Obsidian Energy: Credit Facility Extension Buys It Time Until November 2021

This will help keep it from burning cash at these low oil prices, although production may drop to the low-to-mid 20,000s BOEPD range by the end of the year.

There will be a lot of pressure to sell itself if it can cover the secured debt though.

In the current market environment it is worth less than its secured debt, but has time to wait for better prices to sell its assets or the whole company.

Obsidian got its credit facility extended. All its secured debt now becomes due at the end of November 2021.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) successfully negotiated an agreement to extend its credit facility revolving period to May 2021 and got its net office rent reduced. All of Obsidian's secured debt now matures at the end of November 2021.

While Obsidian has bought itself some time to sell assets individually or get acquired, it is now facing a very poor oil pricing environment. It does have hedges in the first half of 2020, but none after that at last report. As a result, if oil prices stay near current levels (low-$30s WTI oil from March to December), Obsidian would end up with declining production and around the same debt as it started the year. Obsidian's common stock is worthless without a significant improvement in commodity prices.

Credit Facility Negotiations

Obsidian did well to get its credit facility extended, although I think the negotiations also benefited from the Saudi/Russia oil price war and the coronavirus's impact on demand. If Obsidian went bankrupt at this time, there would be a very high chance that the secured debt would not be made whole, so it was in everyone's interest to give Obsidian some more time to wait for a better market environment.

Now all of Obsidian's secured debt matures at the end of November 2021. There will probably be a significant amount of pressure to sell itself by then if it can get anything that fully covers the secured debt. This could be similar to the Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) scenario where it sold for $0.05 CAD per share as it was being granted limited-term extensions for its credit facility.

This scenario is most likely if oil prices recover to around $50 WTI oil, but don't surge much beyond that. With lower oil prices than that, Obsidian may fetch less than its secured debt, and thus be granted more debt maturity extensions as long as its debt isn't increasing.

2020 Outlook

The lower oil prices mean that Obsidian is quite likely to halt development in the second half of the year. At current strip (with around $30 USD Edmonton Mixed Sweet oil), Obsidian would generate $182 million USD in revenue after hedges.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 4,653,750 $27.00 $126 Heavy Oil [BBLS] 1,423,500 $10.00 $14 Natural Gas [MCF] 18,286,500 $1.40 $26 Hedge Value $16 Total Revenue $182

This translates into around $51 million USD EBITDAX (including hedges) for the year. Obsidian would be operating at around neutral cash flow for the full year after its first-half capex expenditures and interest costs. Production is likely to fall to the low-to-mid 20,000s BOEPD range towards the end of 2020 though.

$ Million USD Revenue $182 Less: Operating Expense $90 Less: Transportation $18 Less: Royalties $13 Less: Cash G&A $10 EBITDAX $51

Obsidian should be able to maintain compliance with its relaxed covenants until at least the end of the year.

Valuation

Obsidian's current value appears to be less than its secured debt. I did think that Obsidian might be able to fetch up to $3 USD in a liquidation scenario before. However, the enterprise values of oil and gas companies have come down around 50% since last September. A similar 50% reduction in Obsidian's asset value from my September estimate would value the company at around $260 million USD net of decommissioning liabilities. This is around 80% of Obsidian's secured debt.

Obsidian does have some time to wait for a better commodity pricing environment now, but its shares are underwater and will require a fair amount of improvement in the commodity pricing environment before they have value.

Conclusion

Obsidian has gained some credit facility breathing room to help it potentially survive until November 2021. The negotiations were likely helped by the fact that the secured debt would not see a full recovery in the current market environment. There will be a lot of pressure for Obsidian to sell itself if it can at least cover the secured debt though, so common shareholders will need to hope that oil prices rocket much higher (probably to $60+ WTI oil) before November 2021.

Obsidian can keep its debt from increasing in 2020, but will need to halt development activities in the second half of the year in order to accomplish that. I am neutral on it at its current price due to it at least having some time to wait for better prices now, although its debt burden remains quite huge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.