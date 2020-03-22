A Phoenix Will Rise From The Ashes Of The Energy Sector

A Classical Greek Phoenix (c/o F.J. Bertuch, 1822)

Source

Introduction

In Greek mythology, a mysterious giant bird called a Phoenix cyclically arose from its own ashes every 500 years (Wikipedia, 2020). According to some scholars, the myth of the Phoenix was derived from the Egyptian myth of a similar bird called Bennu (Prof. Geller, 2018). Bennu was thought to symbolically represent the flooding of the Nile, which brought renewal to the land in Egypt. In the Greek version, the Phoenix lived in Paradise, consuming frankincense and myrrh, but when it became old (at 500 years, or 1,000, or 1,461, depending on the version of the story), it would fly west to the mortal world and come to rest in the spice groves of Arabia. After gathering spices such as cinnamon, it then flew on to Phoenicia (modern Syria/Lebanon), where it built a nest and waited for the sun to rise. At sunrise it sang a very beautiful birdsong and then was consumed by the flames caused by a falling spark from the fires of the morning sun. Three days later a reborn Phoenix arose from its predecessor's ashes. The story represents renewal and rebirth, a common theme in water-starved ancient Egypt.

The oil and gas business also is cyclical, and every few years it goes through a process similar to that of the mythological Phoenix (or Bennu). The Phoenix story is thus a metaphor of sorts for the energy sector's boom-and-bust-economics. We are experiencing the "decline and death" part of the metaphorical cycle right now, as oil prices have declined (for "WTI") from about $76/barrel (inflation-adjusted; Macrotrends Blog, 2020) in June of 2018, to a relatively shocking $23.64 on 3/20/2020, which represents a real drop of -69%. We may still have further to go, but the drop in 2008 (in which inflation-adjusted "WTI" went from $165/barrel to $51/barrel) was also about -69%. The sharp sell-off in 2014-2015 dropped inflation-adjusted "WTI" from about $112/barrel to $37/barrel (-67%). Looking back even further, the sharp decline in inflation-adjusted "WTI" in 1990-1993 took prices from $77/barrel to $25/barrel, for a real drop of -68%. Finally, the massive decline in inflation-adjusted "WTI" prices of 1985-1986 was from $72/barrel to $25/barrel, for a real drop of about -65%. So we are in the vicinity of the cycle bottom, although a drop to $15/barrel (below the 60-year inflation-adjusted low of $17.69/barrel set in 1998) could still happen in this wild market (making the total potential 2020 drop some -80%), given the nearly unprecedented nature of the current crisis.

The Oil and Gas Industry Cycle

Obviously the current oil price crash does not appear to bode well in the short term for the oil and gas industry. Crude oil demand destruction due to the Wuhan (Covid-19) Flu Pandemic is expected to be huge, with global crude oil demand falling by at least 4.5 MMBO/day for a year, according to some (e.g., Rida Morwa, 2020). However, others have suggested the short-term drop in oil demand could reach 10 MMBO/day by the end of April of this year (Oil and Gas 360 Blog, 2020), with a gradual improvement coming sometime in the fall. That would likely leave us with an unprecedented short-term spare capacity of something like 7-12 MMBO/day in 2020. On the positive side, it is arguable that with the extreme measures now being taken around the globe to contain the pandemic, and with China having suffered only about a 20% decline in demand so far on a short-term basis (Javier Blas & Grant Smith, 2020), partial demand recovery could occur later this year, and full recovery perhaps a year later. But of course the other important question is how deep the global recession will be this year.

It has been estimated by some that the current global recession will be a garden variety affair because the pandemic will soon be vanquished (or at least run through its cycle), much as it appears to have done in China (e.g. Michael Sheetz, 2020). Others (e.g., John Mauldin, 2020; Ben Levisohn & Lisa Beilfuss, 2020) are far less sanguine and are concerned about the risk of a full-scale economic depression if medical counter-measures are not vigorously applied (cf. Mary Papenfuss, 2020), and US fiscal stimulus is not right-sized for the exploding unemployment picture. Mauldin estimates the required stimulus to be some $4-5 Trillion (!), far above what is planned by either Congress or the Administration. That's coming from a very conservative guy. Indeed, there are already estimates that furloughed employees have reached the level of 40% of the work force. Millions of small businesses and several million of their employees (at hotels, motels, restaurants, bars, airlines, sports stadiums, festivals, etc.) are already facing an unprecedentedly fast and deep cash flow crisis.

There are estimates that this week's unemployment claims will break all previous records. GDP for Q2/2020 could drop between -4% and -10%, according to surveys of economists (Josh Mitchell & Josh Zumbrun, 2020). Given the enormous scale of the economic damage being done, the Senate's current proposal of $1.4 Trillion in fiscal stimulus is no more effective than putting a band-aid on a chainsaw injury. They have clearly not impressed Wall Street with this number, as the market showed in its weekly decline of -4,012 points (-17.3%) for the Dow Industrials (SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust [DIA]) through 3/20/2020 while negotiations were ongoing. Much bigger fiscal actions (including helicopter money coordinated with the Fed) will be required "ASAP" if we are to avoid a serious economic depression.

So the range of possible negative short-term outcomes for the oil & gas industry is very large. But we can trim these possible outcomes a bit by working through what normally happens, and then making an estimate of what is most likely to happen under our currently unique circumstances. The typical oil & gas cycle runs from three to six years (Chart 1). It is almost always followed by a collapse associated with a recession, much as we are seeing now. However, often before, the respective recession was itself triggered by high oil prices; that certainly does not appear to be the case this time (Chart 2). Given the typical oil price collapse of some 65-69% in most cycles, we have likely already seen the majority of the price decline. The uncertainty that would drive prices even lower will likely not continue in most countries that have put together coordinated responses to contain the pandemic; I include the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan in my list of countries that appear likely to successfully contain the pandemic. The damage to the US shale oil industry that the Saudi Arabians and Russians are seeking, in their mad production of excess supply during a sudden stop, is going to hit very quickly and have a massive impact. Rig count always follows crude prices (cf. Chart 3); thus US production will decline rapidly by around 3-4 MMBO/day right away (Rida Morwa, 2020; Op. cit.), and many other countries will also cut new drilling and production as well. Capex will decline sharply just as it always has before (Chart 4). Legacy declines in existing shale wells are very steep and were already having an impact before the crisis began (Kevin Wilson, 2020a).

Chart 1: Oil & Gas Cycles, 1970-2014

Source

Chart 2: "WTI" Crude Oil Prices, 2016-2020

Source

Chart 3: US Rig Counts vs. Oil Prices, 1988-2019

Source

Chart 4: "WTI" Crude Prices vs. Capex, 1985-2016

Source

Another thing to take note of is the apparent pattern in recent years of ever-larger amplitudes in the oil industry's cycles (Chart 5); note also that the oil price used to be somewhat correlated with stock prices, but has decoupled from them lately. This is surely due in part to the shale revolution and its concomitant increase in spare capacity; but it is also due in part to the average shale play's negative cash flow that is imposed on zombie producers, which has sent them repeatedly to the banks and capital markets for the cheap funding made available over the last decade, all courtesy of the Federal Reserve's misguided policies (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2020a; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2020b). This makes almost the entire shale oil industry deeply indebted, with inadequate cash flows, and destined for bankruptcy. Very few such companies will survive what is happening now. But "the cure for low prices is low prices," as the saying goes. Not only will larger well-run companies survive, they will have cut production and capex so steeply that, in combination with shale company bankruptcies, the effects on spare capacity will be substantial, and it should decline rapidly once the global pandemic is seen to have peaked and recovery begins. Indeed, for perspective it is important to note that the total decline in crude oil demand after the collapse in 2008 (Chart 6) was only about -3 MMBO/day (-3.5%) in the course of one year. A more severe demand decline now (-4.5-10 MMBO/day) will be met by even more severe cutbacks in drilling and capex than we saw in 2008. So temporarily things look very bad for the oil business; but the normal cycle will return as always at some point, with prices likely to rise to a high level after the impact of low capex, very low rig counts, and returning crude demand is felt two or three years from now.

Chart 5: Oil Price Cycles (Blue) vs. S&P 500 (Orange), 1985-2018

Source

Chart 6: Crude Oil Demand Only Dropped by 3 MMBO/Day in 2008

Source

Estimating the Timing of a Energy Sector Recovery

If we assume that crude oil demand will fall by the maximum amount (-10 MMBO/day) estimated above, then spare capacity (also estimated above) will reach about 12 MMBO/day. Global oil supply dropped by only about 1.5 MMBO/day during the 2014-2016 price collapse (Patrick Avis, 2016); and as mentioned above, it dropped by only about 3 MMBO/day in 2008-2009. I think this time around we would be making a reasonable estimate if we assume a global production drop of some 6 MMBO/day in reaction to deep capex cuts, idled drilling rigs, shut-in production, and the abandonment of stripper production in the wake of the Wuhan Flu Pandemic and the Russo-Saudi Arabian Price War. Let's assume (optimistic case) that the pandemic is mostly over by August 2020, and the recession is a typical 9-month affair, ending in November, 2020.

Fiscal stimulus in the (eventual) multiple trillions of dollars in the US alone is likely a given, so I don't think a standard recession length and depth are out of the realm of possibility just yet. If we then further assume that the Saudi threat to increase spare capacity by an additional 2 MMBO/day will not be executed ultimately, because it is simply not going to be needed to make their point (due to the already massive price collapse and recession visible today), then we might see a 12-month cumulative drop in spare capacity on the order of 7 MMBO/day. Starting with a surplus of about 12 MMBO/day, it would thus take 18-22 months to work off the full spare capacity at that assumed rate. But when spare capacity drops below about 1.5 MMBO/day, prices tend to soar (Chart 7). So perhaps before 18 months have passed, we could potentially be back in a tighter oil supply/demand situation that would drive prices higher again. Ultimately there could be an overshoot in prices because we had already suffered a huge hit to capex and delay in projects in 2014-2016, and we are now facing even bigger cuts today. A return to $75-85/barrel oil prices sometime in 2022 is thus possible. Value investors should be backing up the truck right now for energy stocks, or at least over the next few months. Even in a less optimistic scenario in which demand declines by the same amount but a much longer (18 month) recession results from the crisis, oil will still begin to recover sometime in 2022 and an overshoot to the upside could occur by late 2023. For long-term investors, this still works.

Chart 7: Crude Oil Spare Capacity and Prices, 2001-2012

Source

What to Do With a "Fat Pitch"

The energy sector has under-performed very substantially in this market crash (Chart 8). The S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust [SPY]) has declined by a substantial -32%, but the energy sector (Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLE]) has simultaneously plummeted by -53%. However it's even worse than this, because XLE is actually down -74% from its all-time high in June of 2014. Energy companies have naturally taken enormous hits, and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), BP Amoco PLC (BP), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.b), Total SA (TOT), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), and Halliburton Co. (HAL) have all fallen well below their 2008 lows. I don't know exactly where the bottom will turn out to be, but these are bargain prices and they represent the proverbial "Fat Pitch" baseball analogy that Warren Buffett likes to talk about. Those who like to buy low and sell high should swing for the fences at this opportunity. I have already done so myself, because as a long time oil man I know what the cycle will bring, even if I don't really know when it will bring it. Dollar cost-averaging your way into some or all of these names makes sense over the next few weeks or months, based on valuations alone. Relatively high dividends are also attractive, although some of these will be (or have already been) cut back significantly. Even 50% cuts to dividends would still leave many names with very good yields.

Chart 8: Energy (XLE)/Market (SPY) Ratio, 2016-2020

Source

Conclusions

The energy sector lays in ashes today, burnt by easy money, profligate spending, massive over-production, weak balance sheets, and poor cash flows. But like the mythological Phoenix (or Bennu), it will rise again from its own ashes, just as it always has. The threat from green energy alternatives will be diminished for awhile because of very low prices for oil and gas. The economic incentives to replace fossil fuels in the economy are temporarily on hold. An era of recovery in the oil & gas industry will produce great dividend income and substantial gains for long-term investors over the next few years, at least until the next energy cycle begins. Perhaps the energy sector will literally get burnt by the sun (i.e., at the hands of the solar power industry) next time, just like the mythological Phoenix. But it has at least one more good run in its future; indeed, it may be significant to our story that petroleum is nothing more than liquid sunshine (thermo-chemically altered photosynthetic plant material) anyway.

Long-term investors seeking dividend income should consider buying (over a period of time) XOM, CVX, COP, BP, RDS.b, TOT, Phillips 66 (PSX) and SLB. Those willing to speculate with part of their allocation might want to buy the distressed companies such OXY and/or HAL. Right now, i t may also make sense (with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates) to invest some money in a gold fund like the I-Shares Gold Trust (IAU). It is a gold ETF that may be safer than some, for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. Silver (I-Shares Silver Trust [SLV]) looks very promising after its recent fall, but that fall was somewhat unexpected, so some caution is likely required until a more positive trend is established.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, COP, BP, RDS.B, TOT, SLB, HAL, PSX, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.