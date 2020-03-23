Altria: Buying With A 10% Yield

Source

I have been open about taking the opposing view on Seeking Alpha as many investors believe Altria (MO) can do no wrong. While I believe the shares should trade at a discount to the overall market, I do believe there is a limit to this. I have traded in and out of the shares depending on when I see value. I had bought shares and sold them when I believed the deals they made were quite expensive and offered little immediate ROI. That theory has shown to be correct with several write-downs of JUUL. In fact, I was looking forward to the deals Altria was going to make in both the marijuana space and the e-cigarette space. However, appropriate pricing is prudent when investing in a new space with typical scrutiny. That being said, I believe even with a negative, forward-looking story, there becomes a point where the shares price in the risk and are worth what I would call a value/speculative buy. The coronavirus impact could be material, but likely will be overcome and passed with time. With the dividend yield at historically high levels, shares typically rebound offering investors a healthy return.

The company does maintain a balanced portfolio of products reducing its overall reliance on any given category to perform extremely well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Performance

Altria recently reported earnings that were negative due to one-time write-downs and missed revenue estimates albeit slightly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the $4.1-billion dollar impairment charge it took on JUUL may not be the last, it is not a cash expense. Thus the company still recognized the money it earned. Net revenues did decrease 1.8% in the quarter due to lower volumes in the smokeless products category, but price increase led revenue to be largely unchanged. Earnings, however, did increase, continuing the trend the company has reported for a while.

The image we see below highlights how despite declines in the volume of the business, the company can earn more.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The higher margins and higher income from equity investments in entities such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have led to increased earnings.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The increase in earnings was in line with the increase in the dividends the company has been giving for over 50 years. The company did, however, lower its expectations for compounded annual growth in the next two years. It was originally forecasting growth of 5-8% but now is seeing 4-7%. While not the best news, it is still growth nonetheless. Altria expects its 2020 adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $4.39 to $4.51, reflecting growth of 4-7% from earnings per share of $4.22 in 2019. This comes at a time when Altria expects 2020 domestic cigarette industry adjusted volume decline to be in a range of 4% to 6%. This shows the company has earnings power.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see how the company currently stands.

Source: Earnings Release

The company has $2.11 billion in cash on hand versus the increased debt levels which now stand at $28 billion. However, the company produces a stable stream of cash and maintains a healthy investment credit rating. The company produced over $10 billion in operating income for the year, most of which it used to return cash to shareholders. Maintaining its tradition of a 80% payout ratio, it repurchased $500 million in shares last year. Altria also has $500 million left under its current authorization which it expects to use by the end of 2020. I would expect this to be accelerated while the shares have been under pressure.

Valuation

Looking at the last 5 years, we can see MO shares now offer an opportunistic buy.

Source: Morningstar

The stock offers the lowest forward P/E in the last 5 years as well as the lowest P/CF and P/S. It is, of course, presumed that the valuation would be lower than historical due to the ongoing risks and now larger debt profile. However, there is comfort in knowing despite earnings still growing and a higher dividend that the shares are now cheaper than they have been in some time. One of my favorite metrics to review is historical yield.

Source: Yield Chart

The shares have only yielded above 7.75% about 5.5% of the time in the last 25 years. This means, right now while shares are down, and shares yielding 10%, investors are likely to do well as the average lies around 5.2%. The only time the shares yielded higher in the recent past was during the Great Recession. Currently, I do not think the company faces this type of pressure. Presuming shares could return to even a 6% yield, this would put the share price back around $56 a share, about 60% higher from the recent trading price. Also, presuming it takes 12-18 months to reach this level, investors buying shares today would recognize the yield and gather a total return of around 70%; quite healthy and worth the risk. While shares could see further downward pressure in the short term, I believe since the sentiment is rather negative now, any positive news could help drive the shares higher. This may be confirmed as soon as the next earnings report comes out or the virus fears have passed.

Conclusion

The continued moves by management to get ahead of its declining core business have me rather worried. I believe the company could have entered or acquired complementary businesses for a much better return on investment such as MillerCoors (TAP), for example. The company should have considered all possible alternatives before spending such large amounts of cash, especially without a measurable ROI. Confidence in management should not be as high as previously thought as the company could have been preventative with both JUUL coming to market and creating its own marijuana startups. The lack of foresight in doing so leads me to believe management may have gotten too comfortable with the old core business. The company also continues to face regulatory pressure as the FDA's focus on menthol cigarettes has particularly become a concern. The size of this business segment within Altria is large and noteworthy. With reduced balance sheet strength and aggressive valuations of newly acquired businesses, I see the management trying to dig itself out of a hole. Of course, however, there is always a point at which risk is priced into an asset, and I believe that may be here. Because of this, I have added to my recently created position. I am certainly not bullish long term due to the declining core business. However, the company produces an immense amount of cash and has faced a variety of economic problems throughout the years. The current one will fade and hopefully be short term. The value of the business in my opinion is greater than that of where it currently trades. It offers investors with an appropriate risk appetite and opportunity. In the face of an imminent recession, it is important to remember that Altria has a recession-resistant business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.