NG Weekly: Rotation Lower To 1.55s As Prior Major Support Is Tested

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

The highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 1.75s as support. This probability path did not play out as price discovery lower to key support developed into Tuesday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there late in Tuesday’s auction, driving price aggressively lower to 1.55s in Wednesday’s trade, in a sell-side breakdown attempt below key support. Sellers trapped there, driving price higher in Thursday’s trade as balance developed, 1.68s-1.59s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.60s.

15th-20th March, 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s trade as Friday’s late sellers held the auction, driving price lower to 1.77s where minor buy excess developed as buying interest emerged, 1.80s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 1.77s-1.84s, through Monday’s NY close into Tuesday’s auction. Balance compressed in Tuesday’s trade, 1.77s-1.82s, before a sell excess developed as buyers trapped, 1.79s. Price discovery lower developed as selling interest emerged, 1.75s, testing last week’s key support into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction, as aggressive price discovery lower ensued into Wednesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.55s, as a sell-side breakdown attempt through key support developed. Selling interest emerged, 1.56s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as rotation higher back through prior key support, 1.60s, developed upon Wednesday’s Globex re-open as balance developed, 1.68s-1.60s, in Thursday’s auction through the EIA release (-9 bcf vs. -6 bcf expected) into Thursday’s NY close. Balance continued in Friday’s auction, as a probe higher to 1.70s failed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.60s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as key support, 1.75s, failed. Price discovery lower then ensued to 1.55s in a sell-side breakdown attempt through prior key support, 1.60s. Sellers trapped there in size, halting the sell-side sequence, developed balance around the prior key support into the week’s end. While the market did see a sell-side breakdown from near-term key support, 1.60s, the response was minor as the market traded toward a large option “Put Wall” at the 1.50 strike. It is likely the failure early week at 1.80s/1.75s resulted in dealer futures selling toward the 1.50 strike as delta and gamma hedging occurred.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to this week’s key support area, 1.60s-1.55s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target all-time lows (1995), 1.25s. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.77s-1.85s/1.97s-2.02s, respectively. The highest-probability path, near term, remains sell-side, barring failure of 1.70s as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300k-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13th August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows, resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture decreased (-128k contracts), an approximately 200k contract shift, from the fourteen-year low developed on 11th February.

The MM short posture stands at -264k contracts as the trend lower continues since the 4th February high (-505k contracts). The MM Long: Short Ratio and MM Net Long Position As % Of Open Interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019, and current levels are more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism, with leveraged capital having materially shifted net posture at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell side, as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. The large asymmetry in MM posture on the sell-side persists as the market trades into the 2016 secular low support area, 1.60s-1.85s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

