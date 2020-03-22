The Floodgate Has Opened: What's Next For S&P 500

We would suggest watching the 50-day Bollinger Band as well as sentiment indicators pointing to capitulation low in SPX for signals of a long-overdue relief rally.

AAII bearish sentiment jumped over 50%, though a washout has yet to occur with bullish sentiment still above 30%.

From fiscal stimulus packages to countless rate cut and QE bazookas, the kitchen sink was thrown by governments and central banks worldwide at stopping the tsunami of selling in the stock market. Yet the effort proved futile, as the S&P 500 (SP500) dived -14% and closed at lows of the week. Technicians will be quick to point out that not only the weekly chart's long-term uptrend was decisively broken, but the 2018 lows was also taken out with force:

Source: Investing.com

Meanwhile, S&P 500 remains stuck under its 50-day Bollinger Band for 12 straight days, surpassing the streak back in October 2008 and is now four days away from matching the record set during the post-2001 9/11 sell-off.

Source: WingCapital Investments

We wrote last week that it was crucial for SPX to close back above the band and defend the weekly trendline for the tide to turn in bulls' favor, and it failed on both aspects despite the massive interventions. Meanwhile, one potentially positive sign is that the VIX (VXX) has backed off its recent spike highs of above 80%, and remains overextended comparing to SPX's four-week realized volatility of under 50%.

Source: WingCapital Investments

In other words, the current level of VIX is essentially pricing in further collapse in the SPX next few weeks for realized volatility to catch up to the elevated VIX. For instance, the realized volatility would only reach 66% if SPX crashes to 1800 by end of this week. With the floodgate opened after SPX broke through key technical levels, another 20% meltdown is certainly not unthinkable especially if we continue to follow the footsteps of 2008 Great Financial Crisis or even the Great Depression. To wit from MarketWatch:

With many industries partly or even completely shutting down, the U.S. could post the biggest economic contraction since the government began keeping quarterly records shortly after World War Two. The devastation could even rival some of the worst stretches in the early 1930s, when the whole world entered a prolonged slump. The U.S. economy shrank by an astonishing 13% in 1932 (the U.S. has annual GDP estimates for the 1930s).

It is anyone's guess at this point as to the extent of the economic fallout, but the worst is likely still ahead with the dire situations around the world particularly in NYC. Switching gears, we will go through a few observations on technicals and sentiment after last week's onslaught.

SPX's Weekly RSI Plunged To Extreme Oversold

As a result of the back-to-back over -15% slumps, S&P 500's weekly RSI swiftly declined to deeply oversold territory under 25, an anomaly which only happened 3 other times since 2000:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Without a surprise, one of those times was right after the Lehman Brothers debacle, during which a -20% crash ensued, while a significant recovery rally followed within four weeks in the other instances during 2001 and 2002.

Date SPX Weekly RSI SPX Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 9/17/2001 965.80 23.0 7.78% 10.93% 13.03% 11.15% 7/15/2002 847.75 20.6 0.60% 1.95% 7.18% 9.56% 9/29/2008 1,099.23 24.7 -18.20% -14.44% -20.24% -11.87% 3/16/2020 2,304.92 21.5

Bears Rise While Adamant Bulls Remain

Most individual investors are certainly sinking in on the gravity of the situation, as more than half of AAII members are bearish on the market outlook in the latest survey. On the other hand, there are still more than 30% participants who continue to hold out hope with their bullishness.

Source: The American Association of Individual Investors, WingCapital Investments

Empirically, we notice that the recent major bottom in 2018, as well as swing lows during 2019 took place only after % of bulls dropped deeper to 20%. As such, investor sentiment remains relatively optimistic today despite the over -30% carnage. Looking back further, there were only seven other times since 2000 when bearish and bullish sentiment were above 50% and 30% respectively.

Date SPX AAII Bull % AAII Bear % SPX Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 12/18/2000 1,305.95 31.10% 51.10% 1.10% -0.58% 0.96% 2.80% 3/10/2003 833.27 34.30% 51.40% 7.50% 3.63% 5.47% 4.20% 11/5/2007 1,453.70 36.19% 51.43% 0.35% -0.89% 1.89% 3.51% 6/9/2008 1,360.03 31.25% 53.57% -3.10% -6.00% -7.14% -8.86% 6/23/2008 1,278.38 31.25% 52.27% -1.21% -3.04% -1.38% -1.61% 9/29/2008 1,099.23 33.33% 55.00% -18.20% -14.44% -20.24% -11.87% 3/16/2020 2,304.92 34.35% 51.15% Average -2.26% -3.55% -3.41% -1.97% Median -0.43% -1.97% -0.21% 0.59% % Positive 50% 16.67% 50% 50%

On aggregate, a 50-30 bear vs. bull ratio points to a mixed outlook on the SPX, though we ought to focus on the dreaded 2008 GFC scenario which once again appears in the historical analysis. The most important observation is that the 2009 March lows came only after bullish sentiment sank to the critical 20% level (green box):

Source: The American Association of Individual Investors, WingCapital Investments

As illustrated in the above chart, the market continued making lower lows until the ultimate capitulation by bulls. Note that during the initial waterfall drop (red box), bullish sentiment continued to hover around the 30% similar to today.

Keeping An Eye on TRIN Index For Capitulation Lows

As witnessed during the post-Lehman Brothers market action, the bear market low took months to form, with intermittent relief rallies and declines to lower lows in between. Technicals and sentiment suggest that we are still in the midst of the waterfall drop resembling late September-early October 2008. Like last week, we expect margin call selling to remain the theme this week until S&P 500 is finally able to close above its falling 50-day Bollinger Band, which currently stands at 2487.

In addition, we would also keep an eye on the NYSE short-term trading (TRIN) index, which tends to jump above 3 when panic selling occurs, leading to short-term capitulation lows. Looking back during 2008 GFC, there were clusters of such up spikes in the TRIN during the course of the bear market:

Source: WingCapital Investments

However, in recent times, ominously there have been a lack of similar up spikes in the TRIN index in spite of the record-breaking collapse in the stock market.

Source: WingCapital Investments

This is yet another indicator suggesting that sentiment has yet to reach extreme fear levels that are typical during market bottoms. As such, further panic-driven sell-offs, accompanied by the TRIN index jumping above at least 2, are to be expected before a meaningful short-term bottom is formed. To sum up, we would continue watching the 50-day Bollinger Band in the SPX as suggested previously, while keeping an eye on sentiment indicators including AAII and TRIN index for signs of a capitulation low to nibble on tactical long positions.

