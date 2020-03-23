Bond Markets Start To Look Beyond The Apocalypse

The big monetary and fiscal stimuli announced in Europe, and the UK, in recent days, and mooted in the US, suggest bond investors have concluded some form of "helicopter money" may not be far away.

By Robin Marshall, director, fixed income research

G7 sovereign bond yields fell sharply in Q1, to all-time lows, as fixed income markets moved much faster than equity markets to discount a major economic shock, and possible recession, from the coronavirus contagion. Since early-March, however, government bond yields have recovered sharply and yield curves steepened, in response to the enormous scale of the fiscal and monetary stimulus unveiled by policymakers (with fiscal stimuli of 20% to 25% of GDP in some cases). These recent moves suggest the bond market may be looking through the deep dislocation in economies in Q1 and Q2 to a rebound in economic growth later this year.

Chart 1: 7-10yr yields have backed up sharply in response to policy stimulus

Further evidence of the change in bond market sentiment may be found in the shape of the 10s/2s yield curve, which flattened and even inverted at times, in 2019 and through January and February 2020, as Chart 2 shows, reflecting fears of a recession. However, the yield curve has steepened sharply in recent days, in response to the global stimulus, as 2-year bond yields dropped sharply after central bank interest rate cuts, and 10-year bond yields rose, suggesting bond investors may be looking through the probable recession in H1, to a rebound in activity later in 2020.

Chart 2: Yield curves have also steepened sharply in 10yrs versus 2yrs

Chart 3: Requiring fiscal stimulus - utilise Helicopter Money to 'do whatever it takes'

