Simon Property Group Sell-Off Goes Too Far

While there is the illusion of risk due to the retail apocalypse and COVID-19 will certainly hurt in the short-term, SPG is a blue-chip company that will easily survive.

In some ways, I get why there was a significant selloff in Simon Property Group (SPG) amidst the current global pandemic. Being a mall REIT, it is in an industry that was already struggling against Amazon (AMZN) and the flight from department stores to online shopping. While in that industry, SPG basically sidestepped these headwinds altogether, but I'll get more into that later. For now I'm just trying to reason out how SPG managed to fall all the way under $50/share on Wednesday, March 18th. So take a mall REIT and add in a global pandemic that is going to cause massive disruption to retail for at least a few weeks and more than likely several months, and I get why it fell some. For me, it did at least make sense when SPG fell to $100, and that's when I first considered buying more shares:

Data by YCharts

Luckily for me, I decided to hold off as the market was still in free fall. Then I got busy with work for a few days, looked back, and SPG was under $50. I am glad it fell as fast as it did, because I surely would have bought at $80 if it had hung at that level for any amount of time.

While I realize markets could continue to go lower, I've first been looking for quality companies that I know will survive these tough times and will likely come back stronger. I have been doing my best to slowly buy (tough when there seem to be so many bargains) these companies on the way down and hopefully right on through the bottom, then start to pick up more speculative companies when it seems like we know more about how this is all likely to play out. The key to this is slowly buying over months, so I don't have to time the bottom. I just buy great companies that will survive and very likely be worth considerably more in the next five years.

So why do I consider SPG in this group of quality companies that I'm sure will survive and ultimately thrive? Its best-in-class balance sheet is why I think it'll survive and its top tier assets and management are why I think it'll thrive.

Best-In-Class Balance Sheet

With $24B in long-term debt at the end of 2019, the very first time I looked at its balance sheet years ago, I assumed it had a heavy load of debt. But it's tough to tell just how monstrous SPG is compared to some of its competitors on a total malls and income standpoint and how little debt that is relatively:

Data by YCharts

This doesn't show every one of these companies' situations perfectly as there are other complexities like differing amounts of preferred shares and some assets that affect these numbers a little. However, this chart is very useful in showing approximate leverage ratios. Based on its EBITDA, SPG could up its Debt/EBITDA by 3 turns and still be at the lower range of the pack. With an annual EBITDA of over $4B for several years now, this means it could take on ~$12B more in debt before it would even be around its competitors.

However, that's looking at debt from a relative basis. But what if all mall REITs are over-leveraged and they're all doomed to go bankrupt? We need to make sure SPG is also safe from an absolute basis. So just how tough would it be for SPG to cover its operating costs and interest expense in a severely adverse environment?

SPG has already announced it will close all its U.S. retail properties until March 29th. This could very easily just be the start and let's assume a worst-case scenario where it continues to stretch this deadline and keep all its malls closed for the remainder of 2020. This is way worse than I actually think is possible, as I assume malls will remain closed for a few weeks or maybe 2-3 months, but then some will open back up and start to regain traffic once the CDC and the country as a whole has a better handle on the situation (more test kits and more info on where it has spread).

But back to our worst-case scenario where we assume SPG keeps its malls closed for the remainder of 2020 and waives all rents during this time (since it's SPG instituting the closure). As part of this worst-case scenario, we'll assume lower traffic in 2021 as the globe is deep in recession at this point and many retailers go bankrupt. We'll assume EBITDA dips to $3B in 2021, due to so many bankruptcies among its tenants. Just to reassure the reader that this is a plenty bearish assumption for a dip in EBITDA, here is how much EBITDA dipped in the financial crisis, before bouncing back even stronger:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So EBITDA only dipped 12% in the financial crisis from its previous high. This time I'm going to assume it dips 25% from $4B to $3B and that it receives no EBITDA in 2020, aside from the 2.5 months it would have already charged this year.

We'll still assume property expenses are the same as the $1B they were in 2019, along with $375M in SG&A, and $100M other expenses. Obviously it seems like many of these expenses, especially the property expenses, would be lower if it truly was shutting its doors that entire time, but since this is still a worst-case scenario, we'll say it needs to pay the entirety of these expenses and even round up to $1.5B in total operating expenses to go along with the $790M annual interest payment.

The company likely already pulled in ~$800M in the first 2.5 months of this year which would cover the annual interest payment, but can it cover the other $1.5B in expenses? It may not have enough cash, but it has plenty of liquidity on its revolver that it proved when it just flexed its balance sheet muscles a few days ago. This is what President and CEO David Simon had to say:

The newly refinanced $6.0 billion credit facility and term loan enhances our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility provides us with $9.5 billion of total credit capacity. The closing of this facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our Company.

So with $9.5B in liquidity and only $1.5B in expenses, it would have to cover in my ridiculous, absolute worst-case scenario, it is in no danger of missing interest payments or other operating expenses anytime soon. Then in 2021 even with the ridiculously low assumption of only $3B in EBITDA, it would be able to cover the expenses and interest payments again.

I of course didn't mention the annual dividend payments of ~$2.4B yet as I was just looking at if SPG can survive first. It of course could easily fund this through that $9.5B in liquidity this year and next, but I would think in this worst-case scenario of EBITDA dropping down to $3B, that it would severely reduce the dividend if it were looking like things were going to stay that way for a while. To be clear, I'm not saying SPG will cut the dividend anytime soon. I expect it to continue with it for at least through the next two payments as the coronavirus story unfolds and I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if it doesn't end up having to cut the dividend at all.

As I mentioned though, the scenario I came up with was really just to see if it can survive through basically anything and that scenario is extremely remote. I think it will likely keep malls open for enough of 2020 to cover the expenses and it will only likely have to borrow to fund a portion of the 2020 dividend. And while it's possible more businesses will go belly up this time around than the financial crisis, I just don't think it's that likely. I think SPG's EBITDA is likely to dip 5-15% in 2021, but then bounce back strong in 2022, much the way it did after the financial crisis.

One last thing I want to mention about just how strong SPG's balance sheet is that it has considerably better debt rating than not just all other mall REITs, but at least as recently as 2019 it claimed the top spot for debt rating among all REITs. On that list of REITs with A or A- rated debt, you'll see other stalwarts that are also retail related such as Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Investment (FRT) that have fallen pretty considerably recently as well, but not nearly as far as SPG, which is another reason I think the punishment on SPG has gone too far:

Data by YCharts

Top Tier Assets and Management

For people that follow mall REITs already, I'm sure you already know that SPG is up near the top in terms of sales per square foot metric. For everyone else, I'll still share the graphic:

Taubman Centers Investor Presentation

So while SPG is only 3rd on the list, as many of you may also know, it recently bought Taubman Centers (TCO), which is first on the list, back in February, assuming the deal still goes through. Because TCO is considerably smaller than SPG, I think this will likely still put SPG in second place behind Macerich (MAC) in this metric, but it should close the gap some. Furthermore, as we know from before, SPG has a considerably better balance sheet than MAC that it should be able to continue renovating and re-positioning as needed, after COVID-19 is behind us. MAC will be much more constrained in converting any further large tenant bankruptcies into new spaces.

The sort of quality properties that SPG has is part of the reason it's been able to build so much wealth over time.

Data by YCharts

You can see that it was largely unaffected by the dot.com bubble and that its share price dropped very quickly in the financial crisis (much like during the last month), but bounced back very hard in both stock price and net income. It's the sort of company that not only survives during recessions, but is also able to gain market share and build from them while others fail.

Outside of its excellent property quality, it also has the best management in the industry. David Simon has been with the company since 1990. He was Chief Financial Officer when the company went public in 1993 and became CEO two years later, which he has been ever since. During that time he has led SPG to outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY) for most of the last 15 years until the last couple of months:

Data by YCharts

Once again, you can see the superior performance SPG saw during the dot.com bubble, and while it fell harder during the financial crisis, it bounced back harder as well. This is what I expect will happen again this time and is the exact reason I like it so much at this time. Buying a high quality company that will almost certainly survive and has shown in the past to thrive during other tough times.

Another one of the reasons David Simon and the rest of his management team have been able to out-perform the broader market is because they are constantly ahead of trends. Back in 2014, SPG spun off Washington Prime Group (WPG). Basically they saw the writing on the wall and got rid of their lower sales per square foot properties, which with the advantage of hindsight, we can see have definitely under-performed:

Data by YCharts

While WPG has seen FFO deteriorate by over 30% during that time, SPG has actually grown it that much. While the stock price for SPG has fallen hard in the last month, I expect this gap will widen once again here over the coming months. The falling FFO at WPG is made worse by the debt situation:

Data by YCharts

SPG has managed to lower its leverage since the spin-off whereas WPG's has soared. It's actually such a low starting point, that I assume it was an abnormality of the spin-off and not the true number. But whether it started at 2x Debt/EBITDA or 6x Debt/EBITDA, the situation at WPG has gotten worse, while SPG has used this time of prosperity between recessions to improve its metrics.

Conclusion

For the most part, I am focusing on buying high-quality companies as we are still probably early in this market correction/recession. There are still a lot of unknowns, but there are certainly supremely high-quality companies out there at bargain prices. I believe SPG to be one of these companies. It has the balance sheet to ride out almost any scenario that can be thrown at it over the next few years and survive. Furthermore it has the assets, management team, and precedent through previous downturns to thrive. I expect it will outperform the broader market, especially at current prices. For my own tracking purposes, I am currently rating SPG a Strong Buy at any price up until $80 and a Buy until at least $110. As always, you should do your own due diligence before trading/investing in any stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, AMZN, PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.