Coronavirus Recession - It's How Long, Not Whether

But what matters is how long this lasts. The news out of China being perhaps less time than many currently assume.

We're getting the first economic statistics to be collected since the coronavirus hit the US. It's obvious there's going to be a recession.

The coronavirus recession

The big question is no longer whether we're going to have a coronavirus recession, it's how long is it going to be - for it's most certainly going to be deep.

We can argue about whether this is all unnecessary - I think so, I think the political reaction has been absurd - but that's all opinion. As investors, we need to deal with the world as it is, not as we think it ought to be.

So, what we need to be thinking about is what's going to happen afterwards and quite how soon is that after going to be. Our example here has to be China. The first known case was November 17, that by backcasting into old test results. December saw the first actual real time news, January the first actions to try and contain. So, starting from early January to whenever China gets back to work gives us a good idea - OK, the only clue we've got in fact - to how long the economic disruption is going to last.

We're getting the first sets of economic results that show us both that we're having a recession and also when it might be over. These are the SMIs, akin to the better known PMIs but coming out a few days earlier. They come from World Economics, a goodly portion of the workforce there having come from the company that does PMIs - in fact, in some cases, designed them in the first place.

US SMI

The news is ghastly.

The Sales Managers Headline Index has fallen significantly below the 50 no-growth line for the first time in the index’s history. All indexes are reflecting the extraordinary impact of the coronavirus on economic activity.

(The report is sadly not online, I have journalist access).

(US Sales Managers Index from World Economics)

We expect something very similar from the PMIs when they come out in a day or two. In fact, IHS Markit, which does those, said today (again, not online):

"COVID-19 Impact Update: US GDP to Plunge to -13% in Q2, Unemployment to Approaching 9.0% by December Pandemic will cost the economy $1.5 trillion (2012 dollars) in foregone GDP Joel Prakken, Chief US Economist, IHS Markit."

We also had an estimate from JPMorgan of a 14% fall in GDP. This rivals the Great Depression.

China SMI

However, the question isn't, for a reason we'll come to, what the fall in GDP is. It's how long it's going to last. Which is where the China SMI comes in:

"The March Sales Managers Survey Shows China’s Economy Still in Negative Territory, But... · Recovery from the precipitous fall in activity in February is under way. · Business Confidence is marginally up on a month ago."

And:

(China SMI from World Economics)

As we can see, recovery is already starting. Sure, the report says that there are going to be stutters in this recovery, but it really isn't at all like the Great Depression. Where GDP, economic activity, slumped then slumped again and then refused to recover for years at a time.

The economic background here

Yes, there's going to be a recession and it's going to be a bad one. But what actually matters is how long this lasts. Just to be absurd, consider this point. The economy crashes to a halt every Sunday. This isn't something we worry about much. But it is true and it does have an influence. We regularly see the point made that this month's GDP (as an example, which month varies) isn't directly comparable because it contained 5 Sundays.

It really is true that the economy regularly judders to a halt and it doesn't matter in the slightest. What matters is how long it does so for.

The answer we're getting is that - and yes, obviously this is dodgy information as it's from just the one example but that's the only one we've got, China - two to three months is it. January to early March, there then things improve again. Given that this is the best information we've got, a reasonable assumption is that this is what will happen for us too.

My view

I feel that stock markets are acting as if we really are on the edge of the Great Depression here. And while a 14% slice off GDP is horrendous, we are talking of a short period of time. IHS Markit, mentioned above, has a US loss of GDP of 1.7% for the year. The JPMorgan report was predicting 1.5%. Sure, that's a recession and we don't like it. But it's very different from a 14% drop in GDP.

I am thus much less gloomy about prospects than the market in general seems to be.

The investor view

I've already pointed out that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) can be bought on yields not seen in a lifetime. Sure, there are oil industry specific problems there. Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) (OTCPK:ANFGY) isn't going anywhere, nor is the copper industry, and 4.5% yields look very attractive.

This is the correct stance. Look for high and solid yields and use this overreaction from the market as opportunities to build the core portfolio.

