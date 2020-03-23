JJN: Ripe For A Rebound In The Coming Months

Against this backdrop, our initial Q1-20 target of $80 per share for JJN has become our H2-20 target.

Investment case

Our bullish thesis on the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN) has faltered under the deflationary impacts stemming from a double black swan: the COVID-19 outbreak and the collapse in oil prices.

Alongside the rest of its complex, nickel has come under tremendous pressure since the start of the year, with prices having accelerated on the downside since the start of March.

While fundamental dynamics have undoubtedly weakened so far this year due to demand destruction amid disruptions to economic activities after the implementation of quarantine measures across the globe, we expect a pick-up in refined nickel demand in China as economic activity resumes.

A renewed downtrend in global exchange inventories in nickel and a firm increase in Shanghai physical premiums would confirm that the refined nickel market is swinging back into a deficit.

Against this backdrop, our initial Q1-20 target of $80 per share for JJN has become our H2-20 target.

About JJN

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on nickel, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum, which is reasonable considering that JJN is the only ETN available to get exposure to nickel.

There is very thin liquidity, with an average daily volume of $86,000, resulting in an elevated spread of 0.59%.

In this respect, investors should not trade JJN over a very short-term horizon; the ideal time horizon would be beyond 3 months to play the big move of a trend.

Nickel has sold off alongside its complex so far this year

Nickel is the third-worst performer among the LME base metals space so far this year, posting a quarter-to-date performance of -19%.

But considering its substantial outperformance in 2019 (LME nickel: +32%, London Metal Exchange Index: +2%), nickel remains the outperformer since the major rebound in base metals prices from December 2015/January 2016.

The LME nickel/LME ratio moved from around 4 early in 2016 to a high of 6.5 last year before normalizing to 5.

Fundamental dynamics have slightly deteriorated so far this year

One of the best micro indicators we track to gauge the degree of tightness in the refined base metals market is the changes in global exchange inventories, consisting of LME and SHFE stocks. Higher inventories point to firmer supply/weaker demand while lower inventories suggest tighter supply/firmer demand.

While global stocks in nickel have surged noticeably by roughly 50% since the start of the year, they have not increased in the same magnitude as global stocks in copper (+200%) or zinc (+300%). We argue that the refined nickel market points to a slight surplus since the start of the year, which is not a surprise considering the refined base metal demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though the worst seems to be over in China, onshore end-user demand for refined nickel remains muted due to the high level of uncertainty.

Refined nickel market likely to post a deficit in 2020

Once the panic comes to an end and signs of successful containment of the virus emerge globally, we expect refined demand for nickel to rebound, global exchange inventories to resume their downtrend, and physical premiums to rise noticeably. This would be viewed as a confirmation that the refined nickel market is swinging back into a deficit.

The latest statistics from the International Nickel Study Group (NASDAQ:INSG) showed that the refined nickel market was in a deficit of 30,000 tons in 2019. This compares to a larger deficit of 145,000 tonnes in 2018, representing 7% of annual supply.

In its latest forecast made in October 2019, the INSG forecasts a refined deficit of 47,000 tonnes in 2020.

Closing thoughts

The sell-off in nickel so far this year is the result of two black swans, the COVID-19 outbreak and the collapse in oil prices.

Fundamental dynamics in the refined nickel market have undoubtedly deteriorated so far this year as a result of weaker demand across the globe, especially in China which consumes more than half of annual refined nickel supply.

However, we believe refined nickel demand should pick up as Chinese economic activity is slowly returning to normal. We expect a similar pattern in the rest of the world in the second half of the year.

While the depreciation in JJN could run further due to the extremely bearish sentiment, we expect a rebound in JJN in the course of the second half of the year.

Against this backdrop, our initial Q1-20 target of $80 per share for JJN has become our H2-20 target.

