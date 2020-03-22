Tiffany: Cash In On A 10% Spread

Bear Markets are Challenging but Offer Opportunities

How to allocate capital right now is an important consideration. The market is likely to remain volatile in coming weeks and a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. The market appears to be a discounting a mild recession but there is every chance it could be sharper and more severe as economic activity grounds to a standstill for an extended period. As such, the playbook I am using is to take advantage of current market dislocations. Focusing on arbitrage opportunities could be especially rewarding should the window to acquire strong businesses at below intrinsic value be open for an extended period. My plan is to capitalise on near-term market inefficiencies that the market is presenting and invest the proceeds in high quality businesses for the long-term.

Merger Arbitrage Just Got a Lot More Interesting

The area which currently presents some of the most attractive opportunities is merger arbitrage. Ordinarily, this is the domain of institutional investors who grind out 3-5% unlevered returns per annum for their investors by arbitraging merger spreads. Many such investors use high levels of leverage to boost returns.

It is important to emphasise that as a strategy, merger arbitrage carries a negative return asymmetry When a deal does break, losses can be material as deals are often crowded with arbitrageurs all seeking to exit a position which no longer offers a hard catalyst.

On Monday 15 March, we started to see real market dislocation. There were reports that Millennium, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, had cut two of their five merger desks after breaching loss limits. Since then, we have seen systematic events funds – often geared as much as 6-8x – trigger margin calls from brokers and forced to de-leverage. As volatility across core M&A positions spiked, traditional merger arbitrageurs suffer draw-downs and are forced to cut position sizes and reduce gross exposure. This mass unwind has created some of the most attractive merger arbitrage spreads we have seen in decades.

Prior to the onset of the corona virus crisis, merger arbitrage spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has started to wreak havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared. One of the safest announced deals is LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany (TIF). Shares in Tiffany offer an attractive 10% spread to the offer price by LVMH of $135.00. To put this in perspective, the shares were trading at a tight 1.3% discount to the offer price as early as 3 March and have since reached spreads as wide as 22% on 18 March.

Tiffany: A Jewel in the Crown

Tiffany was founded in 1837 and is an American icon. The business was family-owned until 1955 when a majority stake was sold to the Hoving Corporation. In 1997, Avon Products, which had acquired the firm in 1978 sold out in 1984 to a group of investors who took the company public in 1987. Since 2011 the majority of new stores established have been overseas. The business now operates in over 50 countries and generates over half of its sales from outside the US.

Tiffany has consistently been ranked by Interbrand within the top ten luxury brands in the world. It ranks alongside the most esteemed luxury brands in the world, such as Hermes, Gucci, Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Tiffany’s in-house diamond supply chain investments have enabled vertical integration. The group procures rough diamonds and manages a global supply chain from sourcing, cutting, polishing and supplying finished stones. Over time the company has established a strong presence in Africa, Canada, Russia, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa which ensures integrity and future supply of highest quality stones. Tiffany’s in-house jewellery and manufacturing and distribution also enables high quality and strong service provision.

LVMH understands there is a significant opportunity to expand Tiffany beyond heritage gifting and engagement franchise. There is immense scope to extend the product and brand in watches, handbags, leather goods, accessories and sunglasses.

Tiffany’s carries broad appeal across multiple price points. By leveraging LVMH’s purchasing power and strong global distribution platform, there is scope to boost margins and leverage the brand through product extensions and self-purchases.

Why is the Merger Likely To Go Ahead?

In November 2019, LVMH announced its purchase of Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion, $135 per share. The deal is expected to close by June 2020. For the following reasons, there is a high probability the deal will consummate:

Bernard Arnault (Chairman and CEO of LVH) likes to buy powerful, luxury brands and has publicly stated on calls he is taking a 30-year investment horizon with Tiffany. Once a merger agreement is signed, it is extremely difficult for either party to renege on the deal. A pandemic is not a material adverse condition stated in the merger document, and even if it was, the acquirer would have to prove that the target (Tiffany) was disproportionately impacted relative to its luxury competitors. Given the outbreak of Covid-19 is widespread, this would be very difficult to prove in a court of law. LVMH has a strong balance sheet and financing for the deal has been committed by blue chip well-capitalized lenders. In fact, part of the funding was attained by issuing bonds at a negative yield. Bernard Arnault has been personally buying back his own stock in the open market every day for the last three weeks. At the latest count, Arnault has acquired approximately €150 million worth of LVMH stock. An article from Bloomberg on 19 March reported LVMH is even considering purchasing shares in Tiffany on the open market[1] which clearly further reinforces their commitment.

What is the Downside if the Deal Breaks?

In short, the downside is material. Merger arbitrage carries a negative return asymmetry and if the unthinkable happen and the deal breaks, Tiffany stock, which is currently on a 28x P/E multiple would likely decline to similar multiples as luxury brand peers. By way of comparison, Richemont currently trades on 20x earnings, Burberry is on a depressed 13x multiple and LVMH itself trade on a P/E of 22x. Based on this average peer group multiple, the stock could fall by around 35%.

Conclusion: Opportunity Amid Panic

The acquisition of Tiffany is a friendly, strategic deal for LVMH. Bernard Arnault is taking a long-term view on the business and has publicly affirmed his commitment to the deal. Whilst deal spreads typically reflect the market’s confidence that a transaction can overcome regulatory, financing or other hurdles, in this case the wide spread reflects non-fundamental reasons, most notably forced selling by arbitrageurs, de-risking by systematic event funds and ETF outflows by retail investors.

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-19/lvmh-is-said-to-consider-buying-tiffany-shares-on-open-market

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.