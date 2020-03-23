Insights At A Glance: Midstream Updates Point To More Stability Than Price Action Implies

Originally published March 19, 2020

By Stacey Morris

With the oil price landscape having changed dramatically, midstream investors are anxiously awaiting updated company outlooks, even if it is reaffirming past guidance. Several companies across midstream have provided updates over the past week, mostly cutting back on capital spending in response to the changing plans of producers. Of the 13 companies included below, six maintained 2020 EBITDA or distribution guidance. Additionally, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which does not provide EBITDA guidance, declared its 1Q20 distribution yesterday, maintaining its payout from 4Q19. EPD also noted that it is reviewing its capital budget and will provide an update with 1Q20 results. On the other hand, Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) announced a significant dividend cut yesterday, while also lowering 2020 capital spending guidance. For the space broadly, more clarity should come with 1Q20 results, but more timely updates, such as those below, help address investor concerns heightened by market and oil price volatility.

Links to Company Materials:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Keyera Corp (KEY CN)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Pembina Pipeline (PPL CN)

Enbridge (ENB CN)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Inter Pipeline (IPL CN)

Disclosure: © Alerian 2020. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.