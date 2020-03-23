Alio Gold: A Look At The Q4 Results

We're now more than 90% of the way through the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), and we’ve seen a slight improvement from Q3. Not only have more than 40% of companies beat sales estimates, but we’ve seen over 40% of companies beat Q4 guidance as well. Unfortunately, for Alio Gold (ALO) investors, the stock did not participate in the gold (GLD) rally last year, and this shouldn’t be surprising in the slightest. The company’s all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,349/oz for FY-2019, more than 40% above the industry average. While the company had seen some progress at Florida Canyon, I do not see any clear path to the company getting all-in costs below $1,000/oz, meaning that it will continue to be a cost laggard among the junior producers. Therefore, while the stock may look cheap on a valuation basis, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Just over seven months ago, I wrote on Alio Gold and discussed that the stock was one to avoid in the sector. While the stock was trying to break out in July, the company’s fundamentals remained inferior to peers, as the company was a low-grade, high-cost producer that had shelved plans for its only exciting asset, Ana Paula. Despite a 15% rise in the gold price since the article, Alio Gold is down over 50% and is one of only a few miners trading near multi-year lows. The recent sale of the company’s San Francisco Mine Mexico has not changed my thesis, as I do not see the Florida Canyon mine as anything special. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s FY-2019 results below:

Alio Gold released its FY-2019 earnings results and updated guidance Wednesday, and there wasn’t a ton worth writing home about in the report. The company produced 78,800 ounces of gold in FY-2019 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,349/oz, a slight increase from the $1,338/oz costs in FY-2018. Based on the FY-2019 industry average costs of $960/oz, this $1,349/oz figure places Alio Gold in the top 10% of the highest cost gold producers in the sector. The company also has the title of being one of the few companies to report a net loss per share in FY-2019, despite a nearly 20% jump in the gold price. Let’s dig into the operations a little closer below:

The company’s San Francisco Mine produced 36,000 ounces of gold in FY-2019 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,141/oz. While costs were down more than 6% year over year, they remain well above the industry average. Fortunately, the company found a buyer for the mine, as it was sold earlier this quarter to Magna Gold. The deal is expected to close at month-end and was to be completed for a purchase price of 9.7 million shares of Magna Gold with a current market value of C$3.9 million, as well as a 1% NSR on a portion of the San Francisco mine, or US$5 million in cash on the 1-year anniversary of the deal closing. Considering the uncertain future for the mine, I would argue that some compensation is better than nothing and that it was a satisfactory deal.

Moving over to the company’s Florida Canyon mine, annual gold production for FY-2019 came in at 42,377 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,337/oz. Annual gold production at Florida Canyon was down 5% last year from the 47,300 ounces produced in FY-2018. The company’s new loading and hauling equipment phased in during Q4 allowed for a significant increase in both tinned per day milled and ore stacked on the leach pad. The company saw the average tonnes mined per day jump from 31,000 tonnes to over 40,000, an improvement of 31% sequentially over Q3 2019. This suggests that the mine is turning the corner, and is finally operating at much better capacity. While this has contributed to a significant improvement in costs per tonne mined and processed, it is worth noting that cost guidance is underwhelming going forward, despite these improvements.

The company noted that FY-2020 guidance is for 65,000 ounces of gold production at the mid-point, at cash costs of $975/oz to $1,075/oz. FY-2020 production should be back end weighted due to the construction of a second heap leach pad, which is likely to be completed by Q3. While this is a significant improvement in production, assuming guidance is met, cash costs do not reflect total all-in costs and therefore are not an accurate measure of profitability.

As noted in the financial statements, all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 came in at $1,337/oz and were exclusive of corporate & administrative expenses. Therefore, the real all-in cost of mining on an all-in basis was likely closer to $1,400/oz or higher. Thus, while the company has guided for cash costs of $1,025/oz at the mid-point, which would be a more than 15% decrease from the $1,253/oz last year at Florida Canyon, I would expect all-in sustaining costs when including corporate expenses to be closer to $1,150/oz. I have arrived at this conclusion because last year’s cash costs of $1,253/oz were actually $84/oz lower than all-in sustaining costs of $1,337/oz. If we conservatively add $125/oz to account for this discrepancy and include corporate expenses, we arrive at an all-in cost of $1,150/oz or higher for FY-2020 all-in sustaining costs [$1,025/oz guidance mid-point (+) $125/oz reconciliation to all-in sustaining costs (+) corporate expenses].

Some investors might point to the updated life of mine [LOM] plan as an argument for owning Alio Gold, but I would disagree. While the updated LOM plan forecasts annual gold production of 75,000 ounces from FY-2021 onwards at all-in sustaining costs of $1,058/oz, this figure remains well above the industry average. Besides, from my own experience with studies vs. reality, it’s typically worth adding a 3% contingency into costs for a better assessment of where they might actually come in. By doing this, we arrive at all-in sustaining costs of $1,089/oz, more than 13% above the industry average.

As the chart shows below, Alio Gold is currently among the top 10% of the highest cost producers based on its FY-2019 results and could move to the top 20% at $1,089/oz. However, this still places 80% of the sector ahead of Alio Gold from an all-in margin standpoint, and that’s assuming no issues performing in line with the LOM plan. While the current market capitalization of less than $100 million is certainly a more than fair valuation for a 60,000-ounce producer, it hardly makes sense to go shopping for the lowest-margin miners in the industry when the sector is on sale after a 40% correction.

There’s no debating that Alio Gold could be producing 70,000 ounces or more of gold by FY-2021 at all-in sustaining costs near $1,100/oz. I still don’t see the company outperforming its peers after a sector-wide correction that’s left many names on sale. I also don’t see a point in buying a miner with negative earnings per share at $1,400/oz gold, with 80% of the sector putting up positive annual EPS. Based on this, I see Alio Gold as an Avoid given that there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the Gold Miners Index. Therefore, although Alio Gold is reasonably priced currently, I would view 60% plus rallies towards the $0.75 level as selling opportunities going forward.

