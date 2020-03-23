Lockheed Martin: Major Growth Opportunities Ahead

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is one of the world's largest security, defense, and advanced technology companies. The company has performed very well in recent years and continues to dominate many advanced technology industries. In fact, Lockheed Martin increased the sales and operating profits of all its major business segments in 2019.

While Lockheed Martin is suffering from the negative impact of the coronavirus like many others in the industry, the company's long-term prospects remain bright. The escalating US-China geopolitical tensions, which are growing considerably worse, will only further bolster Lockheed Martin's business. Lockheed Martin could see a great deal of upward momentum with defense and security concerns intensifying.

Ramping Geopolitical Tensions

Global geopolitical tensions have been ramping up even before the current pandemic. With violent protests springing up all around the world, global instability appears to be on the rise. The US-China relationship, in particular, is growing even more unstable as these two nations' interests continue to diverge.

The trade war, Hong Kong protests, and coronavirus outbreaks are just a few of the major events putting the US-China relationship under strain. Many experts even think that the US and China are headed towards a Cold War. Such a scenario will put Lockheed Martin in an increasingly vital position.

Lockheed Martin reported net sales of $59.8 billion in 2019. A large percentage of the sales came directly from the US Government. In fact, 61% of Lockheed Martin's total net sales were from the Department of Defense alone. With growing global threats, Lockheed Martin will likely see even more business from the US government moving forward.

Given that the US government accounted for 71% of Lockheed Martin sales in 2019, growing national security concerns will only benefit the company. Lockheed Martin currently provides the US government with some of the most advanced military technology in the industry. Lockheed Martin provides advanced Aeronautics, MFC (missiles and fires control), RMS (rotary and mission systems) and space technologies to countries around the world.

Lockheed Martin's major businesses have all experienced impressive growth from 2018 to 2019.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Promising Space Sector

All of Lockheed Martin's major business segments have experienced growth from 2018 to 2019. While Lockheed Martin's businesses are firing on all cylinders, the company's space segment could be one of the most important growth drivers moving forward. While Lockheed Martin's space sales only grew 11% from 2018 to 2019 (less than MFC and Aeronautics), this segment may have the highest growth potential out of all the company's businesses.

Lockheed Martin space segment is still one of the company's smaller businesses with sales of ~$11 billion in 2019. Despite this, space offers Lockheed Martin huge opportunity to expand its business. The space frontier is opening up in ways never seen before. A new generation of highly innovative companies like SpaceX (SPACE) and Blue Origin (BORGN) have made space an incredibly promising new market. Innovative technologies like reusable rockets have opened up new commercial opportunities and even new markets.

Lockheed Martin is one of the few companies embracing the space trend. The company's space segment is growing its backlog faster than most of its other businesses. Not only is Lockheed Martin involved in more traditional space activities like satellites and payloads, but it is also involved in the cutting edge space technologies.

The company recently delivered the Mars 2020 Rover Aeroshell to the Kennedy Space Center. The Aeroshell is designed to protect and encapsulate the Mars 2020 Rover during its space mission and atmospheric entry. Lockheed Martin is one of the few companies capable of developing such advanced technologies and will likely play an increasingly integral role in pushing the space frontier.

Space is a highly promising market for Lockheed Martin.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Risks

While Lockheed Martin has an incredibly diverse product portfolio, the company is incredibly reliant on its F-35. In fact, the company's F-35 program accounted for 27% of consolidated net sales and 69% of Aeronautics' sales in 2019. With how much money has been spent on the F-35, it is not surprising to see these aircraft comprise such a large portion of the company's sales.

There are obvious risks of having such a high percentage of sales concentrated on one product line. A downturn in F-35 sales could have a disproportionate impact on the company. In fact, Turkey's recent removal from the F-35 program is already expected to materially impact Lockheed Martin's cash flows.

The rise of artificial intelligence and advanced robotics could also put more competitive pressure on Lockheed Martin. The growing versatility of UAS (unmanned aerial systems) like drones could even make the fighter jet obsolete in the long term. While Lockheed Martin definitely has the resources and expertise to adapt to such changing technologies, the company still has a lot invested in traditional defense technologies like fighter jets.

Lockheed Martin's reliance on the F-35 could present many risks moving forward.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin is currently firing on all cylinders. The company currently has a record backlog of ~$144 billion, which will likely only increase in 2020. Moreover, the company reported a record operating profit of $6.574 billion and $2.556 billion in dividends in 2019. Lockheed Martin is clearly well-positioned given its strong financials and growing businesses.

Lockheed Martin currently boasts a market capitalization of $94 million and a forward P/E ratio of 14. With geopolitical tensions ramping up and a widening space frontier, Lockheed Martin will have even greater opportunities in the future. Lockheed Martin still has upside even in the midst of the current global pandemic. The company's fundamentals remain solid and could even become stronger as global tensions grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.