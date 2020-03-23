IEMG: Emerging Markets Long Run Looks Great, But Short Run Is Awful

While the short run looks dangerous, I like EMs over the long run, as the U.S. dollar may be headed for a long-term crash.

Emerging markets were all the rage in the 2000s and saw market-beating performance most years leading up to the recession. However, since making their 2008 peak, few EM countries have seen positive equity performance. They have been weighed down by high debt levels, a strong U.S. dollar, and a poor geopolitical environment. Even more, most have lost a quarter or more of their value due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

See the iShares EM ETF's (IEMG) performance compared to SPY's below:

Data by YCharts

After suffering such an extreme and rapid loss, I would not be surprised if IEMG sees a considerable bounce from here. That said, the U.S. dollar is surprisingly strong, and the virus is likely to hit EM countries harder than others. Without a doubt, there is a value opportunity in EMs, but investors are best to wait until the full extent of the crisis is clear.

A Look At IEMG's Exposure

Importantly, the bulk of IEMG is exposed to Asia, with China making up over a third of the fund. Officially, China has essentially stopped the spread of COVID and is reporting usually less than a hundred new cases per day (compared to thousands weeks ago). Chinese equities have largely been less impacted by the virus and have actually outperformed the U.S. and EM-Asia equity markets YTD:

Data by YCharts

Frankly, investors should be skeptical of China's purported resilience. Yes, they have drastically reduced the virus's growth rate, but have done so by completely halting the economy. See the country's Purchasing Managers' Index below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, this leading economic indicator instantly fell too far below its 2009 bottom. I doubt the March 30th PMI data will show a large improvement, as many workers have not returned to work. Of course, the vast majority of the country has no immunity, so another outbreak is very possible if they do.

I believe that we saw in China's February data will be reflected in South Korea (EWY), Taiwan (EWT), Thailand (THD), Malaysia (EWM), and Indonesia's (EIDO) March data, as those countries have taken similar precautions. The only difference is that they have been less effective (as suggested by the data). As you can see below, IEMG has high exposure to these countries:

(Source: iShares)

Countries outside of East Asia, like India (INDA), Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Latin American countries (ILF), are not yet in total lockdown mode, as they only have a few hundred reported cases. They are looking into taking such precautions, but I expect it to be seen in the April data as opposed to the March data.

The fact is that the coronavirus pandemic throws a wrench into the surprisingly fragile global supply chain. While Chinese factories are coming back on-line, most goods have components developed all over the world, so a bottleneck in one country can impact the entire production process.

All Eyes on the U.S. Dollar

Further, unlike the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, Europe and Japan, most of these countries cannot harness the power of seigniorage (money creation) to keep their economies alive. The U.S. Federal Reserve has enacted an up to $1.5 trillion QE program that will maintain Treasury Bond purchasing and bank liquidity. The Federal government is also looking to give all Americans $1000 checks.

Frankly, I'm not entirely convinced the U.S. dollar is strong enough to pull this off, but it is almost certainly impossible in most emerging market countries. As you can see below, most of the exchange rates that IEMG is exposed to have crashed since January:

Data by YCharts

The Chinese yuan and South Korean won have been stable, but those two countries have the strongest central banking system of the group. The peso, ruble, rand, and real are all struggling to stay afloat.

As you can see below, these currencies have been extremely weak over the past few years, suffering devaluation after devaluation:

Data by YCharts

With exchange rates dropping at such a fast rate, it is likely that the central banks of these countries will need to raise rates in the face of a likely recession in order to stop total currency collapse. Of course, doing so will make a bad economic situation even worse for companies that will be dependent upon short-term borrowing.

This is exacerbated by IEMG's high exposure to financial companies, as shown in its sector breakdown:

(Source: iShares)

As currencies crash in these emerging market countries, it is likely that depositors will look to reduce exposure to their home currency via dollars or gold, exacerbating the sell-off and likely putting banks in a difficult position.

As a whole, IEMG's sector breakdown is very cyclical. Not only does it have high exposure to banks, but it is also exposed to technology (largely chip-makers), consumer discretionary, and materials, all of which usually far more than others during recessions. As global manufacturing falls to a temporary standstill, it is very likely that the revenue of these sectors will decline considerably.

The Flip Side of the U.S. Dollar

The most significant risk to IEMG is the U.S. dollar's strength. This has been the main factor that has caused poor performance over the past few years. There seems to be a cycle wherein EM currencies crash → inflation spikes → rates rise → currencies and equities return (with debt creation) → economic shock occurs → repeat. Quite frankly, I believed this cycle was nearing an end, but recent strength of the U.S. dollar to EM currencies indicates we may be seeing the grand finale.

Now, this is not guaranteed, and the U.S. dollar is fundamentally in a weak position. It pays a deeply negative real yield now that rates are reduced to zero, and it is likely that massive money creation will occur over the coming months. Most of that money creation will be used to implicitly finance the U.S. government deficit, which is likely to widen dramatically in 2020.

To put it in perspective, the deficit last year was $1 trillion, and the government has already run a $625 billion deficit this year (compared to $544 billion this time last year). That was before the White House outlawed its $1 trillion stimulus package to offset the negative impacts of the coronavirus. Add the impact of a likely shock to the Medicare/Medicaid fund, and it is entirely possible, if not likely, that the 2020 U.S. Federal deficit is over $2 trillion.

While the timing is unclear, I do not believe the U.S. dollar will be able to survive this without eventually seeing a significant devaluation. I believe that Treasury Bonds have hit their long-term peak and that investors are starting to wake up to rising default risk (more reasonably excessive money printing risk). If investors begin to place a higher interest rate "print risk" premium on U.S. Treasury Bonds, it could cause a self-fulfilling prophecy that spurs devaluation.

This will undoubtedly end the "devaluation cycle" in emerging market currencies and make international investments like IEMG extremely attractive, as they would rise with the dollar's decline.

Bottom Line

Over the long run, I prefer emerging market ETFs like IEMG to U.S. equities. They offer a hedge against the precarious U.S. dollar, have greater long-term growth potential, and have a very low weighted average P/E, with IEMG at 11.8X. Even more, IEMG has an extremely low expense ratio of only 14 bps.

That said, I do not believe it is a great time to buy. In the short run, the U.S. dollar is far stronger than EM currencies, which may spur yet another wave of currency devaluation and possible debt defaults. While the U.S. medical infrastructure is not great, it is better than that of most countries in IEMG. Even more, these countries do not have the means to pursue short-term stimulus as the U.S. currently does.

Still, I expect to be long IEMG in a few months when I believe it will be at a steeper discount. While I am bearish in the short run, I would not dare short the ETF, as it will likely see much more aggressive bear market rallies than will SPY. Thus, I'm officially neutral on IEMG for the time being but, more specifically, believe there will be 30%+ in downside, leading a decade of outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short FXI.