CytoDyn: Leronlimab Deployed To The Frontlines Against Coronavirus

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) continues to expand leronlimab’s programs and has decided to take on the coronavirus “COVID-19” pandemic. Recently, the company reported that its emergency IND has been accepted and has already dosed two patients in NYC. The company has been promoting leronlimab’s ability to be the immune system’s quarterback and now has an opportunity to display its ability to help combat this deadly outbreak. If successful, I believe the healthcare and investment world will have their eyes on CytoDyn, which will hopefully lead to increased interest in leronlimab and the ticker. As a result, I am a bit less concerned about the company taking on another side trip and not completely focusing on its HIV BLA, which is now behind schedule. As a result, I intend to add to my CYDY in anticipation that this latest endeavor will be a significant event for the company and the stock.

I intend to review the company’s COVID-19 efforts and discuss why investors should be feeling bullish about this recent update. In addition, I reveal my plan to add to my CYDY position.

Adding The COVID-19 Program

CytoDyn recently announced that leronlimab “PRO 140” has been administered to two coronavirus patients at a medical center in the New York City using an emergency IND. This happened only days after the company had submitted its randomized controlled Phase II clinical trial protocol for COVID-19. Leronlimab is expected to cling to the CCR5 receptor, which will obstruct the movement of macrophages and TNF and IL-6 cytokines, thus stopping the damage of the lungs. Furthermore, leronlimab is expected to inhibit Tregs, which are known to inhibit the innate immune response against pathogens. Together, these mechanisms of action could make leronlimab a lifesaving therapeutic in a world looking for answers.

It is important to note that these patients were administered under emergency usage and should not be part of the Phase II study. Obviously, these patients are not in very good condition; however, any good news about these patients would be a strong catalyst and could lead to a surge in demand for leronlimab. In fact, the company was recently on a webcast where CytoDyn CEO Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., revealed that other countries are interested in leronlimab and the company has asked Samsung Biologics to produce 100K vials of the product.

My Views On The COVID-19 Program

Honestly, I haven’t been a big fan of the company’s additional leronlimab programs. I would rather see the company just focus on finishing its HIV BLA submission and give investors some hope that it will start seeing sales in the near future. However, I was overjoyed to see the company take on COVID-19 for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the world is desperate for help and leronlimab could be a game-changer in this battle. Another positive to consider is the potential publicity and recognition if leronlimab is able to treat some of the worst cases of COVID-19.

The investment world has been scampering to find a market leader that will capitalize on the COVID-19 outbreak, with Gilead (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) being the two frontrunners. Both of the tickers experiencing 52-week highs, while the majority of the market is experiencing 52-week lows. Besides Gilead, most of the coronavirus biotech/biopharma stocks won’t have a candidate ready in time to be utilized during the peak of the outbreak and are just starting their Phase I clinical trials. Meanwhile, CytoDyn is starting a Phase II and is already being deployed on the frontlines for emergency use. So, I would say CytoDyn is in a better position than most coronavirus contenders.

What Are Some Outcomes For CytoDyn? Besides some positive press and notoriety, the company might be able to draw enough attention from the major healthcare companies and land a partnership deal to supply leronlimab to various regions. Or, the company might be able to sign a supply agreement with a health agency to provide a supply of leronlimab and essentially “go-it-alone” for coronavirus.

Any Downside Risks? Well, I believe the biggest downside of the COVID-19 program is that the company has just put another item on its plate and another distraction from its HIV BLA. Although I am in favor of the program, I have to concede it is not helping the company move it closer to an HIV approval and commercialization. Another risk comes from a potential failure to have a meaningful impact on COVID-19. Although I am confident in the science, it is hard to predict how much of an impact leronlimab will have on a novel strain of coronavirus. Obviously, a failure would have a negative impact on the share price and the company would have wasted its efforts.

What Would I Like To See? CytoDyn is moving on a huge opportunity to the company’s name out there and show off how amazing leronlimab truly is. My hope is that the company does not fumble this chance to capitalize on this opportunity in some way. My ideal scenario is that the emergency IND patients are able to recover with the help of leronlimab and the company is able to start promoting its safety and efficacy against COVID-19. This should bring some interested parties to the table and hopefully encourage regulatory agencies to allow leronlimab to be used to treat COVID-19 patients around the globe. Ultimately, CytoDyn is able to start collecting some revenue for its efforts, which can be used to fund the company’s operations and finally get the company uplisted to the NASDAQ or NYSE.

Admittedly, I am just speculating but I don’t believe I am asking the impossible, which is why I am so bullish about this update. It is possible to see health organizations and government institutions become more aggressive with finding anything that can work against the virus. The U.S. government is going to end up spending trillions of dollars for economic and financial stimulus, so I don’t expect the red tape to stop it from using a potential “cure” for the virus.

My Plan

I haven't touched my CYDY position in months but I think it is time to start growing a larger position in this speculative ticker.

Figure 1: CYDY Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

Despite my comfortable cost average, I intend to start accumulating a larger position in the coming weeks in anticipation the company is able to report positive results from its COVID-19 efforts. I plan to sell a portion of my position on spikes until the company is able to be listed on a major exchange. If the company is able to be listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ, I plan on holding a large portion of my position for at least five years in anticipation of a large return on my investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.