. TIPS

4% Taxable Municipal Bonds

5% Managed Futures

19% Cash and Cash Equivalents

As noted in the January 9 article, these allocations had been largely in place for 18 months to two years. While the first check with this portfolio is the objective of total return, but the second is for protecting against downside risk. This includes being prepared for the blind side hit.

So how has this portfolio performed since February 19? The following chart below shows the daily cumulative returns performance through today. While the S&P 500 Index is lower by -31.93% over the past month, the Model Portfolio shown above is lower by -8.64%.

This is the benefit of true portfolio diversification. By owning investments across a broad range of asset class categories, investors have the opportunity to generate the attractive potential returns that each individual category has to offer at any given point in time while also protecting against the downside risk that any given category or categories may enter into a major downside event for an extended period of time. While Model Portfolio returns are still negative to date since February 19, they are not lower to the extent that the decline in value cannot be reasonably recovered. Put more simply, it has helped protect the blind side.

With that said, Model Portfolio returns are still negative since February 19. And as someone that recoils at any sustained loss in portfolio value over time, a negative return outcome is one that is painful regardless of the magnitude. This is why I have an absolute return focus in my investment modeling approach.

Just as importantly, while the Model Portfolio has helped to protect against downside to date, this does not mean that a new set of circumstances might not arise in today’s highly volatile capital markets that might break down this blind side protection.

As a result, it will remain just as important if not more so to continue to monitor the ongoing shifts across the uncorrelated asset class universe to manage against downside risks and also monitoring for upside opportunities. In the current environment, this has included closing out U.S. stock and currency hedge positions in recent weeks when exit opportunities have presented themselves to raise cash. It is worth noting that the current cash allocation in the Model Portfolio is more than double what it was on February 19, and I expect this cash allocation to rise further in the days and weeks ahead, particularly if stocks and other more correlated investment categories were to enter into a short-term rally through the end of March and into the start of April.

Keep true portfolio diversification in focus. The notion of true portfolio diversification may be easy to ignore when stock prices are perpetually rising. But it can add a great deal of value in terms of blind side risk protection when stock prices finally turn lower as they have in historically dramatic fashion over the past month. This also provides the opportunity and flexibility to pivot and dialing up stock allocations once the washout in leverage and valuations has finally played itself out at some point in the future.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, TIP, BAB, PHYS, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.