We Are Only Buying SWANs During This Black Swan Event

These are common goals for passive investors and for patient value investors.

The defensive investor’s chief emphasis is on “the avoidance of serious mistakes or losses” with a secondary aim of “freedom from effort, annoyance, and the need for making frequent decisions”.

What’s clear from history is that these “black swan” events, and the current one, signal a shift toward aggressive defense.

As I type this article in my home/office, I cannot think of another period in time that’s comparable the latest “black swan” event.

Many of you are thinking about...

Source

This is the scariest word for any investor and it’s clear that everyone reading this article is feeling the uncertainty and the fear that there’s no end in sight.

Given market volatility driven by the global COVID-19 disruption, we wanted to do what we do best - that is, focus on being a defensive investor.

It’s becoming more clear to us that the looming slowdown will not be analogous to prior economic events, like 2008/2009, or other black swan events like the dot-com bubble of 2001.

Source

As I type this article in my home/office, I cannot think of another period in time that’s comparable the latest “black swan” event. The website curiousmatic.com lists several Top Black Swan Events In History that includes:

Fukushima Accident: the nuclear plant that was struck by a massive tsunami on March 11, 2011 that caused the premature deaths of more than 1,000 people.

The World Trade Center that caused the deaths of 2,977 deaths and over 6,000 injuries.

The Collapse Of The Soviet Union that ended the cold war in whichsoldiers lost their lives in attacks by hostile forces, secret operations, and accidents.

The Sinking Of The Titanic that was a confluence of engineering shortcomings and human error that doomed the ship in 1912 resulting in the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Not on the list, and one of the most widely discussed “black swan” events in history, is the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. History.com states,

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. ... Since 1918, there have been several other influenza pandemics, although none as deadly. A flu pandemic from 1957 to 1958 killed around 2 million people worldwide, including some 70,000 people in the United States, and a pandemic from 1968 to 1969 killed approximately 1 million people, including some 34,000 Americans.

S&P 500

Source

What’s clear from history is that these “black swan” events and the current one, signals a shift towards aggressive defense. As I have discussed recently on Seeking Alpha, “now is not the time to become a high yield REIT investor” as falling stock prices and multiples have forced investors to move quickly to defense.

In his revolutionary guide to investing, The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham makes a key distinction between a “defensive” investor and an “enterprising” investor.

The defensive investor’s chief emphasis is on “the avoidance of serious mistakes or losses” with a secondary aim of “freedom from effort, annoyance, and the need for making frequent decisions.” These are common goals for passive investors and for patient value investors.

Graham constantly emphasized the significance of value investing with a focus on security selection supported by a firm’s financial strength, earnings, dividends, and assets.

By creating a defensive portfolio the investor can reduce risk during times of market stress. Defensive sectors are industries that have traditionally held up during challenging market conditions and thrive when times get tough. In the book, The Single Best Investment, Lowell Miller writes,

As long as people are going to reach for a Hershey Bar, or have a can of soup for lunch, or brush their teeth, or wipe their bottoms, or take antibiotic, these companies will be making money.

He adds,

These kinds of stocks are great buys when the market goes down, or when there’s a temporary problem with one of the companies and investors become scared, ready to hand over shares at a discount (remember how Johnson & Johnson declined sharply during the Tylenol scare some years ago. You can’t even see that dip on a long-term price char today, but back then you were offered a temporary 30% discount on the shares).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Lowell added,

These stocks are like the Colorado River and the Rockies and The Great Plains and the Panhandle – fixtures of the American economic geography thar are never going to go away, and which should always be bought when ‘on sale’.

Source

Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Howard Marks wrote (in Mastering the Cycle),

“If we study past cycles, understand their origins and import, and keep alert for the next one, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel in order to understand every investment environment anew. And we have less of a chance of being blindsided by events. We can master these recurring patterns for our betterment.”

As I pointed out previously, it’s virtually impossible to predict a “black swan” event, yet Marks explains,

If an investor listens in this sense, he will be able to convert cycles from a wild, uncontrollable force that wreaks havoc, into a phenomenon that can be understood and take advantage of: a vein that can be mined for significant outperformance.

Marks goes on to write,

The investor’s goal is to position capital so as to benefit from future developments. He wants to have more invested when the market rises than when it falls, and to own more of the things that rise more or fall less. The objective is clear. The question is how to accomplish this.

When to buy?

That’s the $100 million dollar question (and my targeted net worth at retirement) and I honestly believe that I can reach my personal retirement goal by knowing the answer to that question. Howard Marks explains,

I’ve made it abundantly clear that when the dust has settled and investors’ nerves have steadied, the bargains will be gone.

He added,

...there’s absolutely no way to know when the bottom has been reached. There’s no neon sign that lights up. The bottom cab ne recognized only after it has been passed, since it is defined as the day before the recovery begins.

Much more,

…it’s usually during market slides that you can buy the largest quantities of the thing you want, from sellers who are throwing in the towel and while the non-knife-catchers are hugging the sidelines.

Marks pointed out that his firm, Oaktree Capital Management began buying distressed debt immediately after Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-September 2008 and continued through year-end, as prices went lower and lower. He explained,

Like so many other things in the investment world that might be tried on the basis of certitude and precision, waiting for the bottom to start buying is a great example of folly. So, if targeting the bottom is wrong, when should you buy?

Marks answers: “When price is below intrinsic value”.

And if the price goes lower, he says,

buy more, as now it’s probably an even greater bargain. All you need for ultimate success in this regard is (i) an estimate of intrinsic value, (ii) the emotional fortitude to persevere, and (iii) eventually to have your estimate of value proved correct.

We Are Only Buying SWANs In This Black Swan Event

Now that have set the stage with some Howard Marks commentary, I will remind you that the most beneficial time to be a value investor is when the market is falling. While I don’t have the crystal ball to predict bottoms, I'm a firm believer that the only way to create wealth is to utilize the “margin of safety” concept.

It’s when the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into stock prices when an investor’s margin of safety is high. As viewed below, REIT shares - Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) - have declined by ~40% and are now trading at a more attractive margin of safety:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since Donald Trump was elected president (Nov. 8, 2016) REIT shares have declined by 24%, compared with +11.3% for the S&P 500 (as viewed below):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Of course, certain REIT sectors have performed have performed better than others and within this new paradigm of “social distancing” we expect to see prolonged disruption within higher risk categories such as lodging, gaming, billboards, and retail (that includes restaurants and other experiential categories).

We informed our members on iREIT of our intent to stress test our REIT Lab (that includes ~150 equity REITs) in order to provide investors with optimized research. We first started with the stress test for the REIT property sectors:

Within each REIT property sector, we have evaluated each company based on traditional fundamental analysis. That includes items such as leverage, dividend safety, geographic exposure, tenant/operator risk, and the overall merits of the business. Given the more recent coronavirus concerns we have become increasingly fixated on balance sheet risk.

Source: Hoya/iREIT

As you can see (above chart), the above list includes 23 REITs with higher risk leverage metrics. Given the potential for credit downgrades and dividend cuts, we have become much more defensive and we are signaling to our readers that “now is not the time to chase yield”.

We still have Iron Mountain (IRM) and Catchmark Timber (CTT) on our buy list but we have included the “speculative rating”. All other REITs on the list are now either rated as Holds or Sells.

Next we screened for REITs with the best leverage metrics, as viewed below:

Source: Hoya/iREIT

As you can see (above) many of these REITs are considered so-called SWANs and we have included many of these in our new “Cash Is King” portfolio (aka the “sweet 16” REITs).

Two of these that we consider extremely attractive and PS Business (PSB) and Public Storage (PSA).

Source: Yahoo Finance

2 SWANs We're Buying...

These two REITs have a few things in common:

1. They have common officers and directors: Ronald L. Havner, Jr., Chairman of PSB, is also the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of PSA. Gary E. Pruitt, an independent director of PSB, is also a trustee of PSA. Other employees of PSB render services to PSB pursuant to the cost sharing and administrative services agreement.

2. In addition, the PS Business Parks name and logo are owned by PSA and licensed to PSB under a non-exclusive, royalty-free license agreement. The license can be terminated by either party for any reason with six months' written notice.

3. They are both rated A by S&P (PLD is A and PSB is A-)

4. They have never cut their dividend through two recessions

5. They are both operating in defensive property sectors.

Public Storage is the world’s largest self-storage REIT with a portfolio of 2,483 self-storage facilities (aggregate of 169 million net rentable square feet of space) located in 38 states within the U.S. operating under the “Public Storage” brand name.

Also PSA has a 35% equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA, a public company (traded on Euronext Brussels under the “SHUR” symbol), that owns 234 self-storage facilities (13 million net rentable square feet) located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the “Shurgard” brand name.

Despite a challenging operating environment in 2019, PSA’s revenue and NOI (net operating income) for its same-store properties (those owned and operated on a stabilized basis since Jan. 1, 2017) grew by 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively, compared with 2018 revenue and NOI growth of 1.4% and 0.9%.

There are significant benefits of scale in PSA’s business, including revenue, operating and overhead expense efficiencies. This REIT owns more self-storage square footage than its next three largest competitors combined. The scale, combined with technologies, operating platform and brand, provide meaningful advantages that result in superior operating margins and cash flow generation.

PSA also has one of the strongest balance sheets in corporate America and the company utilizes low leverage with a variety of capital options and well-laddered maturities. Approximately 95% of its $44 billion total capitalization is permanent equity capital.

PSA is also one of only two U.S. REITs with A2/A credit ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, respectively. The company maintains low leverage for stability and the ability to invest capital through full economic cycles. Here’s a snapshot of PSA’s FFO per share history:

Now, as you can see below, PSA also has an excellent dividend growth history, in which the company has grown the dividend by an average of 14% over the last 10 years. However, the dividend has not grown since the last increase in 2017 (to $8.00 per share).

By focusing on the balance sheet, PSA has been able to maintain its highly defensive platform and generate consistent earnings growth and steady dividends, through good times and bad. As viewed below, PSA is now trading at $171.22 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.8x (five-year average is 21.5x). The dividend yield is 4.7%.

Source: FAST Graphs

With this new “black swan” paradigm, we are recommending PSA as a Buy based upon the highly defensive underpinnings of a fortress balance sheet, strong track record, and durable business model. We consider this SWAN an easy fit for our “Cash Is King” portfolio and a terrific pick in such a volatile market.

Source: FAST Graphs

The sister company, PS Business Parks, is also a highly defensive REIT that we really like right now.

PSA is an industrial REIT that specializes in owning and operating multi-tenant buildings located in multi-building parks. The company owns a total of 27.5 million square feet and has over 5,000 customers, with an average size of approximately 5,000 square feet.

The primary “focus is on providing small- and medium-sized companies with a wide array of simple, easy to use and functional space”. The company operates 97 parks in six states and 12 markets with more than 80% of square footage in coastal markets (60% located in sub-markets of LA, Orange County, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Miami).

In 2019 PSB continued a long pattern of annual growth for both Core FFO and FAD, which increased 5.0% and 6.9%, respectively. In 2019, the company produced FAD of $194.9 million and only distributed $146.9 million in dividends, enabling the company to retain $48.0 million in free cash (has ranged between $40 million and $60 million over the last five years).

As referenced above, PSB is rated A- by S&P and the company ended the year with zero debt outstanding and $62.8 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet. Like PSA, PSB’s liquidity and balance sheet provide the company with strategic advantages so it can move swiftly when accretive acquisition opportunities are identified. Here’s a snapshot of PSB’s FFO per share history:

As you can see, PSB has consistently grow FFO per share and is forecasted to grow by 6% per share in 2020. Now let’s examine the company’s dividend per share history:

As you can see (above), PSB has grown its dividend steadily over the last few years, averaging 15% growth over the last six years. This is an exceptional growth history and signals that PSB is generating solid leasing and acquisition results.

Between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019, PSB made dividend distributions of $4.20 per common share and the share price increased by $33.87 per common share, resulting in a total shareholder return of 29.1%. As viewed below, PSB is now trading at $110.17 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.8x (five-year average is 19.1x). The dividend yield is 3.8%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Similar to PSA, we are also including PSB in our “Cash Is King” portfolio, except that we are updating this REIT to a Strong Buy. We like the industrial sector and we consider the company’s discipline a necessary part of the upgrade. We like the margin of safety that now exists and we believe that this SWAN will eventually fly closer to a normailze multiple of 21x or higher.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

In these uncertain times, we believe that investors should gravitate towards defensive stocks (like the ones mentioned above). As Lowell Miller explained,

In the end, our simple goal is to find companies with high probabilities of earning more and paying more in dividends in the years ahead than they do today.

He sums it up:

All the ingredients we look for are here: recurring revenue, value in brand names and distribution in addition to the bricks and mortar of the company, a large and in elastic end-user marketplace, ample opportunities for growth through acquisition, brand extension, international expansion, etc., proof of the pudding through a long history of consistent earnings and dividend growth through all kinds of economies.

To sum it up, in this environment we urge investors to buckle up and buy the best-in-class highly defensive blue-chip names. In our shelter-in-place habitat, now is not the time to be chasing yield. Focus on quality and you will not be disappointed.

Be safe and healthy!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Stay Calm, This Too Will Pass (our all-new Vodcast) As Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale says on our brand-new vodcast (video + podcast), this latest crisis is "more than likely going to have a short-term effect." In the meantime, "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of... subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA, PSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.