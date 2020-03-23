XLF Weekly: Sell-Side Breakdown Early Week Before Sell-Side Continuation To 18.11s

Price discovery higher developed into Tuesday’s trade, testing key supply, before sell-side continuation developed to 18.11s into Thursday’s trade where buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, provided 23.08s failed as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction and price discovery lower ensued in Monday’s trade through key support, 20.25s, to 18.93s. Sellers trapped there as a re-test of the sell-side breakdown area, 20.25s-20.75s, into mid-week, where buyers trapped before price discovery lower resumed to 18.11s. Buy excess formed there, halting the sell-side sequence as retracement developed to 19.92s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 18.91s.

16–20 March 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed, driving price through key support, achieving a stopping point, 18.93s. Sellers trapped there, driving price aggressively higher to 21.34s. Rotation lower resumed from there, driving price lower to 19.87s, where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Buy excess formed early in Tuesday’s trade as rotation higher developed to 21.19s. Buyers trapped, 21.17s/21.16s, twice in Tuesday’s auction ahead of the close.

A gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s auction as price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 18.28, as Monday’s support was breached. Buying interest emerged, 18.48s/18.57s, into Wednesday’s close. A failed probe lower developed early in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 18.11s. Buy excess formed there, rejecting the low as rotation higher unfolded to 19.89s into Thursday’s close. Selling interest emerged there early in Friday’s trade before a negative net delta (-1233) formed on the uptick, driving price lower to 18.67s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 18.91s.

This week’s auction saw prior support (now resistance), 22.50s-23.50s, hold early week before price discovery lower continued to 18.11s before buy excess formed, halting the sell-side sequence into week’s end.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s buy-side excess/support area, 18.40s-18.11s. Buy-side failure at this area will target the key supports below, 17.30s/15.85s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 20.50s-21.20s/22.50s-23.65s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower provided 19.92s holds as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side. All that said, conditions remain fluid due to the developing COVID-19 issue and associated governmental responses or lack thereof.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) represent approximately 27% of the XLF. They have contributed -229bps and -244bps of the recent decline, respectively. These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key as the market trades into multi-year support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen a remarkable collapse from bullish extreme to bearish extreme essentially in three weeks’ time. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen a historic recent decline from extreme bullish to extreme bearish breadth. Breadth has seen a bullish bounce in recent days. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. While both the broad market and financials are showing posture for a developing asymmetric bullish opportunity, caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.