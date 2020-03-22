Profit From Social Distancing

I work remotely for months at a time. When I say "remote", it does not just mean away from the office. In my case, it is a long way from much of anything. Here is how I do it.

Technology

It is important to have great information technology. I have someone who is able to set up my computers at my office, home, and remote office so that they work identically. You need all of your files to look just the same and be accessible instantly. In my case, I needed to sink four miles of cable to my remote office in order to have high speed connectivity. It is worth it. We have Bloomberg terminals set up, computers, and even our physical desks and files set up identically.

Schedule

I try to avoid going completely to pot, even when no one is looking. So, morning rituals are key. I try to keep mine more like an early 1960s husband leaving for a corporate job than a 2010s blogger flopping around his basement. Shower, shave, kiss the wife (or whomever it is that you kiss) and leave for work. I wave goodbye to the kids and tell them that I am leaving, even though leaving involves a commute of about fifty feet. I specifically did not want a covered walkway to my office because I wanted some sort of sense of separation.

Meetings

Meetings are mostly pointless anyway, so I don't miss them too much. That being said, they take on more meaning when they are impossible for swaths of the year. So, I try to make some effort at meeting face-to-face, typically in New York City, on both ends of my time apart. I meet with my investors, potential investors, managements of the companies we have invested in, and sources I rely on for information.

Support

I feel like I work alone. But that is a fairly incomplete picture. At a given moment, I am thinking, reading, or writing, but that is only possible because of a half dozen people who make that possible. Someone else is monitoring the live portfolio that minute. Someone else is answering my calls. Someone else is taking care of our investors' day-to-day questions. Someone else is moving cash around to the proper accounts so that I always have money to invest. A few others are balancing the books. It would be impossible to have a solitary moment for thinking if I didn't have that help. A lot of work goes into making it look easy.

Accountability

Accountability is crucial to working remotely. I like to think of myself as my only audience and toughest critic. But forcing myself to confront other audiences and critics helps keep me sharp. It is crucial for me to have a strong general partner, so I always feel as if we are in this together, even when I am physically isolated. Everything that I do impacts him directly; that is a big responsibility in terms of how I invest my money, energy, and reputation. I need to put up strong years for my investors and, ideally, strong months when I am away. Working remotely is not a vacation and if performance stumbles, that distinction could be lost on people who count on me. Blogging and writing articles has been a key part of accountability too. With some tangible output, you know that I have not fallen through the ice or been trampled by moose. But it also forces me to come to a point on a specific investment thesis and hold it out there for criticism (sometimes mean, sometimes weird, but often on point and value adding).

Why Bother?

Liberty is an end in and of itself, but it does not have much practical point if you do not use it. What do you want to do and where do you want to do it? For me, I want to exploit capital market mispricing. I want to do so on the south shore of Rangeley Lake. These are not obvious answers or obviously compatible, but they are my answers. With the right technology, schedule, face-to-face time, support, and accountability it seems to have worked well.

There is a little path from the office down to the water. It could be a temptation to wander down to a lake with a tidy row of little boats instead of getting work done. However, it is also a motivation. Is a project really worth it? If it is, I try to get it done efficiently. If not, then it is probably safer to skip it than to tinker on marginal projects. I always have something convenient that would be more fun to do. That is what keeps me honest in terms of prioritizing investment ideas. That is also what keeps me bolting from my desk when the market closes on Friday afternoons.

All Together Now?

Well if you wait long enough, anything is bound to come into fashion. Skipping meetings, staying clear of others, no awkwardly trying to figure out if you’re supposed to shake hands or air kiss at a drinks party? COVID-19 is terrible, but social distancing is wonderful. I never really identified as an introvert until I read Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking. After that I realized that there wasn’t necessarily something wrong with preferring to work mostly on my own. But once the global pandemic hit, many others have joined me in social distancing whether or not they want to. My hope is that we can somehow defeat the pathogen without letting anyone know. But until this comes to an end, I have been thinking about how to exploit it for profit.

One idea is to buy LogMeIn (LOGM). Francisco Partners and Elliott are buying it for $86.05 in cash. Debt financing is committed. It secured approvals from the US, Germany, Austria, and the target’s shareholders. Now they just need PUC, CFIUS and FCC approvals. They should get them by June. The $6.10 net spread offers a 39% IRR if it closes by then. LOGM shareholder Thoma Bravo encouraged the deal.

What’s left? PUC approvals in CA, GA, HI, LA, MD, MS, NV, NJ, NY, PA, TX, and VA should be secured in May. That is when they can syndicate the deal’s debt. Their merger agreement explicitly carves out pandemics from their material adverse effects clause. There is no reason to expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a disproportionately negative impact on this one company.

Conclusion

I’ve been socially distancing long before this virus hit and will continue long after a vaccine is available but being refused by hippie anti-vax moms in Oregon. In this short period while the rest of the world is joining me in my preferred non-social arrangement, I’m looking at a few ways to profit, such as QIAGEN (QGEN), Tech Data (TECD), Graf (GRAF), and Kemet (KEM). Today I add LogMeIn (LOGM) to that list.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.