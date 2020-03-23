3M Seems To Be Historically Cheap, But The Worst Is Yet To Come

In my view, an investment can only be considered for a certain group of investors.

The valuations indicate that the company is now a bargain. But I think the worst is yet to come.

Introduction

Coronavirus has stirred up the markets worldwide and triggered a rarely experienced volatility on the stock markets. This also included 3M (MMM). Although the company was already in a downward trend before, the coronavirus shock only accelerated the downturn. If you look at the last ten years, the company is now more than 50 percent away from its highs:

Data by YCharts

The recent downturn has also brought the fundamental figures into a range that indicates a cheap valuation. I am nevertheless skeptical about investing in 3M. Nevertheless, I maintain the rating I have given so far here at Seeking Alpha. This means that an investment can only be considered for a very special type of investor.

From a fundamental perspective, the company looks cheap

In my last analysis, before 3M lost another 15 percent in value, I already pointed out that the valuation of the company was becoming more favorable.

With a forward P/E ratio below 20 and the current market environment, 3M seems to be fair valued (maybe slightly overvalued). However, with a dividend yield of over 3 percent and a payout ratio of around 60 percent, the dividend is safe and offers long-term investors a good opportunity to reinvest their dividends or cash in a stable company.



The management is putting the company on a long-term footing, and I think it is doing the right things here.

This view has now become much stronger if one focuses solely on fundamental parameters. A historical look at the P/E ratio already gives us a hint about how cheap 3M actually seems to be. Thus, the current P/E ratio is 13 percent below its 10-year median, 22 percent below the 5-year median and over 27 percent above the 3-year median.

Data by YCharts

This puts the shares in the double-digit percentage range below the median of the last bull market. At first glance, this indicates an undervaluation and a good time to buy more shares in the company. The same seems to be clear if you look at the Price/Book Value ratio and Price/FCF. Here too, the parameters are well below their five-year median.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, and surprisingly, the stock performed significantly better than the markets from the moment coronavirus hit the markets. While the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 lost more than 30 percent, 3M only lost 20 percent.

Data by YCharts

This could be interpreted to mean that market participants see 3M as a defensive investment and have increasingly shifted their money to the Dividend Aristocrat in uncertain times. Similarly, this relative strength against the market indicates that the stock may have been oversold.

The worst is yet to come

So why not take a larger amount of cash now and invest it in 3M? The reason for this is that, in my opinion, the markets may underestimate the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The wave that started in Asia and has now not even reached its peak in Europe will also hit America. I think many market participants are not at all clear when they read relatively low infection figures. It should be noted that the human brain tends to misinterpret exponential growth. But the problem is that the number of infected persons is ultimately based on exponential growth. Here we are dealing with a classic cognitive bias:

(Source: Exponential growth)

Investors have to be absolutely clear that Europe is about to stand still for about two months and (now comes the most important point), of course, there is a great risk that the same will happen in America. And even then, the economy will only slowly start up again. It is completely unclear to what extent this will affect 3M, but it is clear that it will have an impact that cannot be offset by increased sales of respirators even if the company beefs up production. Because this external shock now meets the already existing difficulties that 3M was facing. For example, 3M effectively stopped growing several years ago, and since 2019, the company has also been facing falling profits.

Data by YCharts

In addition, profitability has also continued to deteriorate.

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, the economic shock that will begin with the virus will have a severe impact on 3M. Accordingly, I expect these key figures to deteriorate further. Consequently, there is a threat that key figures linked to profit (P/E ratio) and cash flow could have little meaning in these times.

The right approach is decisive

Does this mean that I completely advise against investing in 3M? No, I don't think so. About 2 percent of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio consists of 3M shares, and I am not thinking of selling a single share of it. I also said in my previous analysis that 3M is taking the right steps to return to growth. I also presented the investment approach that I pursue myself.

It will probably take a while for 3M to get back on a successful track, but until then investors can enjoy the rising dividends.

Accordingly, investors should continue to hold on to the shares and simply take pleasure in lower prices and buy more here and there. From the perspective of a long-term dividend investor, this is a good opportunity to increase cash flow. 3M's dividend is also safe and well-covered by profit and FCF.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is historically favorable and almost at the level of the major recession in the years 2008 to 2010.

Data by YCharts

Long-term oriented investors can, therefore, take this opportunity to invest in a genuine Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividends every year for 61 years.

Conclusion

3M is not the right company for investors hoping for a quick rebound. I don't think the shares will outperform the broader market in the near future. But it is a good opportunity for long-term and cash flow-oriented investors (among which I count myself) to increase their own cash flow.

