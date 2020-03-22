EWU: UK Stocks Priced For A Depression

It would take an estimated 60% real decline in dividends over the next decade in order for U.K. stocks to underperform bonds assuming no change in equity valuations.

While the growth outlook is weak and dividends are almost certain to be cut, fiscal and monetary stimulus measures should prevent the kind of dividend cuts seen during the Global.

Over the past 50 years when the dividend yield has been at current levels, annual subsequent returns over the next decade have never been below 10% real and 15% nominal.

The combination of the plunge in oil prices and the ongoing spread of COVID-19 has delivered an outsized blow to value stocks globally, which are much more heavily weighted towards energy and tend to have weaker balance sheets, making them particularly susceptible to recent events. However, we believe such events have further improved the prospects for value over growth, and see the MSCI UK (EWU) as being particularly well placed among the major indices.

Bargain Valuations, Particularly Relative To US Stocks and Local Bonds

The MSCI UK looks very cheap in valuation terms. The price/book and price/sales ratios are the lowest on record going back 20 years with the exception of the March 2009 global financial crisis low. Relative to the MSCI World, the valuation discount is even more impressive. The U.K. trades at all-time lows in relative terms on both a price/book and price/sales basis.

The dividend yield is also very attractive on both and absolute and relative basis, recently spiking to almost 7%. Not only is this over twice the level of the MSCI World, it is also a 3.6 standard deviation difference showing how far from historical norms valuations have become.

MSCI U.K. Vs MSCI World Dividend Yield

Source: Bloomberg

The dividend yield compares to a 10-year inflation-linked bond yield of -2.1%, with the spread between the two now above 9 percentage points. Low bond yields alone are not a reason to expect long-term equity returns to be strong as outlined here. However, they should at least provide some support against valuations dropping to the kind of levels seen in the 1970s which occurred amid double-digit interest rates. Even if valuations continue to fall, the 6% dividend will provide a considerable support.

MSCI U.K. Dividend Yield Versus 10-Year Inflation-Linked Government Bond Yield

Source: Bloomberg

Current Dividend Yield Implies Double-Digit Forward Returns

The following chart shows the close correlation between the UK’s dividend yield (using a 12-month moving average of dividend payments) and 10-year subsequent nominal and real returns. Over the past 50 years when the dividend yield has been at current levels, annual subsequent returns over the next decade have never been below 10% real and 15% nominal.

MSCI U.K. Dividend Yield Vs Prospective 10-Year Annual And Real Returns

Source: Bloomberg

The coronavirus represents a unique threat to the U.K. and global economy (roughly 70% of MSCI U.K. revenues come from overseas), but the U.K. economy has seen its fare share of crises, including the 1970s stagflation, the double-digit unemployment rates of the 1980s, and the Global Financial Crisis. Even amid such headwinds the correlation between high dividend yields and high subsequent returns has held up.

Inflationary Stimulus Policies To Prevent Deflation And Major Dividend Cuts

We fully expect dividends to get cut, particularly among the oil and gas companies, which have already fallen by 4% since their June 2019 peak. However, we would need to see a truly spectacular fall in dividends in order for total long-term returns to fail to exceed those of government bonds. Looking at some historical examples, dividend payments fell by 27% in the wake of the global financial crisis, while Case-Shiller data show that even during the Great Depression Dow dividend payments fell by only 55% in part due to crippling deflation.

While we expect the long-term real GDP growth outlook to be weak both in the U.K. and the rest of the world, the risk of deflation is low as the government will almost certainly respond to any growth threat by widening its fiscal deficit and engaging in debt monetization. We do not expect this to provide any support to growth from a long-term perspective, but it should be successful in preventing deflation and the kind of debt-deflation spiral that could result in deep protracted dividend cuts.

Corporate Debt Levels Far Superior To 2008/9

Even the scale of dividend cuts seen during the Global Financial Crisis seem to us to be something of a worse-case scenario. One reason for the harsh dividend cuts in 2008/9 was due to the crisis facing the overleveraged banking sector, which was responsible for roughly half of the total drop in dividend payments.

MSCI U.K. Versus MSCO World Debt-to-Equity Ratios

Source: Bloomberg

This time around the financial sector is much less heavily leveraged with the MSCI U.K. Financials Index showing a debt/equity ratio of less than 200% versus 600% in 2008. This financial sector deleveraging has been the main driving force behind the sharp drop in the MSCI U.K.’s overall debt/equity ratio since the 2008 peak, which now stands at 125%, below the MSCI World figure. This suggests that the net buybacks that have partially driven the outperformance of the MSCI World to date are a thing of the past.

Priced For A Depression, Not Just A Recession

If we assume that inflation averages 2.7% over the next decade in line with current 10-year breakeven inflation expectations and dividend yields remain at current elevated levels of around 7%, we would need to see real dividends fall by 9% per year for a decade in order for the MSCI U.K. to underperform U.K. government bonds (2.7% inflation + 7% dividend yield – 0.7% 10-yeear bond yield). This works out to be a real decline in excess of 60%. This would take a financial crisis on the scale of the Great Depression.

Of course, nothing can be ruled out, but in our view the more uncertain the future, the more of a premium should be placed on low duration (high dividend yielding) stocks. The exact opposite is currently occurring but once the focus of investors shifts from liquidity and solvency concerns towards growth concerns, the MSCI U.K. should begin its long-term outperformance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.