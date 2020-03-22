Fun With PEI: "Quick And Dirty" Liquidation Value

The common stock is PURE SPECULATION, the B, C and D preferred series are a safer way (60-40) to bet on PEI's survival and the debt holders will probably be made whole - other than strategic mortgage defaults - in almost all scenarios.

At a 9.4% or less “total” cap rate, all debt and preferred holders are paid at par, but common stockholders get nothing.

With the REIT trading near drill bit sizes, I decided to do a"quick and dirty" liquidation analysis to see if there was any net equity.

As someone with a passing knowledge of malls, I have purposely shied away from writing articles about them, fearing retribution from old friends and enemies. The sad case of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI), however, draws me like a moth to a flame.

Long Ago and Far Away

As an elementary school kid, I knew both the Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall very, very well. Fountains and macaws, Bamberger’s, Wanamaker’s with a giant gold eagle, model trains at Woolworth’s.

SOURCE: hippostcard.com

Years later I found myself working on very large mall deals, right up through the “death of retail” narrative which many of us were debating, oh…10 years ago.

PEI: What’s It Worth in Liquidation?

Seeing PEI trade near drill-bit sizes as a result of a) the retail apocalypse, 2) the coronavirus and c) the concurrent Russia/Saudi oil price war, I started wondering if the venerable old company - in mall terms - really had any net equity. I decided to have some perverse fun with a “quick and dirty” liquidation analysis of PEI. Here’s the result:

I am pretending the company is being liquidated or sold off in pieces, something I’ve done in practice with two other public REITs in the past. I don’t have the information I’d like to have; especially NOI by property, that would get us a much more precise valuation. PEI management slices and dices the information in such a way that I had to work with some gross assumptions, but I still think the result injects some reality into the discussion of PEI’s future.

Conclusions and Observations

Here are my conclusions and observations:

Unless you believe the cap rate for all of PEI’s properties is less than 9.4%, right now there’s no equity for common shareholders . Some cap rates are lower – a plum like Cherry Hill Mall, for example, might even now support a 7% cap rate, but some are much higher. Management was assigning terminal cap rates of 10% and 9.0% for Exton and Wyoming Malls and a 13.2% direct cap rate for Valley View Mall in the 2019 10-K. Malls sold in 2017 all sold for direct cap rates in excess of 15%.

. Some cap rates are lower – a plum like Cherry Hill Mall, for example, might even now support a 7% cap rate, but some are much higher. Management was assigning terminal cap rates of 10% and 9.0% for Exton and Wyoming Malls and a 13.2% direct cap rate for Valley View Mall in the 2019 10-K. Malls sold in 2017 all sold for direct cap rates in excess of 15%. If you believe the above - or even close to it - the common stock is just a bet on a) a bounce, b) the length of time dividends will be paid and/or c) whether or not management can hold things together (debt covenants!) long enough for cap rates to decline.

At a 9.4% or less “total” cap rate, all debt and preferred holders are paid at par, not considering decisions on strategic mortgage defaults. See below.

not considering decisions on strategic mortgage defaults. See below. Other than the mortgage holders of Exton and Valley View Malls , debt holders are all pretty safe unless you believe we’re going to see the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse with this pandemic.

unless you believe we’re going to see the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse with this pandemic. Debt holders assuredly know there’s still meat on the carcass. I would expect a round of covenant accommodations with the coronavirus as cover, but that’s just my opinion.

with the coronavirus as cover, but that’s just my opinion. In 2019, per the cash flow statement, PEI paid common shareholders $63.8 million. It’s way past time to stop that common dividend . Sorry!

. Sorry! Preferred holders received $27.4 million, but stopping those dividends opens a can of worms due to the cumulative nature of the outstanding series. They’re all pretty expensive financing at this point, paying off the B’s would save about $6.4 million a year . All of the debt is cheaper.

. All of the debt is cheaper. There may be bargain hunters on some of the best assets , but selling those now would cripple PEI ; there would quite literally be nothing left. Selling the weak malls at 15% cap rates seems like a losing proposition if they generate any contribution to earnings - and almost all of the malls had good occupancy. I am sure that’s about to change.

, but ; there would quite literally be nothing left. Selling the weak malls at 15% cap rates seems like a losing proposition if they generate any contribution to earnings - and almost all of the malls had good occupancy. I am sure that’s about to change. Don’t count on a white knight, everybody’s got big problems, I bet a lot of the Simon (NYSE: SPG) folks wish they could have a do-over on the Taubman deal (NYSE: TCO).

As a general summary, it seems like the best course for management is the one they’re on - muddling through. Rent payments will come in for a while from most tenants and maybe the government will step in with some assistance either direct to mall owners or indirectly via supporting tenants.

Buying the common is a gamble, but even a slight ray of sunshine might double the stock from $1.31 per share as of March 20, 2020. It’s a PURE SPECULATION. Want a cheap mall REIT that’s going to survive? I would bet on SPG. You won’t make as much if, for example, PEI survives and thrives, but there’s much, much less chance of a total wipe-out.

The B, C and D preferred shares are a 60-40 proposition in my opinion. They might turn out to be extremely profitable if management muddles through and you get the liquidation preference and better treatment if some brave soul does take over PEI.

Good luck to all invested in PEI and here’s a classic photo of Moorestown Mall in Moorestown, NJ in much better days.

SOURCE: westjerseyhistory.org

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PD, PEI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.