Fast Food Restaurant Dividends May Be At Risk

Introduction and Thesis

COVID-19, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions will negatively impact demand for most restaurant companies. In fact, in some states demand will drop by high-double digit rates, at least for a short time period. This will lead to lower top lines that, in turn, will impact the bottom lines. Cash flow will also be impacted. The dividends of some companies will be at risk. The fast food part of the restaurant sector may have dividend cuts. Liquidity is king right now for most restaurant companies. Companies with cash, equivalents, and marketable securities in the balance sheet and access to a revolving credit line should be able to make it through the turmoil. From this perspective, large-cap companies such as McDonald’s (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) should be able to weather the storm. In fact, both companies remain open to a limited extent (dining rooms are closed) and are operating their drive-thrus, mobile take-outs, and delivery in many places. Smaller companies are more at risk for a dividend cut.

But with that said, it is possible that the dividend is at risk even for large companies such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, depending on the length of crisis and the resulting drop in sales. One only has to look at the recent dividend cut from Marriott International (MAR) to realize that this is a distinct possibility if sales drop enough. From this perspective, Starbucks announced that Q2 2020 same-store sales would drop by about 50% in China alone. The company also said business was affected in Japan, South Korea and Italy due to store closures and reduced customer traffic. However, about 90% of Starbucks stores in China are now open again, albeit with modified hours, indicating that companies are trying to return to normal and that Q3 2020 should be better. Along the same lines, McDonald’s closed about 300 restaurants in China. Currently, restaurants are closed in some countries, but a high percentage of stores are now open in China and Japan. In either case, the loss of sales in the U.S. will have the largest impact on both companies. Currently, the magnitude and duration of the sales decline are largely unknown.

McDonald’s and Starbucks Dividend Growth and Safety

Let’s take a look at the dividend growth and safety for McDonald’s and Starbucks. The table below summarizes the basic dividend data, dividend growth rates, and payout ratio. Both stocks have paid a growing dividend in the past and should continue to do so in the future. But it is the near term with the unexpected and unprecedented hit to sales, earnings, and cash flow that is of concern from the context of dividend safety.

McDonald’s Starbucks Dividend Yield 3.34% 2.67% Annual Dividend [Fwd] $5.00 $1.64 Years of Dividend Growth 43 10 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 7.6% 22.7% 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate 8.7% N/A Payout Ratio [Fwd] 59.0% 57.7% Dividend-to-Free Cash Flow Ratio [2019] 62.5% 54.4% Debt-to-Equity Ratio (5.8) (1.8) Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 3.9X 2.1X Interest Coverage (EBIT/Interest Expense) 7.9X 12.5X

Besides the traditional metrics, I also like to check the dividend-to-FCF ratio as a measure of safety. In the case of McDonald’s, in fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $8,122 million and capital expenditures were $2,394 million, giving free cash flow of $5,728 million. The dividend required $3,581 million. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 62.5%. This is a decent value and below my threshold of 70%. But in response to near-term downturn, I expect McDonald’s to reduce capital expenditures as many companies are now doing. Even a 25% reduction in capital expenditures would add about $800 million in free cash flow.

In the case of Starbucks, in fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $5,047 million and capital expenditures were $1,807 million, giving free cash flow of $3,240 million. The dividend required $1,761 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 54.4%. This is an excellent value. But still, I expect Starbucks to also reduce capital expenditures.

I also like to check debt and interest coverage. A company that has excessive principal payments or needs cash to pay interest expenses cannot likely pay the dividend if cash flow is impacted by a significant amount. At end of fiscal 2019, McDonald’s had about $899 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities on hand and little short-term debt at $59 million. The company is leveraged, with long-term debt at roughly $34,118 million. Clearly, one would like to see more cash and less long-term debt. But the limited short-term debt is a positive, and McDonald’s should be able to pay its interest obligations with an interest coverage ratio of 7.9X, even if cash flow takes a decent hit in the next couple of quarters.

Starbucks’ balance sheet is in better shape with about $2,757 million in in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities on hand at the end of fiscal 2019. The company carries little short-term debt, and long-term debt is about $11,170 million. Since the cash position is comparatively high, the company should be able to pay its obligations in the near term, especially considering that interest coverage is 12.9X.

Currently, of the two companies, Starbucks has the higher dividend safety, in my opinion, and is better-positioned to deal with a near-term hit to earnings and cash flow. McDonald’s low cash position is little bit worrisome, but the company should be prepared to deal with the short-term challenges at the moment, since it is operating its delivery and drive-thrus, which generate about 65% of sales. This will maintain some level of cash flow, unless the situation changes and the company must close stores. But with that said, even in states with the most severe restrictions, food delivery, take-out, and drive-thrus remain open.

What About the Rest of the Fast Food Restaurant Sector?

However, it is the remainder of the fast food restaurant sector that will likely have greater challenges from the context of dividend safety. Most of the companies are smaller and don’t have as large drive-thrus, mobile take-out, or delivery operations, with some exceptions such as Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). Furthermore, their earnings and free cash flow will certainly be impacted by a closure of several weeks. The chart below summarizes select dividend growth and dividend safety metrics for several other fast food restaurant stocks, including Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Yum! Brands (YUM), The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN), and Domino’s Pizza.

Restaurant Brands International Yum! Brands The Wendy’s Company Dunkin’ Brands Group Domino’s Pizza Dividend Yield 6.9% 3.0% 4.5% 3.7% 0.98% Annual Dividend [Fwd] $2.08 $1.88 $0.48 $1.61 $3.12 Years of Dividend Growth 4 2 10 8 7 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate N/A 9.0% 15.4% 10.3% 21.1% Payout Ratio [Fwd] 70.1% 48.1% 77.7% 50.2% 28.2% Dividend-to-Free Cash Flow Ratio [2019] 63.7% 45.7% 44.9% 47.5% 25.7%

Notably, as a group, these smaller fast food restaurant chains do not have long histories for dividend growth. In my opinion, this means there is less impetus to maintain the streak of dividend increases. Based on the data above, Domino’s Pizza seemingly has the safest dividend from the perspective of payout ratio and dividend-to-FCF ratio. On the other hand, both Restaurant Brands International and Wendy’s have payout ratios greater than my threshold of 70%. Furthermore, the dividend-to-FCF ratios of Restaurant Brands International is near my threshold limit of 65%. This puts the dividend at greater risk during a protracted downturn.

Now let’s take a look at the balance sheets of these companies. A company that has excessive principal payments or needs too much cash to pay interest cannot pay the dividend. I also like to check leverage and interest coverage.

Restaurant Brands International Yum! Brands The Wendy’s Company Dunkin’ Brands Group Domino’s Pizza Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Securities $1,533 $611 $300 $621 $191 Short-Term Debt $74 $424 $23 $31 $42 Long-Term Debt $11,934 $10,132 $2,258 $3,004 $4,053 Debt-to-Equity Ratio 3.2 (1.4) 7.2 (5.9) (1.3) Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 6.0X 5.2X 9.7X 5.0X 5.6X Interest Coverage (EBIT/Interest Expense) 3.7X 3.7X 1.9X 3.4X 4.2X

Most of the above fast food restaurants have little short-term debt, but a few have comparatively high long-term debt. For instance, the long-term debt of Restaurant Brands International and Yum! Brands us similar to that of Starbucks, which is a much larger company based on both revenue and market capitalization. Some of these companies have higher-than-desired leverage ratios and, at the same time, lower-than-desired interest coverage. Additionally, these companies for the most part have higher leverage ratios and lower interest coverage than McDonald’s and Starbucks. The company with the highest leverage ratio is Wendy’s and the company with the lowest interest coverage is also Wendy’s. In my opinion, that adds risk to the dividend.

Final Thoughts

There are a few companies that have operational advantages due to drive-thrus, mobile ordering, and delivery, and those may be better equipped to address the near-term challenges. If other restaurants are closed and only fast food restaurant are open in some fashion, then the latter will benefit. There are some restaurant companies, such as Domino’s Pizza, that may even grow as people order more delivery. In fact, Domino’s recently announced that it is hiring 10,000 people to meet demand.

However, there is a distinct possibility that dividends of fast food restaurant companies could be cut or frozen, at least temporarily, if the economic downturn from COVID-19, oil price wars, and transportation disruptions is protracted. Right now, most restaurant companies are likely trying to conserve cash and maintain cash flow. I expect capital expenditures to be lower and share buybacks to be suspended in the near term. A dividend cut or freeze is probably lower on the priority list, but eventually, some restaurant companies may have no choice. However, I presume that frozen, or even cut, dividends will eventually be restored and even start growing again after the disruption subsides. Hence, I am not making too many changes to my dividend growth portfolio, but at the same time, I am not adding to my existing positions.

