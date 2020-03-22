Facebook: The Tool Provider

Measuring how accurately a commercial performs can be simple and precise on Facebook whereas it can be difficult with television ads.

Introduction

My thesis is that Facebook (FB) will continue to increase their revenue over the years by continuing to provide tools to direct-to-consumer companies. Given the COVID-19 pandemic we’re going through, 2019 revenue should be substantially lower than it would have been without COVID-19 but I’m optimistic that growth will continue by 2020. The word tools is used broadly in this article, it can mean polling data for packaging choices, ad testing feedback, ad measurement, demand experiments and many other measurements that directly tell brands about their customers. I already held a position in Facebook which also owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger well before reading Billion Dollar Brand Club but the book made me appreciate this company more than ever. This is one of the best books I’ve read and I highly recommend it. Two of the direct-to-consumer brands mentioned extensively in the book, Hubble and ThirdLove, built their e-commerce sites on Shopify (SHOP) and found success advertising on Facebook.

Everyone has heard about Kylie Cosmetics powered by Shopify but it isn’t the only direct-to-consumer beauty company that has found success with Instagram advertising. Billion Dollar Brand Club talks about multiple direct-to-consumer brands that found success with Facebook and Instagram. Glossier has a huge Instagram following and they were valued at $1.2 billion in the spring of 2019. Instagram enables brands to have direct relationships with customers for immediate feedback. This allows Glossier cosmetics to have an advantage over other brands that are sold to customers indirectly through brick and mortar retailers. Founder Emily Weiss got feedback from her Instagram followers before choosing the soft pink color as the packaging. Shopify powered Hubble was started after using Facebook for a relatively inexpensive demand experiment to see how people felt about buying contact lenses online. A wide range of age groups can be targeted at Facebook including older folks in need of hearing aids. Eargo Co-Founder Raphael Michel revealed that they thought TV would be the best way to convert customers but it ended up being Facebook.

ThirdLove

Billion Dollar Brand Club has numerous examples where ThirdLove uses Facebook and Instagram. They have used Facebook’s “look-alike” feature to target underwear ads to the right people such as women in the relevant age group who had been searching online for bras. Facebook and Instagram have enabled newer companies like ThirdLove to be on the same footing as giant incumbents by allowing them to buy effective ad space for as little as a few hundred dollars a day. Targeting look-alike audiences made up of people similar to recent customers is a powerful approach, especially when it is combined with testing. The direct testing feedback provided by Faceback is key for fastidious marketers at ThirdLove and other direct-to-consumer brands. ThirdLove Co-Founder Heidi Zak explains the ramifications:

“It’s limitless how much you can test. You can find out what kind of imagery and graphics and words work, and mix them up to find the best combination. If the ad we put up is a video, we know how many [users] click on it. How long they watch the video. How many watch to the end of the video. How many click through to our website.” As recently as the 1990s, advertising was dominated by the big agencies on New York’s Madison Avenue. [Billion Dollar Brand Club Location 1,173]

New Facebook ads for ThirdLove start out with subtle differences. Sometimes the text in videos has minor distinctions. Sometimes the videos themselves have minor variants. Eventually they have the numbers that tell them which ad versions should be run for what target groups. Measuring how accurately a commercial performs can be difficult with television ads whereas it is simple and precise on Facebook:

ThirdLove knows instantaneously what’s working and what’s not, through the volume of data captured for each iteration of every ad it shows: the percentage of people who clicked on each version, how long on average they watched it, how many watched to the end, how many responded by taking ThirdLove’s online Fit Finder quiz, and, most important, how many purchased a bra after seeing the ad. [Billion Dollar Brand Club Location 1,342]

Dollar Shave Club

The targeting at Facebook allows advertisers to reach the right people at the perfect time. Back in 2010 the power of the Facebook ad platform wasn’t widely recognized. Founded in 2009, Ampush is an online advertising company which initially focused on the education market. Ampush targeted substitute teachers on Facebook asking them if they wanted to go back to school. The answer was yes in many cases showing that Ampush was on the right track with their targeting approach. Ampush helped Dollar Shave Club target different groups of customers on Facebook like “whales,” “executives” and “fans” such that they could bid for ads in accordance with the lifetime value of group members:

Ampush raised or lowered the amount of money it bid to advertise on Facebook based on the expected LTV (or “lifetime value”) of people in each targeted group, determined by calculating how long customers likely would remain a subscriber and what mix of products they would purchase. [Billion Dollar Brand Club Location 1,282]

Valuation

Almost all of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertising (in millions) per the 2019 10-K. There are a prodigious number of headlines about Facebook’s revenue growth slowing but many companies would kill to see revenue go up this much from 2017 to 2019:

Image Source: Facebook 2019 10-K Filing

A recent Bloomberg article tells us that Instagram is responsible for about $20 billion of the above $69.7 billion advertising revenue for 2019.

Many companies would love to have the type of margins we see at Facebook, especially if we adjust the 2019 General and administrative expense downward from $10.5 billion to $5.5 billion due to the non-recurring $5 billion settlement with the FTC:

Image Source: Facebook 2019 10-K Filing

As I implied above, my adjusted operating income figure for 2019 is $29 billion or $24 billion + $5 billion from the non-recurring FTC legal settlement which is part of the General and administrative line.

The capex for Facebook is large relative to depreciation and amortization:

Image Source: Facebook 2019 10-K Filing

Page 43 of the 2019 10-K filing shows free cash flow [FCF]:

Note that we don’t have to worry about the non-recurring FTC settlement with FCF because it is part of the $7.3 billion Accrued expenses line above. I make two adjustments to the $20.7 billion FCF number above that largely offset each other. The first is to subtract the $4.8 billion share-based compensation which I treat as a cash expense. The second adjustment is to add back the portion of capex that is for growth investments as opposed to maintenance. Capex jumped from $6.7 billion in 2017 to $13.9 billion in 2018 and there is no way all of the increase could have been maintenance capex. CFO David Wehner talks about not being parsimonious with capex in 2018 at the February 2018 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. He speaks about investing in capex to prepare for growth and drive value:

First, we're investing to just make sure we're prepared for the growth that we expect. So data centers are 30-year assets. It's better to be ahead than behind on those. So we've got, I think, it's 11 data center regions globally. We're investing in developing those. We're looking at new regions. We want to make sure that we're ahead of the curve, not behind the curve, on the investments that we need. And we need to make sure that we've got the right capacity to manage the business effectively and make sure that we can deliver on all the products.

CFO Wehner goes on to say that investments in compute power provide good returns with respect to optimizing the News Feed ranking and finding the best ads for people.

Capex exceeded depreciation and amortization by $3.7 billion [123%], $9.6 billion [232%] and $9.4 billion [165%] in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Again, note the jump from 2017 to 2018. In 2018 and 2019 I think much of the capex exceeding depreciation and amortization was for growth investments. In 2019 I believe over $5 billion of the $9.4 billion capex exceeding depreciation and appreciation was for growth such that the adjusted FCF is at least $21 billion when we add over $5 billion back in.

We have to decide what Facebook is worth today given all the FCF it will generate from now until judgment day. Based on the numbers above and the growth prospects for the future, I think it is worth at least $500 billion.

Apart from $9.5 billion in long term leases and $0.8 billion in current leases, I get the following for enterprise value:

$436.4 billion market cap [1]

$(19.1) billion cash and equivalents

$(35.8) billion marketable securities

------------------

$381.5 billion

[1] The 2019 10-K says they had 2,405,745,740 shares of Class A common stock and 444,704,919 shares of Class B common stock outstanding which comes to 2,850 million total. The March 19th closing price was $153.13.

The enterprise value is well below my estimation of the company’s intrinsic value.

Closing Thoughts

Facebook is certainly not a cigar-butt investment meaning a questionable company at a bargain price. Rather, it is an outstanding company at a reasonable price. Anything can happen with the stock price on a weekly, monthly or even yearly basis. What I believe is that in five years the stock price will be much higher than it is today.

