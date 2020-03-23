Free Money From Falling Stocks, The Rebalancing Bonus, And How To Play The U.S. Dollar Shortage

Plus, how to take advantage of the spike in the US dollar with international stocks.

Relatively few high-net-worth investors understand how to execute tax-loss harvesting, despite commonly being able to realize six-figure economic benefits.

While the stock market drop isn't a lot of fun, the recent plunge provides the opportunity for ETF investors to defer significant amounts of taxes without taking any additional risk.

While my readers can't be happy about the recent market decline, these times provide opportunities for savvy investors. Bear markets provide opportunities to rebalance your portfolio, invest in distressed companies, and harvest losses for tax purposes. I started my trading career in the dark days of 2008 as a value investor, and the resulting gains I made in 2009 and 2010 were enough to start a lifelong affair with the financial markets. As painful as it can be to focus on the markets at the moment if you're facing steep mark-to-market losses, moves that you make now will plant the seed for future success.

1. Tax-loss harvesting

One move that you can make right now that can benefit your cash flow and personal balance sheet without incurring any additional risk is to harvest tax losses. From wealth management firm Wealthfront, which developed some good software for the purposes of loss harvesting.

Tax-loss harvesting (TLH) works by taking advantage of investments that have declined in value, which is a common occurrence in broadly diversified investment portfolios. By selling investments that have declined below their purchase price, a tax loss is generated – which can be used to offset other taxable items, thus lowering the investor’s taxes. What’s more, any investment sold in this manner can be replaced with a highly correlated alternate investment, such that the risk and return profile of the portfolio remains unchanged, even as tax savings are created. These tax savings can even be reinvested to further grow the value of the portfolio.

If you're in the top tax bracket and have enough money in the markets – and many (at least a plurality) of my readers do, then the total benefit to you is likely to be in the high-five figure to the six-figure range, depending on the cost basis of your holdings. I've talked to three people in the last week who can defer at least $100,000 in taxes from this, including one person who could save over $250,000 on their current year taxes.

Tax-loss harvesting, for ETF investors, means that you sell anything that's worth less than you paid for it. This books the loss for tax purposes, which gives you a capital gains carryforward and $3,000 per year in deductions against ordinary income until you exhaust your carry-forward. Then, you buy similar but not identical ETFs, taking care to not trip the wash sale rules (the main thing not to do is not to buy back anything you've sold within 30 days). This has the effect of converting ordinary income into long-term capital gains, which are typically taxed at half the usual rate or less, and allows you to keep more money working for you in the market for a longer period of time.

Here are a few white papers on tax-loss harvesting, for those interested. I don't love Wealthfront's index-replication harvesting strategy, but ETF investors can copy their ETF harvesting model in their own portfolios to reap great benefits. Such strategies usually provide around 100 basis points per year of economic benefits to clients, but after the market drop, you can earn close to a decade's worth of benefits in a few hours in many cases.

Source: Financial Samurai

More white papers on tax-loss harvesting:

What So Many People Get Wrong About Tax-Loss Harvesting - Wealthfront Blog

Automated Tax-Loss Harvesting Strategy - Wealthfront Whitepapers

It is possible to screw up loss harvesting by executing incorrectly, but I've effectively used this strategy in the past, as have thousands and thousands of other investors. If in doubt, talk to your CPA and/or financial advisor. Additionally, if stocks fall further over the next few months, you will be able to harvest additional losses, keeping in mind not to buy back any securities you've sold within 30 days.

2. Rebalancing

Another opportunity many investors have at the moment is to rebalance their portfolios. Because stocks and bonds have been negatively correlated since 2000, rebalancing allows you to take advantage of mean reversion to boost returns. In certain cases (the years 2000-2010 were a prime example), this allows you to make something out of nothing – even if stocks go sideways, you can earn a "rebalancing bonus."

In particular, holding bonds and cash in your portfolio should be done with a purpose. In the private equity world, liquid assets and cash are referred to as "dry powder." The purpose of dry powder is to take tactical advantage of the periodic crises that occur when stocks go down 20, 30, or even 50+ percent and opportunities arise to acquire distressed businesses or pieces thereof.

There can also be merit to a risk parity approach that leverages other assets than stocks and holds little to no cash, but a traditional portfolio with a bond/stock cushion is meant to:

1. Support household spending if you experience financial/business stress at the same time the market drops, or

2. buy stocks at firesale prices when the time comes.

If your portfolio was 75 percent stocks (SPY) before and 25 percent Treasuries (TLT) before, now your stocks are down 29 percent for the year, and your TLT is up 18 percent. Let's say you have $750,000 in SPY and $250,000 in TLT.

After the correction, you have ~$532,000 in SPY and $295,000 in TLT. That's good for a 64 percent allocation to stocks and 36 percent to bonds. To get back to your target allocation, that means you need to sell $88,000 in bonds and buy stocks. The negative correlation is a beautiful thing, as you now get to buy $88,000 in stocks at firesale prices. This negative correlation is the keystone of the historical success of risk parity strategies.

Unfortunately, for new readers, the time to buy insurance is not when a storm is approaching – TLT is historically expensive, so I'd take the TLT position to cash. Like the loss harvesting, rebalancing can be done again if markets fall further.

The western world is not going to fail as a result of the pandemic, so my best advice to investors is to stick to their original asset allocation plans and take advantage of further price declines if they come.

3. Take advantage of the dollar shortage

Most people reading this article will be doing so from the US. If my book sales are a guide, most of my readers are in the United States, with concentrations in the tri-state area, Florida, and Texas.

Most people reading this are aware of coronavirus-related toilet paper shortages. Fewer people are aware of the current US dollar shortage. Like extra cases of toilet paper, US dollars are a good thing to have in times of chaos. For one, they move opposite in value to foreign banks' assets, and for two, they, like the aforementioned toilet paper, can be nearly impossible to get when times get tough due to hoarding by institutions.

Data by YCharts

As such, the value of the dollar has surged around 6 percent in the last 10 days. This is against a broad basket of currencies, so it's not noise in the data by any stretch.

To find an investable thesis from this, I then looked at the dollar's strength against other major currencies and looked for value in their respective stock indices. My criteria included the rule of law (ruling out corrupt emerging market economies that lack corporate governance), an easily investable stock market, and government debt service less than the US.

I settled on the UK, which frankly looks like one of the best deals on a country level that I have ever seen in the market. The combination of Brexit, the coronavirus crisis/ensuing flight to safety is pushing the US dollar to unsustainably high levels against the pound, last seen when the initial Brexit vote happened.

Data by YCharts

The opportunity: Use the crazy amount of strength in the US dollar and Brexit uncertainty to purchase UK stocks with a 7 percent dividend yield in US dollar terms.

A significant dollar shortage last happened in 2009 (the drop came from an overvalued pound to begin with, but that's another story. Now, the pound is undervalued, by PPP, the big mac index, etc.).

Data by YCharts

US investors were able to use the dollar shortage to their advantage after the 2008 crisis. The shortage of dollars peaked in early 2009.

Data by YCharts

The dislocations causing the demand for US dollars to rise will cause British stocks to rebound harder than US stocks, in dollar terms.

While I would be cautious about employing this strategy in, say, Italy or emerging markets, the United Kingdom has less debt to GDP than the US does and borrows for similarly low rates.

ETFs that can play this:

(EWU)- British Stocks

(EWUS)- British small caps

(VYMI) -International High Dividend Yield (good amount of UK, Japan, and Swiss shares).

Having learned lessons from the 2008 crisis, I expect the Federal Reserve to intervene to stem the rise in the dollar if the shortage gets more acute, so what you're left with is a newly created 6 percent discount on UK stocks relative to US stocks over the last week that has nothing to do with their relative prospects and everything to do with the peculiarities of the global banking system. Those who follow me know that I'm all about trading against the bias and constraints of other investors, and the US dollar shortage gives a beautiful opportunity to take advantage of the dislocation caused by bank constraints in the FX market.

UK stocks are now yielding nearly 7 percent to US-dollar based investors. Those dividends can then be used to reinvest in other opportunities as they arise. If you're considering rebalancing into something, I think UK stocks are a great pick. If you're not rebalancing, it may be worth dollar-cost averaging over a few weeks or at least waiting for the expectedly awful initial US jobless claims number on Thursday morning to buy.

I hope that those reading this will get some actionable ideas for their portfolio. Times like these will separate the strong from the weak and the weak from their money. Stay safe and good luck to all!

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.