The Bottom Fishing Club: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO) has been busy improving its operating performance and margins dramatically the last 24 months, before coronavirus appeared. As of Friday's $38 close (March 20th), the sharp 35% price drop from $60 in February has opened a great opportunity for long-term purchase. The current 4.2% dividend yield is the highest since the 1980s, over three decades ago.

Regarding coronavirus issues in 2020, sure, global sales may undergo a minor drop from lockdowns and quarantines. Nevertheless, I argue Coca-Cola revenues will not be permanently affected in the long-term scheme of consumer demand. Car sales and home sales will be problematic, perhaps for several years after Wall Street estimates of millions in newly unemployed citizens and a drop of 10-20% in GDP becomes reality into the summer months. In terms of confidence, coronavirus may rank as one of the biggest hits ever to consumer spending patterns and views on future purchases. Coca-Cola is not completely recession proof.

Historical Recession Performance

The company did suffer initially during the 1930s' Great Depression era. Yet, the stock price outperformed the general Dow averages in use at that time, and eventually rose substantially during the 1930s' decade. Coke was a member of the Nifty-Fifty high-flyers in the early 1970s, similar to the high growth FAANG tech stocks of 2016-19. The 1972-75 period of recession and bear market on Wall Street was perhaps the worst relative period, measured over several years, to own Coca-Cola. To be truthful, the weakest-performing, long-term period to own Coke may have just ended. Believe it or not, the $38 quote presently is below the $43 high achieved in 1998, fully 22 years ago! The late-1990s' overvaluation for the company was completely out of whack with a slow growth future about to unfold. Versus a P/E around 50x trailing results in 1998, Coke is priced at 18.5x trailing income for 2019, lower than the equivalent S&P 500 average.

During the minor recessions of 1990-91 and 2000-02, Coke's operating business and stock performed just fine and/or out-distanced the typical U.S. equity choice. Even the painful 2007-09 Great Recession proved more of the same for Coca-Cola shareholders, in a positive fashion. Without doubt Coca-Cola remains a go-to, defensive investment idea for those willing to part with their cash in a recession. I anticipate this cycle will be no different and Wall Streeters will begin to gravitate toward the company's healthy profit margin, high dividend yield, and globally diverse consumer product revenue stream. I have pictured below past recession performance the last 30 years for the equity against the Dow Jones Industrial average.

Operating Margins Increasing

The good news for Coca-Cola shareholders is the company has done a masterful job of increasing profitability from existing sales of late. During 2018-19, cash flow to debt has improved by a wide margin. While gross margins of 61% have been relatively flat the last five years, return on equity of 49% and net profit margins of 24.4% rose to better than historical average rates at the end of 2019. Overall, last year's operating margin performance was the best since 2010. I have drawn below a five-year graph of the positive uptick in margins taking place.

Basically, income has grown from three changes. First, regular stock buybacks have served to increase leverage on the balance sheet, without adding interest expense. Pictured below, average diluted outstanding shares have declined by roughly 3% the last five years. Second, Coca-Cola has reduced employee headcount to squeeze even stronger profitability vs. revenues. Third, lower corporate tax rates in America have translated into a jump in cash held by the company per unit of sales. I have drawn the cash flow number "per" employee below to highlight the tremendous gains made in 2018-19.

Valuation Getting Better Daily

Price to earnings, sales, cash flow and book value have dropped into buy territory with the massive market shakeout in early 2020. Coca-Cola's P/E has contracted from a rich 33x multiple to a well below typical 18.5x, measured against the last 10-year period. Historically over decades of trading, Coke's stable and regular business operations have been valued at a sizable 20-50% premium P/E ratio against the typical S&P 500 stock. Today's number is actually a small discount to the 19x trailing P/E going into the coronavirus slowdown. On top of that, I am quite confident Coca-Cola's operating results will experience far less of a downturn than the average U.S. business.

Not only is the Coca-Cola valuation on earnings reaching an area to consider purchase, but also price to sales, cash flow and book value are below their five-year averages, pictured below. When you look at basic financial ratio comparisons, Coke's high margin, super blue-chip brand name, "margin of safety" position, today is the cheapest it has been in many years.

Dividend Yield Opportunity

The most exciting part of the buy story for Coca-Cola is the robust, upfront dividend yield available. Against saving rates and short-term Treasury securities approaching ZERO for yield, acquiring Coke's 4.2% dividend yield, likely to grow materially over time, is close to a no-brainer. Below is a 34-year chart of the company's highest dividend yield for new investment capital since the 1980s!

The present $1.64 payout for annual dividends is up from 8 cents (adjusted for stock splits) during 1986, and double the 2010 rate of $0.80 a share. When you buy a 10-year Treasury paying a guaranteed 1.0% each year, you are also locking in a return, guaranteed to never rise. Over 10 years, a hypothetical $100 investment will be worth $110. If Coke's dividend doubles like the past 10-year period, you will get approximately $80 in dividends on your original $100 investment over the next decade. Plus, any and all operating gains from inflation and business growth will be reflected in the stock quote, adding extra dollars to your brokerage account. In other words, total returns will almost surely run circles around a Treasury bond investment, given remotely normal economic circumstances. If all the money printing and stimulus borrowing by Uncle Sam in 2020 generates 10% or 20% inflation in future years, it is almost a sure thing you will get more than $100 in dividends the next decade, and perhaps a triple or more in the stock price! A long-term Coke investment might net you 300% or 400% in total returns against the guaranteed 10% (no more and no less) from a 10-year Treasury today! Think about it.

Technical Oversold Condition

Coke's stock quote is incredibly oversold now, and overdue for a bounce or long-term bottom in coming days. Below I have drawn a one-year and five-year chart of some regular momentum indicators I follow. The low 24 number on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) calculation has only been recorded two other times the last 60 months. The previous two instances, circled in red, proved to be terrific buy entry points. Also, the oversold Average Directional Index (ADX) trend, using a 14-day creation, has not been this high on a price sell-off since the 1987 stock crash. The 46 number, circled in green, is typical of bear market action. (About 20% of the S&P 500 companies have reached a similar oversold ADX trend number the past week).

Over the last 20 years, the closest technical parallel to the current situation for Coca-Cola was achieved in March 2003. I have drawn that chart below for your review.

Final Thoughts

Coca-Cola is reaching for an important long-term bottom, if history is a guide and technical oversold trading patterns hold serve. The 35-year high dividend yield is well worth the price of admission. Owning a 4.2% yield, likely to compound in payout terms over time, and with inflation, is a winning proposition for investors to contemplate. Coke's $1.64 yearly dividend was easily covered by $2.45 in 2019 cash flow per share.

Against record low yields from money and savings markets, Coke's diversified revenue and cash flow stream to support rising dividend payouts is nearly unmatched on Wall Street. I rate prices below $40 a share for Coca-Cola as Strong Buy territory. Prices up to $45 will likely prove a smart entry level, especially if you have a three- to five-year time horizon. Thanks for reading. Good luck in your trading this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

