If Cash Is King, Then Dollar Cash Currently Is World President

We’ve transitioned from a repatriation of capital, which initially led to USD weakness as the unwinding of carry trade structures took place, to a new scenario dominated by the shortage.

The demand for US Dollars is huge, and it’s exacerbating dislocations across financial markets and we should expect to keep appreciating.

“History never repeats itself but it rhymes,” said Mark Twain. If the speed at which things have moved may have baffled you, history tells us, based on the last liquidity event back in 2008 and the wild swings that eventuated, that the volatility and appreciation in the world's reserve currency may just be getting started.

Everything that could be sold was sold against the dollar. We’d be foolish to argue that this can turn around anytime soon – perhaps not until new Covid-19 cases start to slow. We may start to hear talk of intervention in FX markets – at least an attempt to calm disorderly markets, if not weaken the dollar.

This is a story on how the market went from long carry trade exposure, to a repatriation of capital, only to end up in a USD liquidity crunch and why going forward, we should be expecting the US Dollar to keep appreciating.

BIS data on G10 FX turnover provides a measure of liquidity within the FX markets and shows how the US dollar (unsurprisingly) is part of 88% of the total transactions. The euro and Japanese yen are also quite liquid, while the Norwegian krone, Swedish krona and New Zealand dollar rank bottom in liquidity terms.

Raoul Paul (Global Macro Investor) said recently:

“I’ve just closed all short positions in equities, oil and HYG and had closed bonds a while ago. I am now 100% focussed on the US dollar, which is a wrecking ball. I think that the authorities have no chance to catch up on what is happening in markets. One by one, they are shutting down. All liquidity has gone as key parts of the global financial architecture have stopped functioning entirely. The net result is going to be a scramble for dollars unseen in our lifetimes. The 1930's was the last time we saw this as money poured into the US, forcing an eventual devaluation vs gold. This time the very dollar system is at risk, as I have always said. And the way it is going to play out is via dollar strength, not weakness. I do not see any mechanism to stop this. Oil falling to $22 in a couple of weeks is a shock that the global funding markets cannot take. There are simply not enough dollars being generated as the world shuts down. There is no funding mechanism to alleviate it. I don't think swap lines are going to work. There is no way to create the $15trn needed offshore and also provide for the dollar shortage onshore in the US. This is going to get really, really ugly for EM and global economies and banking systems. The US has its own set of problems post-regulation. All global regulations post-GFC are going to have to be undone but I’m not sure we will have time to change. At the end of all of this, we will need to create a new system from scratch. The global central banks have been telling us this for a long time now. It will take time to play out and central bank balance sheets are going to explode to levels never imagined. We have created the perfect storm. An unimagined global financial, economic and potential humanitarian crisis that is going to take everything, we've got to stop it.”

How the story begins:

Not long ago, on Jan 17th of this year to be precise, which was 5 days before the coronavirus saga made it into mainstream media, we witnessed record lows in FX volatility.

As a byproduct of this low-vol environment, it became popular by foreign exchange (FX) speculators to borrow a currency which has a low-interest rate to use it as a funding currency.

Now, while any world currency can become a funding currency. In recent times, the euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), and the Swiss Franc (CHF) were all been the preferred funding currencies due to the aggressive monetary stimulus which resulted in low-interest rates. The whole point of the carry trade is that funding currencies fund the currency carry trade for two main objectives. The first is obviously to make money on the interest rate differential. The second objective is to gain a profit from capital appreciation. fig#1

EURUSD 4H Chart (17 Jan – 17 Feb 2020 in red) fig#1:

An effective carry trade strategy does not simply involve going long a currency with the highest yield and shorting a currency with the lowest yield. While the current level of the interest rate is important, what is even more important is the future direction of interest rates. For example, the U.S. dollar could appreciate against the Australian dollar if the U.S. central bank raises interest rates at a time when the Australian central bank is done tightening. Also, carry trades only work when the markets are complacent or optimistic. Uncertainty, concern, and fear can cause investors to unwind their carry trades.

And this is what happened.

As seen due to Covid-19 vol as expressed by measures such as the VIX spiked with swings the likes we haven’t seen since the GFC, there was a sudden shock.

As part of the reshuffle of portfolios to adjust to the new reality, the funding currency short positions were unwound, which led to the strong appreciation of the EUR, CHF, JPY. fig#2

EURUSD 4H Chart (17 Feb – 09 March in red) fig#2:

The risks underscored above all eventuated at once, with forced-selling of funding currencies due to hedging, margin calls due to over leverage, to name the main reasons. This event is what we would call repatriation of capital back to funding currencies as the carry trade long trade imploded.

The Era of USD Liquidity Crisis

With most of the repatriation of capital back into funding currencies having run its course amid the decimation of the carry trade, the market has now transitioned very rapidly into balancing out positions to long USD.

Therefore, in the USD front, we’ve transitioned from a repatriation of capital, which initially led to USD weakness(see fig#3) as the unwinding of carry trade structures took place, to a new scenario dominated by the shortage of USDs.

DXY Daily Chart (fig#3)

Just like consumers started a run on toilet paper, companies and institutions all over the world have created a shortage of dollars, as some players hoard more of the currency than they immediately need in response to fears about the coronavirus. In times of trouble, all sorts of companies, banks and investors want to hold dollars. It is the world’s reserve currency and considered the safest.

The dollar continues to surge against other currencies, as institutions and companies around the world rush to draw down credit lines and seek dollars for funding needs. The Fed has responded by opening the spigot to other foreign central banks, but its efforts have so far failed to quell the extreme upside volatility of the dollar. fig#4a,4b

EURUSD 4H Chart (09 March – 20 March in red) fig#4a:

So as financial markets careen, the demand for dollars is huge, and it’s exacerbating dislocations across financial markets. The demand is coming from all sorts of sources — banks, issuers of dollar-denominated debt; investors selling dollar-based assets; companies looking for cash for U.S. operations; and foreign banks looking to help customers. All of them are pressuring the currency. Investors have been selling financial assets around the world and that has been fueling even more demand for dollars and has been sending currencies lower. The selling has also snowballed, triggering even more asset sales, and more need for dollars.

Because of it, we are at what is believed to be the onset of a global dash for cash as forced selling and massive liquidation kicks in.

DXY Daily Chart (09 March – 20 March in red) fig#4b:

As of today March 21, 2020 another Portfolio Manager stated this:

I've heard from a number of my contacts (this is also being confirmed by other members) who work in military and national security over the last few hours that there's a high probability of the US administration announcing a nationwide quarantine for all citizens sometime in the very near future (within the next 72hrs). Military and National Guard are being mobilized right now with the mission of enforcing a multi-week lockdown and to prevent rioting and looting. This would mean, all non-essential businesses will be closed and everyone will be forced to stay at home. If this happens, there's a non-zero chance that the markets are also shutdown. I moved my entire portfolio to cash a few days ago due to the credit markets essentially breaking. Cash is an even better position should this quarantine come into effect.

TED and FRA-OIS spreads

The widening of the TED and FRA-OIS spreads - seen by many as a proxy for risks in the banking sector - reflects concern that companies will struggle as the new coronavirus exacts its toll on the economy. That makes interbank lending more risky, since banks stand to suffer losses if companies fail. The perceived added risk means banks will demand higher interest payments to lend to one another - hence the increase in the spread. TED and LIBOR-OIS tell you when institutions are shutting off liquidity.

TED spread:

The TED spread continues to widen, showing the strain in the foreign US dollar market as $13 trillion (according to BIS) in foreign debt seeks to find US dollars to service those liabilities.

The Fed recently shifted from weekly to daily currency swaps to address this, on top of massive QE. Back in 2008, it took the Fed about 6 weeks to break the TED spike with currency swaps and QE. This time stakes are higher because dollar strength started from a higher level.

The TED spread and US Dollar Index from back in 2008:

Importantly, the FRA-OIS spread(see the graph below), like the TED spread, tells investors how nervous banks are of each other. If LIBOR heads higher, widening the spread to the Fed Funds Rate, it’s a signal of shrinking liquidity. When prices rise, such as for loans between banks, it increases funding costs, reduces demand and takes away -- in the form of higher financing costs -- additional money which could be lent.

FRA-OIS spread:

Fed measures are not enough as they are willing to lend but banks don’t want to hold a bag of risky bets by lending it to businesses at risk of going under. Essentially making those with access to Fed’s funding not interested and those interested without legal access.

The more credit/funding deterioration leads us to the distresses of a market unable to operate, from a framework or structural perspective, properly.

The total loss of confidence as expressed by the turmoil in equities, the dislocation of capital amid sky-high volatility (VIX) and the crumbling of credit/funding channels (3m FRA-OIS spread and TED spread), continues to fuel massive demand for the USD as it communicates shortage of dollars.

