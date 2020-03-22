Stop Worrying About An Exxon Mobil Dividend Cut

Exxon has the financial strength to weather a short-term decline in prices, and as prices recover, it'll be able to generate significant shareholder returns.

Fundamentally put, oil prices are simply unsustainable at current levels. Demand is expected to drop dramatically, and that could continue going forward.

Exxon Mobil's massive capital spending program seems ill-fated now, but the company has a strong dividend and an ability to be able to cut capital spending.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the world's second largest publicly traded oil company now that Saudi Aramco has gone public. The company has been devastated by the oil crash, which has pushed Brent crude prices to below $30. That's below break-even on some of the company's massive projects such as Liza Phase 1. This has spurned recent Seeking Alpha articles, such as this one, discussing how the company's dividend, now in the double digits, could be cut.

Oil Market Fundamentals

Exxon Mobil is in a difficult time, but it's important for investors to keep in mind the oil market fundamentals.

Oil Demand/Supply Balance - Seeking Alpha

The above image provides a steady-state demand/supply balance for oil until the end of 2020. By YE-2020, demand is expected to increase above supply. It's important to note that this chart is from last year before COVID-19 and the OPEC+ price war began and expanded. However, it's also important to pay attention to because it highlights the steady state of where the market is headed.

COVID-19, at its peak, led to a 20% demand drop in China. Worldwide that implies a 20 million barrel/day demand drop; however, that assumes everywhere is shut down simultaneously. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), when it recently shut down stores across the world, didn't shut down China stores. As things stagger, that could lead to a similar pattern of shutdowns across the world so that much production is never offline.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has announced that it'll expand production by roughly 2-3 million barrels/day as a result of the OPEC+ price war. However, U.S. shale production is expected to decline by this much in 2020 alone. More importantly, COVID-19 will pass with a vaccine just a year away. Trials are starting, which will need to be paid attention to.

Over the next year, as low prices cause production to decline, and COVID-19 is resolved, prices will resolve from their current lows.

Low Cost Production

We'll discuss Exxon Mobil's financing strength, capital spending, and dividends below, but something important to discuss here is the company's ability to decrease its production costs.

Earnings Potential - Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's upstream, downstream, and chemical earnings potential. Let's focus on the upstream business because low prices don't necessarily mean low downstream and chemical margins. In fact, they can potentially mean better margins as other producers are pushed out of business, refineries go out of business as capital dries up, but downstream demand increases.

So let's focus on upstream. By 2025, Exxon sees itself as earning ~$5 billion/year from $40 Brent. At $30 Brent that'd be ~-$2 billion/year. However, what this doesn't account for, even if we ignore our above prediction that oil prices will recover, is the company's ability to "high-grade" its production - that is decrease volumes to focus on production that earns more.

For example, the company will be adding close to 1 million barrels/day in production from Guyana with a $25/barrel breakeven. The company has a 45% stake in the field here, although as other partners like Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) need cash, it can increase that. However, let's stick with 45%. At current prices of $30/barrel Brent, that means $820 million in annual profit from this field alone.

The company has similar assets across the Permian Basin and other important assets - all that could enable the company to high grade its cash flow. This could support the earnings production while simultaneously helping prices as consumption declines.

Financing Strength

Exxon Mobil is one of the financially strongest companies in the United States. At one point, it had a credit rating higher than the United States government until the current oil crash happened. As a result, the company has access to low interest rates and a strong portfolio financially.

Bankers are much less susceptible to market fluctuations and panics than ordinary investors - instead they chase the cold hard facts. That's why, in 2019, Exxon Mobil managed to issue $1.25 billion in 10-year bonds at a mere 2.44% coupon. Given prevailing interest rates in treasuries, this interest rate highlights how the company has nearly no chance of default in the eyes of bankers.

On top of this, Exxon has a 15x interest coverage ratio and more than $20 billion in annual debt. That means that the company could double its debt, drawing an additional $20 billion and still maintain a very significant 7-8x interest coverage ratio. Its significant debt and relatively low debt-to-cash flow ratio give the company significant financial leverage.

Capital Spending and Dividends

The financial strength of a company is unimportant in terms of managing its spending. Most arguments against Exxon utilize the assumption that the company plans to spend $30 billion annually on capital spending which isn't sustainable at current prices.

Capital Expenditure - The Economist

In 2014, the company cut capital spending significantly (on a quarterly basis) from roughly $30 billion annually in 2014 to $10-15 billion annually in 2016-2017. This highlights its ability to cut capital spending in a downturn. The company has yet to announce plans to cut capital spending; however, it's shown the ability to do so in a period of low prices before and I expect it to do so in the future.

If prices remain low, in the next 1-2 years, Exxon could rapidly cut spending to $10-15 billion/year, a level that's very manageable. At the same time, it sees at $50 Brent and chemical prices at a five-year low, 2025 earnings of $20 billion annually. That's incredibly low prices, which helps to highlight Exxon's earnings potential.

Put another way, the company initially expected almost $140 billion in FCF from 2020 to 2025 at $60 Brent. During that time, it plans to spend $180 billion in capital spending throughout this time period. The company has shown the ability in 2016-2017 to cut that capital spending to ~$10 billion or less per annum. That could save another $120 billion.

At $30 Brent, from 2020 to 2026, the FCF will drop by almost $300 billion. However, given expected FCF and capital spending, the company can cover most of its spending (dividends over this time period will be ~$90 billion). That means it will have -$160 billion in FCF - $90 billion in dividends + $120 billion extra from decreased capital spending from the original plan.

Ergo, the company would have to cover $130 billion in loss of capital. That's a massive amount, but it is manageable. And it would require six years of indefeasibly low oil prices. At $40/barrel, that $130 billion in loss would change to a much more manageable $30 billion loss. At $50/barrel, it would become +$70 billion, which for a $150 billion company is a significant amount of FCF.

So the company can survive, barely, a worst-case scenario, but in a best-case scenario, it has the potential for significant shareholder rewards. More so, as we discussed above, it has ample financial firepower to cover its dividends (enough coverage for paying 5-6 years of dividends as prices recover). And the chance of oil prices not recovering is incredibly low.

Again U.S. production decline alone is expected to account for all of Saudi Arabia's production increase in a single year, with COVID-19 resolving itself in a single year. Prices shouldn't remain this low for 5-6 years when it will recover in a year.

Risks

Exxon has a significant risk worth paying attention to - the one that we've spent this entire article talking about. That's the risk of oil prices remaining lower for longer.

We've discussed that COVID-19 should be solved within a year. We've also discussed how rapid production declines from unsustainable low prices should make up for any OPEC+ production increase. However, COVID-19 also highlights something else worth paying attention to and that's how you should always expect the unexpected. And if you don't, the unexpected could come back to bite you.

Exxon Mobil and oil prices are already in an incredibly difficult position, so at this point, another Black Swan event could place the company in a much worse position. That's worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

As we hit the peak bearishness of the market, more and more articles come out each day discussing how investors should be fearful about a difficult environment. Articles are coming out about the entire industry disappearing, negative price oil, and Exxon Mobil cutting its dividend. However, as one of the largest and oldest oil companies, the company has seen worse, and it has the ability to manage the downturn.

Going forward, Exxon will not cut its dividend, and as it high grades its portfolio, it will see its cash flow increase significantly and manageably. Purchasing the company at a double-digit dividend yield is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I recommend investing now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, HES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.