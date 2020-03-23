Utilizing The Opportunity - Building A Winning Portfolio Part 1

ServiceNow and Burlington Stores are two such fundamentally strong businesses with good long-term prospects for investors.

Several companies remain fundamentally strong, and investors should take advantage of the drop.

It is difficult to precisely assess when things might begin to improve.

Financial markets often predict the worst and react before the situation has happened. There is a lot of fear in the market, and such times present great buying opportunities.

Introduction

COVID-19 outbreak has brought an end to the 11-year-long bull market, and the majority of the population has hunkered down. The stock market often tries to anticipate the economy and react accordingly. In my opinion, several great companies have witnessed a big drop in their stock price as Mr. Market anticipates their reduced guidance, slow growth, store closures, etc. and punishes the stock before the company gets a chance to report the numbers.

In my opinion, this drop presents a great buying opportunity for investors with a long-term vision, and I wanted to share my thoughts on a set of companies through a series of articles. In this article, I wish to share my bullish view on Burlington Stores (BURL) and ServiceNow (NOW)

Market Commentary

Financial analysts often provide their views about the market based on the trend. Back in December, Goldman Sachs predicted a continuation to the bullish trend and analysts expressed their thoughts that the US economy appeared recession-proof.

Then, 71 days later, after the S&P 500 had already dropped 19%, Goldman Sachs predicted the end of the bull market.

We are seeing great volumes of headlines in recent days (weeks). The media has done its job of creating mass panic among the general public. It would be beneficial to listen words of wisdom from Warren Buffett during this time of volatility:

What the media doesn’t tell you

Large number of mild cases: A majority of the COVID-19 cases are mild and the patients are expected to make a full recovery. At the time of writing, 95% of the active cases were diagnosed to be in mild condition.

Large no. of recoveries globally: Yes, COVID-19 has infected over 200K individuals. But what the media doesn’t share easily is the number of patients who have recovered from the infection.

And now, we have started seeing some good news with Wuhan reporting no new cases of infection for two days straight.

We have also started seeing successful containment of the outbreak in South Korea. The daily new cases reported are far lower than the peak on March 3rd. In my opinion, USA will follow suite in stabilizing the outbreak in a matter of a few weeks.

“My portfolio is getting killed”

With the stock market being highly volatile, during the past two weeks I came across several individuals telling me:

I lost a lot in my 401(k) and HSA accounts. Hence, I stopped contributions to these accounts. I switched all my 401(k) investment options to bond funds. I sold my stocks and bought some gold funds.

These are the typical emotional decisions made by the majority of individuals. After all, seeing your portfolio drop 30% can be an unnerving experience. But these types of decisions are a classic way of facing permanent investment losses.

Light at the end of the dark tunnel

After every bear market a new bull market is born, and history shows us that the last 12 bear markets have taken an average of 24 months to recover.

(Image Source: Author’s creation)

Warren Buffett tells us to “Buy the Fear and Sell the Greed”.

Current market conditions are clearly indicative of widespread fear among the investing community.

The right time is now

The stock market is, in some ways, a leading indicator of the economy. During the COVID-19 outbreak, a panic-oriented prediction of the worst-case scenario by different analysts led to the sell-off. The real effects are yet to be seen, and when we are at that point, it is very likely that we will be a few months into the new bull market.

I do not possess the skill set to time the market, sell at the top and buy at the bottom. I am someone who likes to shop when there is a sale. I see a sale in several well-managed companies and I am shopping.

Popular investors with long-term views, such as Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman and Mark Cuban, are all buying this dip.

What is looking good?

In this article, I would like to talk about two multi-baggers since their IPO which have great entry points.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

BURL is down almost 50% since the beginning of the panic. The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to result in unemployment across the nation.

Early signs of this are already seen from the Department of Labor report stating a 70k increase in the number of people filing for unemployment benefits. It is important to remember that off-price retailers like Burlington Stores appeal to consumers in both good and bad spending environments.

As of February 2020, Burlington Stores operated 727 stores. Amidst bloodbath in the retail space, the company increased its store count by ~11% in 2019.

Management has decided to temporarily close 100 stores as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and has reduced operating hours of its other stores.

The company is currently trading at its lowest P/E ratio since its IPO in 2013.

Among peers like TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), Burlington Stores has the smallest footprint and is on a strong growth path with the most store openings last year. In my opinion, this retailer has the biggest growth potential ahead, and current prices provide a great value-growth opportunity for long-term investors.

ServiceNow (NOW)

As social distancing is being practiced, this is one of the best stocks to look into, since the company enables several business segments to work from home.

ServiceNow is a software-as-a-service company with solutions for digital workflows. There is a lot of talk about reduction in the workforce to combat the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since ServiceNow provides solutions to automate manual processes, I see a continuation in the adoption trend.

NOW stock fell ~21% from its all-time high price of $357. Obviously, it isn’t at as much of a discount as some of the non-tech stocks, since Mr. Market knows the impact will be minimal on these players.

Due to the nature of its business and product offerings, I see ServiceNow staff to be able to continue working remotely, but I see difficulty in selling to new customers as an issue for the company during this time. Software sales require in-person workshops and tool demonstrations, which cannot be done during this time of social isolation. Hence, I see reduced new sales for the time being. However, there it is possible to see sales to existing customers due to the need to procure additional licenses, given more staff are working remotely.

Major investments are likely to be put on hold due to economic uncertainties as a result of the outbreak. Major companies which had ITSM in their pipeline are likely to delay the decision until they are able to evaluate the true impact of the outbreak on their business.

ServiceNow’s products are highly sticky, and its deployment in the customer environment requires planning, design and integration with several platforms. Due to this, it has high renewal rates. I anticipate these renewal rates to continue during these unprecedented times.

I anticipate a decline in professional services revenue for the next 1-2 quarters during the period of increased social distancing. Since Subscription revenues represent 94% of the total revenue mix, these are likely to see slower growth during Q1 and Q2. However, there is a possibility of customers buying more licenses to enable more of their workforce to work remotely.

Despite short-term weakness in sales and a possible lowered guidance for FY2020, in my opinion, ServiceNow stock presents a great "buy-and-hold" opportunity for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Broad market sell-offs present some of the greatest opportunities, and I believe we are witnessing one such opportunity during the present time. Stay tuned for my next article on other opportunities that could be great buys during this time.

