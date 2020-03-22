Canadian Natural Resources: Waiting For A Dividend Cut

Many Canadian oil and gas producers, including Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), generate strong free cash flow assuming WTI prices above US$50/bbl and flat production. With those commodity prices, the market had valued Canadian Natural Resources at a premium compared to other producers because of the company's safe dividend, huge scale, and low-cost structure.

But because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Russian-Saudi oil price war, WTI prices fell below US$30/bbl and Canadian Natural Resources' stock price plunged by about 70% in just one month.

That situation may look attractive for long-term investors looking for upside potential when the situation improves. In addition, management didn't cut the dividend.

But given the company's debt profile and the uncertainties around oil prices, maintaining the dividend is risky. If oil prices stay below US$30/bbl over a few quarters, a dividend cut seems inevitable, which could drive the company's stock price even lower.

A dividend cut may provide a better opportunity for long-term investors, though: Canadian Natural Resources would become a safer investment at a lower stock price, and the long-term upside potential would remain significant.

(Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Low-cost oil producer

Canadian Natural Resources' stock price upside potential is obvious.

With an average WTI price of US$57.04/bbl last year, adjusted funds flow and free cash flow reached C$10.3 billion and C$4.6 billion, respectively. But capital expenditure included a growth component. During the last earnings call, management highlighted the company needed to spend only C$3 billion to hold its production flat.

Thus, Canadian Natural Resources could generate C$7.3 billion of free cash flow assuming 2019 commodity prices and flat production, which represents more than half of the company's market cap of C$14.3 billion at the current stock price of C$12.15. In other words, the market values the company at a free-cash-flow yield above 50%, based on last year's commodity prices.

Canadian Natural Resources' significant free cash flow potential is mostly due to the low decline and low costs of its oil sands and thermal oil assets.

Management said the company's breakeven cash flow was in the WTI price range of US$35/bbl to U$40/bbl (depending on differentials with Canadian oil prices), and that includes the payment of the dividend.

In comparison, the oil sands producers Suncor (SU) and Cenovus Energy (CVE) announced their breakeven price was US$45/bbl (including dividends), according to their respective management. And other Canadian oil producers such as Baytex Energy (BTE) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) reported higher breakeven prices in the range of US$45/bbl to US$50/bbl, excluding dividends.

Dividend at risk

However, with the coronavirus and the oil price war, WTI spot and futures prices dropped below US$30/bbl, compared to about US$60/bbl one year ago.

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada

At such low commodity prices, even Canadian Natural Resources can't generate free cash flow while holding production flat.

Given this challenging environment, focusing on the downside protection and the debt profile seems a reasonable approach before considering investing with the perspective of higher oil prices when the situation normalizes.

At the end of last year, Canadian Natural Resources' net debt reached C$20.8 billion, slightly up from C$20.3 billion the year before.

That amount of debt corresponds to a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9, which remains reasonable given the company's low-cost structure.

But Canadian Natural Resources will face debt maturities every year till 2027, which means it is exposed to the risk of refinancing in unfavorable conditions during that time frame.

Source: Investors presentation December 2019

Management announced the company's liquidity was approximately C$5 billion at the end of March, which covers debt maturities over the next several years. But with the sudden drop in oil prices, it took extra steps to protect the balance sheet and reduce refinancing risks.

Last week, like many North American producers, the company reduced its capital program, from C$4.05 billion to C$2.96 billion. It also suspended its share buyback program.

But remarkably, management didn't cut - or suspend - the dividend, which was increased by 13% this year. With this 20th consecutive annual increase, the annualized dividend of C$1.70/share represents a cash outflow of about C$2 billion.

Management had said the company would sustain its production with a capital program of C$3 billion and pay the dividend at WTI prices in the range of US$35/bbl to U$40/bbl. That means, at such commodity prices, adjusted funds flow would reach about C$5 billion, which would lead to a high and risky net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio of about 4.

Thus, if WTI prices stay below this range of US$35/bbl to US$40/bbl, management should suspend the dividend to save C$2 billion per year and diminish risks of refinancing while waiting for commodity prices to improve.

An investment opportunity could materialize

Granted, suspending - or cutting - the dividend is likely to have a negative impact on the stock price since some shareholders got involved for the company's growing dividend that remains more than covered by free cash flow at WTI prices above US$40/bbl.

But such a scenario would also provide an opportunity for long-term investors. With a dividend cut, Canadian Natural Resources will become safer at a potentially lower stock price. And the upside potential remains significant since the company can sustain low oil prices for many years before the situation improves.

