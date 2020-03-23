Understanding Kimco And Its 10% Yield: Shares Are A Buy

Kimco Realty (KIM) is a shopping center REIT. In my opinion, the transformation in its portfolio is somewhat difficult to assess due to the constantly changing same-store pool. At the same time, KIM has reported steady cash flow numbers and maintains a strong balance sheet. I rate shares a buy.

Understanding Kimco

KIM owns 409 properties primarily located in the top major metro markets:

(2020 Presentation)

Since the Great Financial Crisis, KIM has undergone somewhat of a transformational period in which it has worked hard to improve its overall portfolio quality. KIM has steadily increased its exposure to grocery-anchored stores and also importantly, the quality of its grocery anchors:

(2020 Presentation)

KIM has also invested heavily in development and redevelopment activity, and we seem to be at an inflection point with declining capital spending:

(2020 Presentation)

In addition to improving the quality of the underlying property, KIM has achieved very high NOI yields averaging 8.9% since 2015:

(2020 Presentation)

When you consider its high occupancy rates, recent same property NOI growth of 3.0%, and 38 consecutive quarters of same-property NOI growth, one may be tempted to put KIM in the same league as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG):

(2020 Presentation)

I have an issue with this though: KIM’s dramatic transformation could arguably be attributed to a very aggressive capital recycling program. Below we can see its history of SS NOI growth:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from KIM supplementals)

We can see below that its same property pool has declined dramatically from year to year, leading to “same property NOI” to not grow in line with SS NOI growth, and in recent times to even show negative:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from KIM supplementals)

We should instead look at a more consistent metric: FFO per share. We can see its recent results below:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from KIM supplementals)

We can see below how FFO growth has significantly trailed SS NOI growth in the past two years:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from KIM supplementals)

A contributing reason to this discrepancy is the somewhat disastrous results seen at non-same store properties, with SS NOI declining 37% in 2019. Without knowing when KIM is “done” with its capital recycling program, if ever, my opinion is that SS NOI growth is not an appropriate metric for judging asset quality. If KIM were to continue reducing and adjusting its same store pool, this makes it difficult to determine a long-term SS NOI growth rate, which is how I would usually judge portfolio quality. One clue which may be useful is looking at SS NOI as a percentage of total NOI:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from KIM supplementals)

Going into 2017, KIM was consistently increasing its SS NOI percentage of total NOI. However, the trend changed in 2018. As a result, I will focus on FFO in my determining fair valuation below.

Balance Sheet

KIM has a solid balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent.

(2020 Presentation)

While KIM’s leverage is not exactly low at 7.2 times debt to EBITDA, it is notably lower than the 7.8 times in 2010 and still objectively reasonable. On the whole, KIM appears to have a high quality portfolio, though I do anticipate KIM to nonetheless aim for a lower leverage ratio around 6.5 times or lower, in line with higher quality peers.

Cheap Valuation

KIM has guided for 2020 to see FFO of $1.48 per share, or 3% higher than in 2019. KIM trades 7 times FFO or a 10% dividend yield. While KIM continues to consistently guide for strong SS NOI growth, it is unclear if this will lead to consistent FFO growth. To be conservative, I assume little to no FFO growth at around 2%. The high current yield makes up for the inconsistent growth - my 12-month fair value estimate is $14, representing an 8% yield. Shares have approximately 40% total return upside to that price target.

Risks

The coronavirus and its associated lockdowns will negatively impact KIM’s tenants. While I do think that the duration will not be long enough to cause long-term damage, it however is possible that some tenants may need to declare bankruptcy. That said, I am confident that KIM’s portfolio on the whole will remain resilient and that KIM will be able to replace any vacancies smoothly.

KIM has a high debt load, which means it is exposed in the case of rising interest rates. I don’t see interest rates rising significantly or any time soon, but a taper tantrum may cause significant volatility in the stock price.

While KIM is cheap, it can always get cheaper. Just look at mall REITs, where the highest quality names trade around 5 times FFO. If shopping center REITs experience similar treatment, then KIM can fall further.

Conclusion

KIM has undergone an impressive transformation, courtesy of its aggressive capital recycling program. While I am tempted to say that capital recycling will be less aggressive moving forward, I can’t say so with much conviction. Its 10% yield looks solid, however, and the selloff looks overdone. I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: buy KIM)

25 Stocks I Like More Than KIM KIM is only a buy - the Best of Breed Portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, FRT, REG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.