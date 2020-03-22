Cotton's Bullish Run Has Reached Its Peak

Investment Thesis

Cotton prices started this year on a positive note as a pound traded at $0.71. Towards the end of January, the prices of this fluffy commodity decreased to $0.68 per pound and during the entire month of February, the prices did not trade above $0.69 per pound with the lowest price being recorded at $0.61 per pound. During the second week of March cotton prices dropped even lower and by mid-March, cotton was trading at $0.55 per pound.

In this article, I will explain why I expect a pullback in the price of this fluffy commodity. First, Increased output is expected from major cotton-growing countries. Second, global cotton consumption is expected to be feeble in 2020. Ipath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BALB) is an indirect way for investors to track cotton prices.

Cotton has Historically Higher Lows.

This fluffy commodity is known to have extremely volatile prices. This fluffy commodity tends to have high or low prices for long periods. The highest recorded price for this commodity was in 2011 where a pound was trading at $2.13. A massive global shortage of fiber led to the surge in price. This was the highest recorded price for this soft commodity.

This soft commodity has had extremely low prices as low as $0.29 per pound. The lowest recorded price after the surge was in 2016 where a pound traded at $0.5, which was the level of critical support. Cotton prices since the surge did not trade above $0.93 per pound. In August 2019; cotton prices almost reached the lows of 2016 prices. March 2020, cotton prices are almost testing the 2016 lows.

Increased Output expected from Major Cotton-Growing Countries.

In the 2018/2019, season global cotton production was approximately 118.6 million bales. In the 2019/2020 season global cotton world mill use is expected to increase by 2.4 million bales, a 2% increase to 121.5 million bales. In the 2018/2019 season, China, the United States, and India were the largest producers of cotton globally.

In the 2018/2019 season, the United States produced approximately 18.3 million bales of cotton. In the 2019/2020 season, the USDA reported that the United States is expected to produce approximately 20.1 million bales of cotton, though this number has reduced to approximately 19.8 million bales reducing production from last month’s figures by 300,000 bales.

According to USDA data, India’s 2018/2019 cotton production was approximately 25.8 million bales. In the 2019/2020 season, the USDA forecasts that India’s total production is set to increase to 29.5 million bales an increase of 3.7 million bales. According to the Cotton Association of India (CAI), India’s estimated cotton production for the 2019/2020 season is forecasted to stand at 354.5 lakh bales (each 170 kg) higher by approximately 42.5 lakh bales an increase from the previous 2018/2019 estimate of 312 lakh bales.

The United States and India are amongst the top producers of cotton globally, accounting for 20% and 16% of global cotton production respectively. China accounts for 24% of the world’s cotton production. China’s cotton production is forecasted to remain unchanged from its previous 2018/2019 season at 2.7 million bales. Cotton stocks outside of China are forecasted at a record 50.4 million bales in the 2019/2020 season, mainly due to an increase in output from the US and India.

Global Cotton Consumption expected to be Feeble in 2020.

In the 2018/2019 season, global cotton consumption was approximately 120.3 million bales. In the 2019/2020 season, global cotton consumption is forecasted at 118.1 million bales, a decrease of 2.2 million bales. Global cotton demand in the 2019/2020 season is expected to remain weak as demand is expected to decrease.

China’s cotton consumption in the 2018/2019 season was a drop from the previous 2017/2018 season which was approximately 41 million bales. The drastic drop in consumption in the 2018/2019 season was due to the trade war between China and the US, where Chinese imports of American goods dropped by 31% by June last year. On 15 January 2020, China and the US signed a Phase 1 trade deal, where part of the deal stated that China would purchase approximately $32 billion worth of US agricultural products over a span of two years. Currently, the phase 1 trade deal between China and the US is on a cease. But the effects of the trade war between China and the US can still be felt in both economies.

The novel coronavirus has had devastating effects on China’s economy as well. The first two months of 2020 saw the second-largest economy grind to a halt. The spread of the virus means that global demand will be affected as well as global chains, whereby factories will suspend operations. The virus has caused a pause in the Phase 1 trade deal, as China’s economy is trying to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19. China’s economy was greatly impacted by the trade war, the coronavirus only exacerbating the situation. China’s economy is bound to bounce back, but this might take a while.

According to the USDA WASDE report, Bangladesh projected consumption for the 2019/2020 season will remain unchanged compared to the previous 2018/2019 season, which was approximately 7.4 million bales. Brazil’s consumption will also remain unchanged at 3.4 million bales. Cotton consumption in Indonesia and Vietnam is forecasted to reduce in the 2019/2020 season to 3 million bales and 6.8 million bales respectively as compared to the previous season’s forecasts.

Conclusion

The increase in global cotton production and the decrease in global consumption will have a great impact on cotton prices, as this will lead to a decrease in cotton prices. In the 2019/2020 season, global supply is expected to surpass global demand, as cotton stocks outside of China are high. Cotton consumption in countries such as Brazil and Bangladesh is expected to remain unchanged. Reduced consumption in China has led to a major decrease in demand; this will have a major effect on cotton demand and price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.