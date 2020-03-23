Caledonia Mining: Digging Into The Q4 Results

We’re finally nearing the end of the Q4 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as we see the last few sets of results trickle in. Thus far, it’s been a satisfactory quarter for the miners, though the market volatility would have one believing it was much worse. Caledonia Mining (CMCL) is one of the most recent names to report, and the company had an exceptional year both operationally and financially. Not only did the company achieve double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth, but the company also increased its industry-leading dividend even during a capital-intensive period with Central Shaft work ongoing. Based on the company’s attractive valuation, high yield, and future production growth, I continue to see Caledonia Mining as one of the more attractive African producers. However, the key for the bulls will be defending the $6.40 level on a monthly close to keep the technical picture intact.

Just over two months ago, I wrote my first article on Caledonia Mining, discussing that it was not an ideal time to be chasing the stock. While the valuation and forward outlook were more than reasonable above $10.00 per share, the stock was flashing overbought signals from a technical standpoint. Since that time, we’ve seen a significant correction from the highs, partially spurred by the weakness in gold, which is down 5% in the same period. The good news for prospective investors, however, is that the same company that boasts solid organic growth is now nearing a 4.5% yield if this correction continues, and is back to a low single-digit P/E ratio. Let’s dig into the company’s FY-2019 results below to see what makes the company a stand-out among the other African producers:

Caledonia Mining announced annual gold production of 55,182 ounces in its FY-2019 report, up slightly from last year’s 54,511 ounces. Meanwhile, on the cost side, the company saw all-in sustaining costs of $856/oz, more than 10% below the industry average of $960/oz. This helped the company to deliver annual EPS growth of 17% in FY-2019, with annual EPS coming in at $1.52. While FY-2020 costs are expected to jump roughly 15% to a guidance mid-point of $992/oz, it’s worth noting that this is temporary while the company works on completing its Central Shaft Project. Ultimately, this short-term bump in costs due to higher spending in FY-2020 will pay off massively if the company can hit its goal of 80,000 ounces of annual gold production in FY-2020.

Digging into the operations a little closer, the company is seeing gold recoveries, grades, and production near multi-year highs, and gold recoveries are expected to remain near these improved levels for FY-2020. Gold recoveries came in at 93.8% in Q4 2019, up 100 basis points year over year, and are expected to track near 93.5% going forward. These higher recovery rates are due to the installation of a new oxygen plant in Q4 at its Blanket mine. As for grades, we also saw improvements, as the trend in lower grades from 2018 into early 2019 has finally reversed. The resource grade of 3.72 grams per tonne gold was not being achieved due to mining dilution from long-hole stoping. Fortunately, the company has done extensive training for drillers, and we saw an uptick last quarter to 3.61 grams per tonne gold, a 34 basis point increase from the 3.27 grams per tonne gold in Q4 2018.

Given the improved operational performance, it’s not surprising the company saw a healthy jump in annual earnings per share, from $1.30 in FY-2018, up to $1.52 for FY-2019. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 7.5 cents per share, translating to an annual yield of nearly 4% at current prices. If we look ahead to FY-2020, annual EPS is expected to be relatively flat, with estimates for $1.56. However, with the Central Shaft completion expected later this year, annual gold production should jump by nearly 35% from 55,000 ounces to 75,000 ounces. Therefore, the real earnings growth is on track to arrive in FY-2021, with annual EPS estimates currently pegged at $2.20. As the chart below shows, this would translate to yet another new all-time high in annual EPS for the company.

If we look ahead to FY-2021, the real catalyst for share price appreciation for Caledonia is the shift from a 55,000-ounce annual gold producer to an 80,000-ounce annual gold producer by FY-2022. This significant production growth is due to the commissioning of the Central Shaft, expected to be completed by Q4 2020. Assuming a smooth ramp-up, annual gold production should jump to 75,000 ounces per year in FY-2021, and towards its long-term target of 80,000 ounces for FY-2022. The expected 40% growth in gold production should provide a massive tailwind to annual EPS, as the company will be selling 40% more gold per year at similar costs.

It is worth noting that Caledonia Mining is already an industry-leader from a cost standpoint, in the top 20% of gold companies when it comes to all-in sustaining costs. Currently, it's near impossible to find any industry leaders from a cost standpoint with 40% plus production growth trading at less than 6x trailing earnings. Therefore, if the company can deliver on its plans, it remains extremely undervalued below $7.00. Let's take a look and see if the technical picture is confirming this:

As we can see from the long-term chart of Caledonia Mining, the stock broke out of a massive base in January and is now heading back inside this base, given how volatile the markets have been. While many corrections among gold stocks in the sector have done considerable damage as we have miners trading at 52-week lows like IAMGOLD (IAG) and McEwen Mining (MUX), this correction on Caledonia Mining has done minimal technical damage thus far. However, the key to seeing no lasting technical damage will be for the bulls to defend the $6.40 level on the March close. Nothing is alarming about a stock getting oversold during a significant market panic; however, it would be a negative development if the stock stays oversold and cannot find any support here. For this reason, I would consider the current correction to be noise as long as we do not drop beneath the $6.40 level on a monthly closing basis.

Caledonia Mining currently has industry-leading cash costs, an industry-leading dividend, but is now trading at less than 6x trailing earnings of $1.32 at a share price of $7.10. Based on this, I see the stock as undervalued currently, and I believe the fair value of the stock is closer to $9.50. It's important to note, however, that fundamentals often get thrown out the window during general market panics, and that's why it will be imperative to see if the stock can hold onto crucial support in the $6.40 area. I see Caledonia Mining as a market leader among the African gold producers and the name is worth keeping an eye on. However, until we see signs of a bottoming pattern and higher lows on the monthly chart, I have no plans to start a position just yet.

