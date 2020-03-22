Recent Purchase: Facebook

Like the rest of the market, FB will likely experience short-term headwinds, but assuming we get past this virus, I think this stock will bounce back very quickly.

Covid-19 is creating a lot of fear and uncertainty in the markets, yet I believe that FB's moat is wide and the strength of its advertising platform is strong.

Facebook doesn't pay a dividend, but to me, the valuation is too attractive to pass up.

Howard Marks is one of my favorite value oriented investors. Recently he spoke on CNBC, during what turned out to be one of the worst days in the history of the stock market. I heard him say that he doesn’t necessarily think that market is panicking. He said that for there to be panic, there has to be irrational thinking and in his point of view, the recent broad market weakness isn’t irrational because of the unprecedented economic threats that we’re facing. In short, no one knows the ultimate duration of the Covid-19 issues. It’s impossible to predict what sort of damage this disease will do to the economy here at home in the U.S., and abroad. And without some semblance of foresight into the future earnings streams that individual companies are likely to generate, it becomes incredibly difficult to make investment decisions (my words, not Marks’).

Although I’ve never invested through a recession/depression, I’ve studied them extensively so that I would be prepared to act prudently when one finally arrived. I’m well aware that bear markets are oftentimes where fortunes are made and/or lost and all things considered, I’d rather get richer than poorer. However, I don’t think I’ve ever seen an economic situation quite like this.

Generally speaking, significant bear markets begin when a bubble pops. Yet, Marks noted that he didn’t think markets were terribly overpriced when the sell-off began and now, down roughly 30% from recent highs, he sees value. I agree, on both counts.

And, with that in mind, regardless of the uncertainties ahead, I have been fairly aggressively buying equities into the recent weakness, with the belief that a few years down the road, I will be thankful that I continued to accumulate high quality stocks, rather than sell-out into weakness.

For years, I’ve heard the criticism, “You’ve never invested through a sell-off/bear market/recession…you’re too young, we’ll see how you fare when the $%@# really hits the fan.”

I’ve always sort of shrugged off these seemingly ageist, back handed insults, that seemed to imply that I would fail during such an event. But, I haven’t forgotten them.

Maybe this is just me having a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always had one. I know that pride is one of my worst vices. I pray about that on a regular basis, but to a certain degree, it’s ingrained in me via my somewhat backwoods, blue collar, pay check to pay check, lower middle class upbringing.

Although the Rector at church would disagree, my father doesn’t view pride as such a bad thing. It’s all the Wards had for quite some time, it seems. And I suspect this is the case for a lot of families and individuals who weren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouths (or anything close to it). I think that pride has played a big role in the Manifest Destiny/American Exceptionalism ideals that have ultimately served as the foundation for this great country of ours.

In short, it’s hard for me to demonize the fuel that servers as the driving force for many up and comers such as myself. Are there pros and cons to being prideful? Yes, there certainly are. At the end of the day, I think, like most things in life, managing pride is about proper balance.

And, now that I’m living through what is likely to be my first recessionary period in the markets (I’ve invested through a couple of double digit sell-offs thus far, but nothing quite like this in terms of the fear, anxiety, and ultimately, the volatility that I’m witnessing during the trading days), I’m finding that balance is of the utmost importance when managing a cash pile and averaging down into a market bloodbath.

In recent weeks, I’ve been adding a lot of different equities to my portfolio. For the most part, I’ve been adding to high quality dividend growth companies with above average yields. I like locking in these “accidentally high” yields, as Jim Cramer would put it, because I plan on using the passive income that these companies create to re-invest back into the market if this sell-off proves to be long lasting.

However, I didn’t want my fascination with high yields to cause me to miss out on the opportunity to add to a high growth name or two (these stocks are beaten down as well).

If you read through the recent article I posted that highlighted all of the trades that I made from March 1st-March 13th, you may have noticed one stock that didn’t look like the others.

Throughout March, I’ve added shares of 13 different companies to my portfolio. However, only one of them does not pay a dividend. That company is Facebook (FB).

Since Facebook appears to be much different from the other names that I’ve been adding to and writing about lately, I wanted to dedicate some time towards this high growth name and explain why I believe that it deserves a spot in my dividend growth portfolio.

It’s extremely rare for me to buy shares of a non-dividend paying stock. Prior to buying shares of Facebook on March 9th, I only owned two non-dividend paying names: Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). For me to allocate money towards a company that does not contribute to my passive income stream, it must have one of two things: either an extremely long and powerful perceived growth runway or a very attractive valuation.

Well, Facebook has both.

Facebook has been a secular growth story for years now. The company has dominated the social media space for the last decade or so and now demands the attention of more than 1.65b sets of eyeballs on a daily basis on its namesake platform.

Source: FB Q4 CC Slide Show, page 2

What’s even more impressive is the fact that Facebook’s monthly active user count has grown to nearly 2.5b people (I expect the company to surpass that threshold in the very near future).

Source: FB Q4 CC Slide Show, page 3

But, it gets better than that (if you can believe it). Remember, the world’s population is estimated to be in the 7.8b range. Well, across Facebook’s family of brands, which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, roughly 2.26b people visits the sites daily with the monthly active visitor tally coming in at an impressive 2.89b, or roughly 37% of the world’s population.

When you factor out children, which there is an estimated 2.2b of in the world today, and the Chinese population (Facebook’s products are blocked in China), which totals roughly 1.4b, the percentage of adults who can legally access Facebook’s family of products that do, is borderline stupendous, at roughly 67%.

Source: FB Q4 CC Slide Show, page 6

I also find it very intriguing (and attractive) that 78% of Facebook’s active users log into its services on a daily basis. This means that not only is company’s ecosystem broad, but also highly useful and in demand.

With so much interest in the platform and such a massive user base, you might assume that Facebook’s business is incredibly complicated and hard to analyze. And while I’m sure that this is an overly simplistic outlook, I view Facebook as an digital advertising company.

FB’s revenues for Q4 came in at $21,082m and 20,073m of these were advertising sales. In other words, during the most recent quarter, ad sales represented 95.2% of the company’s ttm revenue pie.

For the full-year in 2019, FB generated $70,697m in revenues. $69,655m of these came from ad sales, representing 98.5%

While I generally like to avoid investing in one-trick ponies because of the potential threat of disruption, I think that Facebook’s moat is very wide due to the relative stickiness of its family of brand and the strong capital position that it has, which allows it to out-compete and/or acquire its fiercest competition.

Moving forward, I don’t expect to see FB making big moves in the M&A space like it has in the past with Instagram and WhatsApp because of the heightened regulatory pressures that surround the shares. Yet, we’ve seen many occasions in recent months and years where Facebook was able to quickly mimic attractive service offerings by its smaller peers, effectively denying them the opportunity to gain traction.

I suppose this is the type of actions that some consider to be anti-trust-like, which is part of the reason why there is such a strong spotlight on the company and its management team in the first place. But, to me, I’ve made a living on investing in cash cow companies that use their financial might to dominate their industries and protect their market share and so long as the competitive actions are legal, then I don’t have an issue.

As far as I can tell, while it’s true that Facebook has a myriad of problems with regulatory bodies, patent violation doesn’t appear to be one of them.

Facebook’s sales increased 27% y/y in 2019, which is incredibly impressive for a company that is working with such large numbers. Oftentimes, I hear the complaint that the F.A.N.G. names, or other big tech plays across the world, aren’t likely to continue to generate such strong returns for shareholders because of their massive market caps (Facebook’s market cap is current $485b, and that’s after the company’s share price has fallen nearly 35% from its recent 52-week high). Certain investors like to cite the law of large numbers when talking about growth in these big-tech names. However, I don’t put much stock into those critiques. Never before have we seen companies with such broad scale in terms of their clientele and/or user base.

Being that Facebook has still under monetized several of its portfolio brands and continues to generate roughly half of its overall sales from the U.S./Canada geographic region, I have confidence that this company’s growth runway remains long as it continues to better monetize its users in emerging markets and build out the service capabilities of its different platforms.

Source: FB Q4 CC Slide Show, page 4

Unfortunately, Facebook doesn’t break out its ARPU on a geographic basis like this for its entire suite of products; however, during the Q4 CC, FB COO, Sheryl Sandberg, did make positive comments about the growth of things like click-to-messaging ads and other initiatives that the company is taking in its non-core-Facebook monetization plans. Sandberg mentioned that although they are rolling out these initiatives slowly, they’re seeing strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically.

To me, Facebook appears to have numerous opportunities to further monetize its platform. I respect management’s slow but steady movement in this regard. With regard to the stickiness of its platform, the biggest risk to Facebook is Facebook itself (with regard to potentially overloading the consumer with ads and driving them away from their services).

In short, I don’t believe that the hard part of the social media space is not monetizing individuals. The hard part is building a platform that demands their attention. Facebook has done the latter and now the scope of its business allows it to take advantage of the economies of scale when negotiating with advertisers.

Speaking of margins, let’s transition into FB’s profit related metrics.

Facebook generated $23,986m in operational income in 2019. This was down 4% from 2018’s $24,913m figure. FB’s operating margins fell fairly precipitously in 2019, down from 45% to 34%.

During the Q4 CC, FB’s CFO, David Wehner, touched on the varying reasons that Facebook’s expenses increased in 2019, saying:

“Total expenses were $12.2 billion in Q4, up 34%. Cost of revenue increased 25%, and the growth was driven primarily by depreciation related to our infrastructure spend. R&D grew 36% and was driven primarily by increased investments in core product as well as our innovation efforts particularly in AR/VR. Marketing and sales grew 23% and was driven primarily by consumer and growth marketing. Finally, G&A grew 87% largely driven by higher legal fees and settlements. This includes charges related to a $550 million settlement in principle we reached this month in connection with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act litigation.”

It’s also worth noting that FB’s effective tax rate from from 13% in 2018 to 25% in today. This obviously had a large impact on the bottom-line as well.

With the rising expenses and FB’s tax situation in mind, we arrive at net income and EPS, both of which fell y/y in 2019.

Facebook’s net income was $18,485m on the year, down 16% from 2018’s total of $22,112m.

The company’s diluted earnings per share totaled $6.43 in 2019, down 15% y/y from 2018’s total of $7.57.

Negative EPS growth is never good to see, though analysts expect to see a big bounce back in 2020. 2019 has long been viewed as an investment year for the company and now it’s time to see fruits from such labors. Right now, the consensus EPS growth estimate for FB during 2020 is 41%.

This consensus number has fallen a bit in recent weeks and I suspect that will continue to be the case as analysts get more and more bearish on economic activity due to the Covid-19 fears. However, the way I see it, even if the growth estimates are cut in half, Facebook is still being priced attractively from a PEG ratio standpoint.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

*this graph does not reflect Wednesday’s ~8% sell-off; the data shown was accurate as of the market’s close on 3/17.

As I write this, Facebook shares are down roughly 8% to $137.51. This share priced is hovering near 52-week lows of $137.13 (by the time this is published, I wouldn’t be surprised if the 52-week low is even lower).

At this $137.50 price point, Facebook is trading for 21.4x ttm earnings. This is one of the lowest ttm P/E ratios that Facebook has experienced since becoming public. During the December 2018 sell-off, Facebook hit all-time lows (in terms of trailing valuations), with a P/E ratio of roughly 17x. However, I’m not as interested in the trailing number here as I am he forward looking one.

Granted, right now there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the forward earnings of any company. Yet, if analyst consensus is anywhere close for 2020 or 2021 EPS figures, FB shares are currently trading for just 15.1x 2020 estimates and 12.5x 2021 estimates.

The fact that I’m able to buy a name expected to post 40%+ growth in 2020 and 20%+ growth in 2021 for such low forward estimates is amazing to me. I acknowledge the risks that these growth estimates may not come to fruition, but when I think about the world we’re living in today, with people stuck at home, I suspect that Facebook is one of the companies that could stand to benefit.

Sure, ad dollars from certain industries will fall off drastically in the coming quarters. Analysts have noted that 30-45% of Facebooks sales come from heavily impacted industries. Yet, the way I see it, anyone who can spend money on advertisements likely will be spending on Facebook’s platform due to the high amount of impressions likely to be had during this period of time when individuals have much more free time to be browsing their social media pages.

Furthermore, whenever the Covid-19 recovery begins (yes, I continue to believe that eventually, this too will pass), I think it’s apparent that advertisers will flock to Facebook and its nearly 3b sets of eyeballs.

We’re certainly living in uncertain times right now; however, when thinking about putting money to work into opportunities that can result in significant long-term compounding, I continue to come back to Facebook.

Recently, I’ve initiated a position in the company at $169.17. I added to this position this week at $144.47. If FB shares fall below $130, I plan on adding again.

I’m being more conservative with cash at this point because I’m down to a cash weighting that is roughly 5.5% of my portfolio. However, the opportunity that I’m seeing with Facebook is just too attractive to pass up and I am happy to have built some cheap exposure to this company, which I plan to hold for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.