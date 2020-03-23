Basic-Fit: Buying The Largest European Fitness Operator On A Deep Coronavirus Discount

Basic-Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF) is a fitness company that operates mostly in Western Europe. The company is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. With just shy of 800 clubs and more than 2.2 million members in FY19, it is the largest gym operator in Europe. Unlike many peers, Basic-Fit operates all its clubs itself. It presides mostly in France and The Netherlands, but also has clubs in Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg. The company targets everyday people with its low prices. Basic-Fit wants to appeal to the broader population, roughly 80% of the population over 14, who think gyms are too expensive. Basic-Fit offers a comfort or premium membership. The comfort gives you access to all Basic-Fit gyms, while the premium membership lets you take a friend with you and is shareable with your housemate. The prices of the comfort and premium are, respectively, €19.99 and €29.99.

Business model

Unlike most other gym operators, such as Planet Fitness (PLNT), Basic-Fit does not use the franchise model. Franchising has the advantage that it is less of a hassle to open a new store. The franchisee leads the gym and pays x% of its revenue to the franchiser. However, we often see that revenues and margins are higher on self-operated stores. We also see this with Planet Fitness. An advantage of franchising is that franchisers often also (partly) pay for the building and the equipment. It takes Basic-Fit on average 1.1 million to open a new gym. As a result, Basic-Fit is not able to open as many clubs as Planet Fitness. This can be a negative thing because there are huge economies of scale in the gym market - think of bargaining power for equipment, or new members joining because a friend is also going to the same gym operator. However, since Basic-Fit is already the largest gym operator in Europe, I think the company made a good decision to keep margins high by operating the gyms itself.

Income statement

The company generates revenue in multiple ways. It earns money from (I) membership fees, (II) joining fees, (III) fees received from personal trainers and physical therapists who offer their services in their clubs, and (IV) sports water subscriptions. Membership fees are by far the largest revenue source, but the smaller segments have great potential and have lower marginal costs.

In FY19, revenue grew year over year from €402 million to €515 million, or 28%. Adjusted net earnings increased by 20% to €32.8 million, while EBITDA increased 26% to €152.8 million. Adjusted earnings grew by a smaller percentage because of higher financing cost. Total memberships increased by 21% to 2.211 million. These growth numbers make Basic-Fit the largest and fastest-growing fitness chain in Europe.

Management stated earlier that it plans to open 2,000 more stores in Europe. Currently, the company has 784 clubs. Almost half of them are located in France. Furthermore, it has 199 clubs in The Netherlands and 183 clubs in Belgium. The company has "only" 36 clubs in Spain; however, management plans to open 150 clubs a year, most of which will be opened in Spain. Management plans to have a total of 450 clubs in Spain. Since Spain does not have a lot of big fitness chains, the company expects to penetrate the market pretty easily with its economies of scale. Furthermore, it wants to more than double its presence in France to 900 clubs.

Because of the (mandatory) closure of all Basic-Fit’s gyms in Europe, the company will make a lot less money this fiscal year. As a result, opening of new clubs will get delayed. This will not only hurt profits right now, but also decrease long-term growth rates. I am still waiting on management’s comments about the situation.

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet

In FY19, total long-term liabilities were €1.4 billion. With an adjusted EBITDA of €155 million, this resulted in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 9, which is very high. Remember, however, that IFRS 16 requires that lease liabilities are included on the balance sheet. If we do not take leases into account, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is equal to 3.44. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €150 million, compared to €118 million in 2018. Management uses the following two terms in its cash flow statement: "maintenance capex" and "expansion capex". Because of the coronavirus outbreak, cash flow will decline. It is hard to cut back on maintenance capex, therefore club expansion will likely decrease a lot. This will free up a maximum of €229 million in cash flow. In addition, the company secured another loan of €150 million. This should leave Basic-Fit with enough cash for at least one year.

ING, the largest bank of The Netherlands, also released a report stating that even if all clubs stay closed for 2 months, it will not result in a liquidity problem. In addition, European governments are likely to pay part of the salary expenses of businesses that completely shut down because of the coronavirus crisis. Salary expenses amounted to €89 million in FY19, which was 19% of total operating costs. If these costs decrease, I think Basic-Fit can safely sit out the pandemic. We have to remember that in the long term, fitness will only increase in popularity. Smaller fitness operators are likely to get hit harder than Basic-Fit because they have less cash and borrowing options. When the smaller operators go bankrupt, this could actually benefit Basic-Fit in the long run.

Valuation

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Basic-Fit stock price dropped from €35.2 to €11.72, or 66%. As a result, the P/E ratio is now sitting at 58.6. The free cash flow per stock is currently 4.21. Price-to-sales is 3.33, which is higher than the sector median of 0.42. However, other companies in the sector are not growing as much as Basic-Fit. Many competitors operate less than 100 gyms, and are therefore not considered growth stocks. When we compare it to Planet Fitness’ price-to-sales of 3.58, Basic-Fit’s valuation seems far more reasonable. Basic-Fit currently does not pay a dividend, and management does not expect this to change in the short to medium term. It is better to open more clubs than to already reward shareholders. The European market is currently not dominated by a large fitness chain. Winning this race is far more important than paying a dividend.

Concluding thoughts

Basic-Fit is operating in a fast-growing, future-proof market. The European shutdown has created a nice entry point. While the company looks expensive at a P/E of nearly 60, the long-term revenue growth rate of 25% seems sustainable. In addition, the company’s economies of scale will only benefit it further in the future. Being the largest fitness operator in Europe creates better bargaining power. The company can safely survive the coronavirus crisis with enough cash on hand, and will likely come stronger out of the crisis. With a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.44, the company is better-positioned than Planet Fitness with a ratio of 8.41. I am buying the stock on this coronavirus discount.

Planet Fitness

Remarks

This article provides information about Basic-Fit. I would like to point out that Basic-Fit is a Dutch company, and thus reports its earnings in euros. Currently, the EUR/dollar exchange rate swings between 1.07 and 1.14. You should realize that by investing in Basic-Fit as a U.S. investor, you are exposed to (unwanted) exchange rate wins or losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSFFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.