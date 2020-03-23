SLV: Deflation Will Be Temporary, Silver Is Eternal

There is a little blood in the streets in the equity market, there is a river in the silver market.

Though many have touted dovish central bank policy and the gold-silver ratio as buying opportunities for silver for years, those factors are at such an extreme today that vindication is likely.

With the Federal Reserve already pursuing historically aggressive stimulus, I believe the bottom will come sooner than it did in 2008.

To the surprise of many, gold and silver have been pummeled over the past two weeks amid a growing lack of market liquidity and a deflationary shock in the oil market.

Many, including myself, see precious metals as an excellent hedge to own today that offers protection from monetary devaluation. Indeed, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero and stated that it would buy $700B in Treasury securities to increase financial liquidity. The central bank has also opened a half-trillion in potential repo sales, largely to stop their past short-term repo obligations from expiring. Historically, such a situation would be extremely bullish for gold and silver as such stimulus is inflationary.

Will Inflationary Stimulus Override Deflation?

While these efforts are extreme, it is unclear if the inflationary factors will outweigh the deflationary ones. Most obviously, WTI crude is currently at $28/barrel which brings it to a roughly 20-year low. Much more on this in "Analyzing The Collapse Of OPEC+."

Oil is the predominant factor that drives inflation which is the main factor that drives precious metals. To demonstrate, first take a look at the price of oil vs. inflation expectations (measured by the difference in yields between 10-year-Treasuries and 10-year Inflation protected Treasuries):

As you can see, forward inflation expectations and crude oil are extremely correlated. This is particularly true following the 2014-2015 crash in oil prices that has spurred an era of low inflation.

At their core, precious metals are a hedge against inflation. However, unlike cash, they do not offer a yield which makes them more like zero-rate inflation-protected bonds. Thus, they can be easily compared to Treasury-Inflation-Protected Securities which offer CPI plus (or minus) some yield. The lower this yield, the higher the comparative value of gold. Further, the lower inflation the higher the "real rate" will usually be (because lower inflation allows lower interest rates).

As you can see below, most of the movement in gold can be tied directly to movements in the 10-Year TIP yield:

As you can see, the 10-Year TIP yield recently collapsed into negative territory and shot back up toward zero over the past few days as crude oil and inflation expectations collapsed. This caused a sell-off not only in gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) but also in the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) and most commodities.

Silver has crashed far more than gold since it is exposed not only to factors that impact gold (almost entirely real-yields), but also the economy due to its many industrial uses. Silver also has a much lower stock-to-flow than does gold of 22 years (compared to 66 for gold) meaning changes in supply are likely to be more impactful on price. Even more, the market cap of above-ground silver is only about $3T at today's price so it can easily suffer from temporal illiquidity or "whale impacts" like those of the 1980s Hunt Brothers.

The fact is that the current environment is not great for silver nor gold. However, by "current" I mean the past and coming few weeks. Today, deflationary factors like a cliff-edge drop in demand (due to mass event cancelation/burrowing) as well as a collapse in oil prices are extremely likely to override the inflationary forces of mass-monetary devaluation and potential supply shortages.

So Far, 2020 is 2008 On Steroids

This is not unlike 2008. In fact, the course of events is eerily similar thus far. Following the market peak, there was an initial rally in precious metals that corresponded to a drop in TIP rates. This is seen in the figures below from August 2007 to March 2008. This has also occurred over the past few months as seen by the rally in GLD.

After that, the market realized a recession was coming, inflation expectations collapsed, causing TIP yields to skyrocket and precious metals to drop with the market. Silver fell much more than gold. This is seen in figures below from March 2008 to December 2008. This has also occurred over the past week.

After precious metals fell with inflation, a massive wave of monetary stimulus overrode the deflationary factors and caused a rise in inflation expectations back to above 2% followed by a steady decline in TIP real-rates and a tremendous bull market in precious metals.

See below:

Comparing the course of events, we can clearly see that history is generally repeating. The nuance I see between the two is that we are going through the course of events at a faster pace this time around. The market is falling much faster and the Fed's reaction timing was far quicker. This means that the bottom in precious metals is likely to be sooner rather than later and the rally thereafter faster than it was from 2009 to 2012.

The fact is that the Federal Reserve will promote monetary stimulus until they create inflation. They will buy Treasuries and the Treasury may even go as far as to give all Americans $1000 checks and paid sick leave. Does the Federal Government have the money for that? Certainly not, particularly given the likely cliff-edge drop in tax revenue (particularly from capital gains). However, the Central Bank will monetize the deficit until doing so reaches a breaking point.

Timing this is not easy. They have already cut rates to zero and unleashed relatively large QE. Frankly, we'll need to wait for March inflation numbers to arrive and, if there is not a large drop (perhaps due to supply shortages), it will clue the markets in that the Fed is "out of ammunition." However, I suspect that we will not see these inflationary forces override deflationary ones until April or May.

That said, regardless of timing, the end result is higher inflation and precious metals.

Why SLV is My Favorite Investment Today

There are many dip-buying opportunities in the "inflation" market (i.e., precious metals, TIP bonds, commodities). Note, I still believe we are far from bottom in the "growth" market (i.e., stocks, high-yield debt).

Silver is my favorite way right now to make that bet. The metal has plummeted not only due to rational factors like falling inflation but also because of general market illiquidity. While a drop to $14-16 is rational, the current price of $12.60/oz is not. As you can see below, this puts the metal below its 2015-2019 support level and down to its 2000s levels:

The metal may fall further, but I'd be shocked if it breaks below its 2008 bottom zone of $10/oz. Yes, electrical, photography and jewelry demand for silver is likely to drop as the economy slows, but investment demand is likely to rise as investors realize they need to hedge against the global central bank "race to the bottom" stimulus policy. With the market cap of multiple companies larger than the entire investment market cap for silver (roughly a third of the total), the investment demand potential for silver is enormous.

Further, silver is also dirt cheap compared to gold as illustrated by the ratio chart below:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, people have been using the gold/silver ratio chart and central bank stimulus as reasons to buy silver over the past few years to no avail. However, the ratio chart and central bank stimulus have reached such an extreme that vindication is likely approaching.

As has been said, when there is blood in the streets it is time to buy. There's a little bit of blood in the streets in equities, but there is a river in silver. Again, the timing is difficult as it largely depends on the efforts of global central banks and political leaders. However, the rapid and tremendous increase in dovish policy is a signal that the course of events will likely be more compressed than it was in 2008-2009.

Why I Prefer SLV to Physical and Miners

First of all, I prefer the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) to physical silver for a few reasons. Most obviously, SLV is far more liquid with $5.6B in AUM and 32M shares being traded daily. While other silver ETFs like SIVR may have a few basis point lower expense ratio, SLV's superior liquidity is necessary for today's illiquid market.

I understand why many prefer physical silver to "paper silver," but personally I am only willing to pay a $1+/oz spread to spot if societal collapse seems likely which it does not.

Most relevantly, I prefer SLV to miners ETFs like SILJ or SIL due to the metal being at or below all-in sustaining cost for most miners. Yes, miners have much more potential upside than the metal, but because I'm not certain that silver will make a V-shaped recovery. Because of that, working capital drawdowns could put many miners at bankruptcy risk.

The Bottom Line

The fact of the matter is that the long-term fundamentals for silver continue to improve while the short-term fundamentals have deteriorated. A significant portion of my portfolio is in the SLV ETF and I have increased my position considerably today due to the crash. The metal could fall further, but it is already at production costs and Fed stimulus is likely to wake up the precious metal market soon, so I am not too concerned by the drop.

Still, there is probably 20% or so in potential downside risk from here for SLV due to market volatility. If such a drop is not for you, avoid SLV or size accordingly. That said, SLV is my favorite "buy" today compared to everything else.

