The Mother Of All Cash Flow Retreats

None of this is inevitable but we require bold action and/or luck on the medical front.

Under certain specific circumstances it could even morph into the opposite, accelerating inflation.

But that is exactly what is happening and this could lead to a financial crisis and a Fisherian debt-deflationary spiral.

With corporate debt levels higher than before the financial crisis and the quality of much of this pretty low, the last we need is a sudden retreat in cash flow.

Ray Dalio argues that US corporations will take a $4T hit from the coronavirus crisis and worldwide this will be three times as much at $12T. There are other assessments, like those of the Brookings Institute (per NYT):

A one-year epidemic that took just over one million lives, which is consistent with recent projections based on scenarios from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would reduce the nation’s G.D.P. in 2020 by $1.8 trillion — 8.4 percent. Even if the disease does turn out to be a one-year crisis, Mr. McKibbin has little faith in a robust economic rebound once it has passed. In his view, the disease has provided an opportunity to reassess a vast overvaluation of financial assets... A strong rebound — what economists call a V-shaped recovery, as opposed to a U-shaped one with an extended low — would require a profound resurgence in confidence. But few see that on the horizon.

While everybody is sort of groping around in the dark as nobody really knows when the driver of the unfolding crisis, the coronavirus, will subside. What's for sure is that the situation is already unprecedented, from The Atlantic:

Just a few weeks into the domestic coronavirus pandemic, and just days into the imposition of emergency measures to arrest it, nearly 20 percent of workers report that they have lost hours or lost their job. One payroll and scheduling processor suggests that 22 percent of work hours have evaporated for hourly employees, with three in 10 people who would normally show up for work not going as of Tuesday.

So let's suppose for a moment that Dalio (or any of the other dire outlooks) is right. The question that immediately poses itself is, given the tremendous amount of corporate debt, can the financial system deal with this?

Well, we did a little tour of the debt situation a week or so ago and here are some uncomfortable facts from that article (and others):

US non-financial corporate debt has reached over 120% of GDP

By almost any measure, the quality of the debt has worsened compared to previous credit cycles.

The US corporate bond market stands at roughly $10T, which is five times the size it was two decades ago with half the market at BBB rating or less.

$2T of that has to be rolled over this year.

Investors withdrew $12.2B from US corporate bond funds in the week up to March 5, the largest combined total since data began in 2010.

A third, or $3.4T, of US corporate debt has a rating just above junk (BBB-).

Net leverage of BBB bonds is as high as junk bonds.

$2.4T of the leveraged loans market is being packaged into CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) which have little protection for creditors ("convenant light" terms).

The rising dollar exacerbates the receding liquidity worldwide, there is $18T in offshore dollar lending.

Keep in mind this list is by no means complete, wherever one looks one is liable to run into weak spots.

What happens when an overleveraged financial system meets a near world-wide sudden stop demand crisis of epic proportions? We're about to find out. Many companies, already leveraged to the hilt are experiencing a sudden and dramatic drop in cash flow, face the risk of credit downgrades or even being locked out of the markets altogether.

There are already plenty of signs of stress in the financial system, with whole asset classes misbehaving and we're only in the early innings. So the $64T question is whether the world's central bank can backstop most of the world economies? What if they can't?

Two scenarios

The financial system is rife with debt and leverage and lightly regulated opaque financial instruments that tend to obscure risk. It isn't robust and liable to sudden freezes and self-reinforcing feedback loops.

When this morphs into a financial crisis should the central bank backstops prove insufficient, we see two possible scenarios:

A debt-deflationary style

Accelerating inflation

It basically depends whether the demand effects are larger than the supply effects or vice versa.

Our basic assumption is that demand effects will outweigh supply effects as consumers are literally hunkering down and many shops and other leisure activity providers (restaurants, tourism, travel, shows, etc.) are forced to close. This is producing the mother of all cash flow retreats.

If not arrested, this will quickly feed on itself and cause the cash flow of companies, many of which highly indebted, to severely diminish or even almost entirely disappear like in some sectors.

Investors will realize that and try to pull out any debt and equity investment as fast as they can, with rating agencies following and many companies won't be able to roll-over their existing debt.

This will cascade through the financial system, with bankruptcies and forced liquidations cascading which could very well turn into a Fisherian debt-deflationary cycle.

The assumption is that central banks can stop this, but we are not entirely convinced.

Accelerating inflation?

It might seem odd at first sight to propose accelerating inflation as a possible outcome because it looks diametrically opposed to the debt-deflationary outcome sketched above.

This is all the more the case in the age of secular stagnation, it just seems odd to talk about the possibility of accelerating inflation, but bear with us for a moment.

Hyper-inflation is much talked about, but it is actually very uncommon. But when they do happen it's under a set of specific circumstances involving slumping production (caused by wars, catastrophes, etc.) meeting copious amounts of central bank finance.

This won't happen overnight, especially as the economic crash is mostly a demand feature (people hunkering down) but if the disruption to production (factories and distribution centers shutting down as a result of local outbreaks and the like) gathers pace, the longer this situation endures, the bigger this risk becomes.

However, we can't exclude this scenario. From Asia we know that a combination of mass testing and mass surveillance and/or mass lock-down is able to contain the outbreak.

For whatever reasons, Western countries don't seem to have learned that lesson, relying on a series of incremental half measures instead that so far don't indicate to be able to arrest the outbreak anywhere.

If the alarming trends in much of the Western world isn't arrested within the next couple of weeks, a significant part of the population is likely to become ill and the chance of infection greatly increases for the rest, production will break down.

If you are healthy, would you want to go to your office, distribution center or plant if you know several of your colleagues have fallen ill? People will start to self-contain, which will severely compromise production and distribution, and this could create those rare conditions in which price increases start to take off.

Conclusion

Much of the world is facing an unprecedented sudden stop of demand in their economies, which will lead to the mother of all cash flow retreats. With corporate debt levels already high and much of it of dubious quality, this will create a vortex of forces like downgrades, forced liquidations, bankruptcies, and sudden credit stops.

Since one institution's debt is another institution's asset, this will reverberate around the financial system with many balance sheets spiraling down raising the specter of a Fisherian debt-deflationary spiral

The assumption is that central banks, as the ultimate balance sheet not forced into liquidations can backstop this and we certainly hope so, but does anyone know for sure?

If not, whether this results in a debt-deflationary cycle or runnaway inflation (we think the former more likely) is a moot point, at this time. Very bold action can still prevent these scenarios, but Western democracies have wasted weeks, if not months taking decisive action to contain the outbreak and the economic fallout will be that much larger as a consequence.

